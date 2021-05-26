




































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Danica Sotto pens sweet letter for Marc Pingris' PBA retirement
Celebrity couple Danica Sotto and Marc Pingris
Danica Sotto via Instagram

                     

                        

                           
Danica Sotto pens sweet letter for Marc Pingris' PBA retirement

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - May 26, 2021 - 3:38pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Actress Danica Sotto penned an appreciation post for husband Marc Pingris who recently announced his retirement after an illustrious 16-year Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) career.



In her Instagram account, the daughter of veteran actors Vic Sotto and Dina Bonnevie described the do-it-all Purefoods forward as always focused on his career especially with important games.  



“Every time Marc has a game, especially an important one, yung tipong mga do or die games… di mo makaka usap yan! He’s quiet and not his usual kulit self. Naka focus sa talaga sa game. Minsan ilang araw pa. I give him his space kasi nag iisip talaga yan ng malalim. But once the game is over… he will always look for me and the kids in the crowd so he can hug us and say he loves us,” Danica said. 



“Pag ganyan na siya saakin it means mission accomplished na siya. Nanalo na team nila, para sa family namin o kaya para sa bayan."



 










 



Danica said she will miss Marc playing his heart out on the court, but she’s excited about what’s next for her husband. 



“I will definitely miss watching him play but I’m also excited for what lies ahead. I know God has even greater plans. To everyone who has supported Marc in his basketball career. Thank you so much! We are eternally grateful for all your love and support,” she said. 



She added that will be forever proud of Marc’s achievements on the hard court because she's his number one cheerleader. 



“I will be forever proud of what you’ve accomplished @jeanmarc15 I’ll always be by your side. Love you so much!” she said. 



Marc announced his retirement last night on Instagram.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      DANICA SOTTO AND MARC PINGRIS
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Miss Universe 2021 preparations underway; Miss World Philippines, Binibining Pilipinas might not be held on same date
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Miss Universe 2021 preparations underway; Miss World Philippines, Binibining Pilipinas might not be held on same date


                              

                                                                  By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
                                 21 hours ago                              


                                                            
It's still six months to the next Miss Universe edition but countries are already agog in selecting or appointing their representatives....

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ruby Rodriguez now working at Philippine consulate in California
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ruby Rodriguez now working at Philippine consulate in California


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Kapuso host Ruby Rodriguez revealed that she’s now working at the Philippine Consulate General in Los Angeles, Cal...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Aamin din yan after 2 years': Netizens poke fun at Julia Barretto for denying eating 'isaw'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Aamin din yan after 2 years': Netizens poke fun at Julia Barretto for denying eating 'isaw'


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
A video of Kapamilya actress Julia Barretto eating “isaw” has been viral on social media. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 What Ogie Diaz knows about Piolo Pascual, Judy Ann Santos past
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
What Ogie Diaz knows about Piolo Pascual, Judy Ann Santos past


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 22 hours ago                              


                                                            
Kapamilya host and talent manager Ogie Diaz claimed that former on-screen partners Judy Ann Santos and Piolo Pascual had a...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 In photos: Miss World Philippines 2021 candidates, early favorites
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
In photos: Miss World Philippines 2021 candidates, early favorites


                              

                                                                  By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
                                 5 days ago                              


                                                            
After several screening rounds, the Miss World Philippines organization finally came with 45 aspirants who will comprise this...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Angelica Panganiban slammed for Red Cross rant
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Angelica Panganiban slammed for Red Cross rant


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Kapamilya actress Angelica Panganiban found herself at the end of criticism after ranting against the Red Cross. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Rabiya Mateo spotted with former PBB housemate amid breakup rumors with long-time BF
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Rabiya Mateo spotted with former PBB housemate amid breakup rumors with long-time BF


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo was seen bonding with former Pinoy Big Brother housemate Andre Brouillette amid...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Netflix announces 'Money Heist' Part 5 release dates
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Netflix announces 'Money Heist' Part 5 release dates


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Streaming giant Netflix finally announced the release date of the much anticipated Part 5 of “La Casa de Papel,”...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Judy Ann Santos still open to do reunion project with Piolo Pascual, but not 'Doctor Foster'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Judy Ann Santos still open to do reunion project with Piolo Pascual, but not 'Doctor Foster'


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Kapamilya actress Judy Ann Santos revealed that she’s still open for the reunion project with former on-screen partner...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Why Judy Ann Santos does not want to do 'Doctor Foster' Philippine version
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Why Judy Ann Santos does not want to do 'Doctor Foster' Philippine version


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
Kapamilya actress Judy Ann Santos refused to answer if the lead role of “The Broken Marriage Vow” was offered...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with