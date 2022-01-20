



















































 
























LIST: 7 eco-friendly natural toothpastes by SPLAT to upgrade your oral hygiene




January 20, 2022
 





Upgrade your oral hygiene with SPLAT's eco-friendly natural toothpastes
SPLAT is a global pioneer in natural eco-friendly oral care that is present in 70 European and Asian countries.
MANILA, Philippines — Sustainability is a big word. What exactly is a sustainable brand? It is one that does everything possible to minimize its environmental footprint.


This 2022, you can upgrade your oral care with a brand that’s friendly to both humans and the environment. SPLAT is a global pioneer in natural eco-friendly oral care that is present in 70 European and Asian countries.


SPLAT products are manufactured from ingredients of leading global suppliers at the company’s own ecoplant in Russia. SPLAT manufacture has CO2neutral status and has been certified for compliance with international standards of GMP Cosmetics and ISO 9001.


SPLAT toothpastes don’t contain SLES, triclosan, chlorhexidine, aluminum lactate, peroxide, petroleum-derived products, synthetic antiseptic agents, sodium lauryl sulfate and saccharinate as these are ingredients that could potentially harm humans, animals and the planet.


Each SPLAT product targets a specific oral concern so you can easily find one that fulfills your oral hygiene requirements. SPLAT natural oral care targets all age groups including special children series from zero to 11 years old, which is safe if swallowed, and contains innovative Luctatol that may be as effective as fluoride in helping protect delicate teeth from bacteria.


Here are SPLAT natural toothpastes to consider:


1. SPLAT Professional Sensitive White


Clean your teeth without making them hyper-sensitive. SPLAT Professional Sensitive White Toothpaste has hydroxyapatite and natural enzyme system effectively breaks up dental plaque and reduces sensitivity.


2. SPLAT Professional Lavendersept 




Also for sensitive teeth is SPLAT Professional Lavendersept toothpaste with bioactive calcium Lavender, rosemary and thyme essential oils that promote healthy gums and reduce tooth hypersensitivity. Papain natural enzyme gently whitens and polishes enamel to a shiny white.


3. SPLAT Green Tea toothpaste


Soothe your teeth and gums with SPLAT Green Tea toothpaste which contains green tea extracts, sage and chamomile. This toothpaste also has natural pearl with calcium to strengthen teeth.


4. SPLAT Professional White Plus




This toothpaste is perfect for coffee and tea lovers. It has rounded polishing particles that, in combination with PVP whitening component and natural papaya enzymes, noticeably whiten tooth enamel, break up dental plaque in hard-to-reach places and make tooth surface perfectly smooth and white.


5. SPLAT Professional Medical Herbs


SPLAT Professional Medical Herbs is an emerald-colored gel toothpaste containing extracts of sage, chamomile and hawthorn for effective gum and teeth care. Calcium obtained from eggshell accelerates mineralization and strengthens tooth enamel.


6. SPLAT Professional Biocalcium Toothpaste




This biocalcium toothpaste restores enamel and reduces tooth hypersensitivity with high content of bioactive calcium obtained from eggshell and hydroxyapatite, a building component of tooth enamel.


7. SPLAT Kids Natural Toothpaste 




Available in Strawberry-Cherry and Fruit Ice-Cream flavors, SPLAT Kids Natural toothpaste makes brushing fun for kids. These natural toothpastes are hypoallergenic and safe if accidentally swallowed.


In the Philippines, SPLAT is exclusively distributed by ABGPH Corp. and is now available exclusively at selected Watsons online and offline.


 

















 



