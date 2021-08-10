Donâ€™t let the pandemic quarantine your checkups









































































 




   







   















                           Lai S. Reyes (The Philippine Star) - August 10, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — Ever since the pandemic started, it has become a tall order for most of us to lessen the number of times we go out of the house for anything. Our mantra? If it is not necessary, then it’s not worth the exposure.



Sadly, some people went overboard. Due to COVID-19, many people delayed their routine medical checkups for fear of contracting the virus.



Routine healthcare is one of the most effective ways to keep an eye on your health and prevent problems down the road. Even if you feel completely fine, routine checkups help identify problems early on or before they even start.



Delayed medical checkups have also worsened the health conditions of people with comorbidities.







MWell is an integrated healthcare ecosystem that empowers Filipinos to be in control of their health and wellness.







Telemedicine to the rescue



A person’s healthcare journey begins and ends with access. No access, no journey. Difficult access, difficult journey. Metro Pacific Health Tech Corporation (MPHTC), a wholly owned subsidiary of Metro Pacific Investments Corporation (MPIC), transforms the digital healthcare ecosystem with Mwell, an all-in-one app that empowers Filipinos to take charge of their health amid the pandemic and beyond.



“Filipinos will now have better access to healthcare with Mwell. MWell makes available online healthcare solutions through a wide and sustainable network of medical experts and services,” enthuses Metro Pacific Investments Corporation chairman Manny V. Pangilinan, during MWell’s virtual press launch. “With just a few taps, users can do a virtual checkup with doctors, select health and wellness programs, buy medicines, and do a lot more as we strengthen the MWell integrated digital healthcare ecosystem.”



Healthcare is a basic right. Sadly, not everyone has access to it.



“We have heard your call for a better, more responsive and highly convenient healthcare platform. And this is our response: MWell,” says June Cheryl A. Cabal-Revilla, CFO/chief sustainability officer of MPIC.



MWell is a fully integrated healthcare ecosystem that’s easy to use and navigate, and can be accessed any time of day, wherever you may be.



MWell. are YOU?



Just download the MWell app from the App store or Google Play. Register and log in. You may choose to consult a doctor or book an appointment with a doctor you have chosen from the MWell list.



You may also check your email for reminders and checkup notifications.



“You can request for a medical certificate during the video consultation,” adds Revilla. “MWell users can also receive a summary of their doctor’s notes or labs and clinical referral sheets, and prescriptions for the medicines they need, which they can buy at MWell’s e-pharmacy.”



MWell also provides information and tools to keep you feeling well every day. Check out its COVID-19 health checker and pregnancy programs made especially for expecting moms.



Looking for fit-spiration? MWell has fitness programs suited for you. Just key in your current weight, your fitness goals and choose from a range of fitness programs that suit you best.



MWell also offers thousands of wellness items available at the MWell Shop.







Download the MWell app from the App store or Google Play. Register and log in.







An integrated healthcare ecosystem



“At MWell, we believe that every Filipino deserves to feel their best every day,” notes Jose Ma. K. Lim, president and CEO, MPIC. “Yes, even those in the countryside.”



According to Lim, MPIC started developing MWell two years ago to bring hospital services to the countryside.



“We need to bring the expertise of doctors in Manila to our kababayans who are far away from the city. And this can be done through electronic means by allowing these telemedicine platforms to propagate,” explains Lim.



MWell is a high-performance mobile app backed by a powerhouse of top names in the healthcare, wellness and tech industries.



CareSpan’s Clinic in the Cloud integrates digital care tools and data for MWell doctors and patients. Lotus Flare’s multi-awarded cloud-native, IT digital enablement platform ensures a seamless, end-to-end customer experience.  Ping An’s healthcare technologies enables MWell to address COVID-19 concerns, diagnosis, care, and treatments.



“CareSpan complements MWell by enabling doctors and patients to meet virtually so that accurate diagnosis and appropriate care can occur regardless of distance between a patient and his/her doctor,” explains Lim.



According to Lim, what makes MWell stand out from other healthcare apps is its level of integration.



“Our app is fully integrated, meaning you don’t have to leave the app to enter another to get a specialized service,” enthuses Lim. “At MWell, we do this as seamlessly as possible, from booking the appointment, consulting with your doctor and getting referrals to facilities to getting the e-pharmacies to deliver your medicines right to your doorstep.”



MWell also provides a more enriching journey as users can access the e-Pharmacy service that will allow them to buy South Star Drug OTC and prescription medicines and have these delivered to their homes, or buy PhilCare health insurance products for dengue, accidents, and emergencies.



Also in August, MWell will launch a nationwide medical mission, an unprecedented first tele-health virtual event in the Philippines highlighting partnerships and collaborations with clinics and doctors nationwide.



For its initial offering, PLDT Home customers may avail of a free consultation with MWell doctors. There are more services waiting to be launched, with each new feature adding concrete benefits to the health of every Filipino.



“As we expand this healthcare ecosystem, we become closer to our chairman MVP’s goal of ‘empowering our countrymen to be in control of their health,’” adds Lim. “MWell will be their partner in every stage of their wellness journey and we will make it possible for every Filipino to confidently say, ‘I’m well.’”



* * *



You can download the MWell app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. For more information, visit https://www.mWell.com.ph.


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

