Danica Sotto pens sweet letter for Marc Pingris' PBA retirement

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Danica Sotto penned an appreciation post for husband Marc Pingris who recently announced his retirement after an illustrious 16-year Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) career.

In her Instagram account, the daughter of veteran actors Vic Sotto and Dina Bonnevie described the do-it-all Purefoods forward as always focused on his career especially with important games.

“Every time Marc has a game, especially an important one, yung tipong mga do or die games… di mo makaka usap yan! He’s quiet and not his usual kulit self. Naka focus sa talaga sa game. Minsan ilang araw pa. I give him his space kasi nag iisip talaga yan ng malalim. But once the game is over… he will always look for me and the kids in the crowd so he can hug us and say he loves us,” Danica said.

“Pag ganyan na siya saakin it means mission accomplished na siya. Nanalo na team nila, para sa family namin o kaya para sa bayan."

Danica said she will miss Marc playing his heart out on the court, but she’s excited about what’s next for her husband.

“I will definitely miss watching him play but I’m also excited for what lies ahead. I know God has even greater plans. To everyone who has supported Marc in his basketball career. Thank you so much! We are eternally grateful for all your love and support,” she said.

She added that will be forever proud of Marc’s achievements on the hard court because she's his number one cheerleader.

“I will be forever proud of what you’ve accomplished @jeanmarc15 I’ll always be by your side. Love you so much!” she said.

Marc announced his retirement last night on Instagram.