Marc Pingris recalls past experience, instills healthy meal values to his children

MANILA, Philippines — Newly-retired professional basketball player Marc Pingris knew the importance of having healthy meals for a better future so instills the same values to his children with wife Danica Sotto.

Marc said that a healthy meals made him what he is right now – a decorated basketball figure in the country.

“We really had a difficult life growing up. So after I got drafted, the first person I really looked for was my mother. I hugged her and thanked her for helping us get through such incredibly difficult times in Pangasinan. No matter what happened, she always managed to put food on the table and never allowed my siblings and I to miss even a single meal,” he said.

Studies show that nutrition is a major factor that profoundly affects a child’s ability to learn, as well as their overall health. Recently, Knorr launched Nutri-Sarap Nutrition Program to promote proper nutrition in the country.

“We’ve always been active in promoting proper nutrition, but there’s never been a more important time to focus on it than today,” shared Kristine Go, vice president for Foods & Refreshments of Unilever Philippines .

“With the COVID-19 pandemic, aside from basic safety practices, parents should make sure that their kids’ immune systems are strong and able to fight viruses. Proper nutrition can help do this. But more than that, if we look forward, nutrition has been proven to be an effective tool in improving the lives of citizens. Properly nourished kids have a better chance at experiencing success later on in life, and that is what we, with the help of our partners, are trying to provide everyone with our Nutri-Sarap Nutrition Program,” she added.

The Nutri-Sarap Nutrition Program is the brand’s enhanced efforts to counter malnutrition in the country. It does this mainly through education of parents on how to prepare nutritious, delicious and abot-kayang home-cooked meals.

To ensure nationwide reach, the brand has aligned with various government agencies and NGOs such as the Department of Social Welfare and Development, Department of Education, Scaling Up Nutrition Business Network, Nutritionist Dietitians Association of the Philippines as well as Pilipinas Kontra Gutom and various LGUs to further create awareness on the Nutri-Sarap Nutrition Program.

Part of the brand’s continuous commitment in providing nutritious and delicious meals to Filipino families is the recent improvement on their products.

The Knorr Sinigang sa Sampaloc Mix Original is now a source of Vitamin C, while the kitchen staple Knorr Broth Cubes is made more nutritious with iron.

With these developments, accompanied by the Nutri-Sarap Nutrition Program, the brand further solidifies its position as a leading force for good nutrition among Filipino families.