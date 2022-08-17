Moms’ guide to raising ‘batang matibay’ who’s ready to face life

Parents want the best for their children, one that grows up tough enough to face the challenges of life—a batang matibay.

But as life becomes more modern, it also brings with it changes in child-rearing. And in this worldwide health climate of late, this principal aspect of family life has become even more complicated.

“Due to the pandemic, parents became extra concerned about their kids’ health. And after adopting work-from-home setup, many have struggled to take care of their family and have resorted to easier and faster ways to prepare meals,” said Babylyn Cayabyab, a registered nutritionist-dietician who is the Nutrition Lead for Dairy Health and Nutrition at Nestlé Philippines.

“As the trend continues, parents may face common nutritional problems among their kids, like undernutrition, otherwise known as nutritional gap,” she added.

Thankfully, Cayabyab says that undernutrition is easily preventable. As parents always want the best for their kids, they’ll be sure to put in the work to improve their lives and lead them to the rightful path of batang matibay.

Sticking to basics

Having your kids truly become the batang matibay they’re meant to be means making sure you’re helping them achieve the three basic signs of tibay: tibay ng katawan, tibay ng isipan and tibay ng loob.

1. Tibay ng katawan

Photo by rawpixel / Freepik A child who exhibits tibay ng katawan matches well with their peers during playtime.

A child who exhibits tibay ng katawan is capable of doing work for both school and home and matches well with their peers during playtime. They also have the right height for their age, as well as proper resistance to illness.

In order to achieve this, Cayabyab recommends:

Making sure kids take essential nutrients like protein, calcium, Vitamin D, Iron, Zinc, Vitamin C



Preparing balanced meals every day following the Pinggang Pinoy method to ensure the right proportions



Never letting kids skip breakfast, which is said to be the most important meal of the day

2. Tibay ng isipan

Photo by jcomp / Freepik A child who possesses tibay ng isipan is capable of learning effectivel.

A child who possesses tibay ng isipan is capable of learning effectively in school as they are able to follow each lesson during class. They are also quick to retain information and follow simple instructions and carry them out independently.

To attain this, Cayabyab encourages:

Ensuring that their kids engage is proper stimulation activities to develop brain development



Adhering to proper sleep hygiene in order to achieve a good amount of sleep every night



In terms of diet, there should be enough food that provides adequate amounts iron and Vitamins B1 and B12

3. Tibay ng loob

Photo by jcomp / Freepik Parents should become ideal role models who provide much-needed guidance to their kids.

A child who showcases tibay ng loob has character and has the motivation to follow through with their goals from a young age and beyond. They are able to tell right from wrong and are self-reliant.

In order to develop strength, Cayabyab reminds:

Parents should themselves become ideal role models who provide much-needed guidance, imbibing good sense and morals to their impressionable young kids.

Growing up matibay

Photo Release With proper diet and exercise, BEAR BRAND® helps provide children nutrients that meet nutritional gaps that the DOST-FNRI has identified.

We want our kids to face life without fear and achieve big things, that’s why it’s best to give them all the help they can get. Apart from proper diet and exercise, support your batang matibay by giving them a glass of BEAR BRAND®Fortified every day.

“Experts recommend having a daily intake of milk to support the nutritional needs of kids. Milk is rich in essential nutrients like protein, calcium and other vitamins and minerals to help kids grow well—proper growth and development,” Cayabyab said.

With proper diet and exercise, BEAR BRAND® helps provide nutrients that meet nutritional gaps that the DOST-FNRI has identified.

This is possible thanks to BEAR BRAND® Fortified’s Doble Tibay benefits:

Tibay Katawan – Each glass contains 100% daily need for Vitamin D, has more than 20% of the daily recommended need for protein and almost 50% of the daily need for calcium.

Tibay Resistensya – Each glass contains the daily need for 100% Vitamin C and has almost 50% of the daily recommended need for Iron and Zinc

Though modern parenting can be tough, we also have modern solutions at our disposal. Luckily, BEAR BRAND® has been a trusted ally in advocating for the health of our children.

So make sure to help your kids maintain a strong body and strong immunity with BEAR BRAND® Fortified!

