Mother’s Day: Melissa Gohing, Rocco Nacino share tips to handle postpartum depression

Celebrity couple Rocco Nacino and Melissa Gohing-Nacino at Old Navy's recent One Ayala opening

MANILA, Philippines — Athlete Melissa Gohing-Nacino affirmed that her relationship with her husband, actor Rocco Nacino, became better ever since they became parents to their son, EZ.

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com at apparel label Old Navy’s recent store opening in One Ayala Mall in Makati City, Melissa shared that she and Rocco became more understanding with each other when they became parents.

“It has its ups and downs,” Rocco enthused. “But there’s this rule that you have time for the family, but you also have to have time for your spouse, you have time for yourself.”

“As much as possible, we make sure to have a date day. Kahit hindi ‘yung sobrang bonggang date, kahit magfifish-ball lang kami, magmomotor lang kami. ‘Yung mga simpleng bagay na ‘yun, ‘yung quality time, malaking bagay na ‘yun for us,” Melissa narrated.

Since they became parents, they also learned to communicate more, she said.

“As a mom, I had postpartum depression. Hindi ko alam kung bakit. Umiiyak na lang ako sa kanya. He brought me out, kapag umiiyak na ‘ko. He do this so I could have a break,” she shared.

Apart from working out to cut your usual routine of being a working mom, Melissa advised those who are experiencing postpartum depression to be open about it to their partners.

“Don’t keep it to yourself. Talk about it. I talk about it with my friends and fellow mommies. I share it with my husband. I’m very open about it. Sobrang laking tulong din n’ya nu’ng medyo inaatake ako nun,” she said.

“Nilalabas n’ya ko, dinedate n’ya ko. Sabi n’ya, ‘You need your pampering time, magpa-lashes ka, magpa-mani-pedi ka. He made sure that I was okay, too, because usually, ‘pag nanganak ka, ang tanong, ‘How’s the baby?’ ‘Di nila tinatanong, ‘Oh, how are you?’”

Melissa is thankful that Rocco is a registered nurse, so he is very trained to handle her and EZ especially at the height of her postpartum period.

“Good thing naman na nurse s’ya so sobrang laking tulong! So lagi kong pinagyayabang ‘yun,” Melissa said. “Genuinely, I am really grateful.”

“Parang kailangan ko nang maningil sa kanya ng professional fee,” Rocco quipped.

For husbands with wives experiencing postpartum depression, his advice is to “know and identify” the depression and “be the support system” for their wives.

“They have to level up talaga,” he urged. “Kailangang habaan ang pasensya. Nakakapagod din, actually. Pero bilang lalaki, aminin n’yo na sa sarili n’yo na nakakapagod s’ya and that would help you adjust and be a better support system sa asawa n’yo.”

