Danica Sotto pregnant with baby no. 3

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Danica Sotto revealed that she's pregnant with her third child with her basketball star husband Marc Pingris.

In her Instagram account posted last Father's Day, Danica shared a video clip showing the sonogram of their baby.

"Thank you Lord for our answered prayer. #godsperfecttime #baby3 #glorytogod," Danica captioned her post.

Marc also took to his Instagram account to announce that he's a father for the third time.

"Happy Father's Day to me!!! Thank you Lord for another blessing! Sa lahat ng mga daddy, Happy Father's Day po sa inyo! #3 #pinoysakuragi #myqueen," he wrote.

Danica and Marc celebrated their 16th anniversary last March. Their first two kids are Jean Michael and Anielle Micaela.

