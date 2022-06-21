^

Health And Family

Danica Sotto pregnant with baby no. 3

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
June 21, 2022 | 8:24am
Danica Sotto pregnant with baby no. 3
Celebrity couple Danica Sotto and Marc Pingris
Danica Sotto via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Danica Sotto revealed that she's pregnant with her third child with her basketball star husband Marc Pingris.

In her Instagram account posted last Father's Day, Danica shared a video clip showing the sonogram of their baby. 

"Thank you Lord for our answered prayer. #godsperfecttime #baby3 #glorytogod," Danica captioned her post. 

Marc also took to his Instagram account to announce that he's a father for the third time.

"Happy Father's Day to me!!! Thank you Lord for another blessing! Sa lahat ng mga daddy, Happy Father's Day po sa inyo! #3 #pinoysakuragi #myqueen," he wrote. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Marc Pingris (@jeanmarc15)

Danica and Marc celebrated their 16th anniversary last March. Their first two kids are Jean Michael and Anielle Micaela.

RELATEDDanica Sotto pens sweet letter for Marc Pingris' PBA retirement

DANICA SOTTO

MARC PINGRIS
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with