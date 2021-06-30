












































































 




   







   















How 'malasakitâ€™ for all can help create healthier homes and safer indoors for Filipinos
The spirit of malasakit is central to Unilever Philippines. Through its trusted brands Breeze and Domex, Unilever has come forward to launch initiatives to help address the current crisis, particularly the dire need for essentials and boosting the country’s health resilience.
                           Gerald Dizon (Philstar.com) - June 30, 2021 - 3:50pm                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — As vaccination efforts continues in the Philippines and the rest of the world, we can finally dream of a better normal to come. Yes, it may still take long—as local and global inoculation efforts face challenges anew—but we are assured that there is light at the end of this tunnel.



There is indeed hope as health experts and workers tirelessly take charge of their front, and more importantly, as we regular citizens take responsibility in our own capable ways.



Now more than ever, we must show our concerted efforts in observing health protocols. These have become a mantra at this point, but still worth repeating: social distancing, strict hygiene practices, robust health and well-being.



After all, we are doing these to keep our loved ones safe. We are doing all of this to show our care and malasakit to one and all.



Driven by purpose



Part of Unilever's Malasakit efforts is intensive consultation with medical experts to promote vaccine confidence among its employees.

This spirit of malasakit is central to Unilever Philippines.



Backed by years and years of expertise and resources, Unilever, through its trusted brands Breeze and Domex, has come forward to launch initiatives to help address the current crisis, particularly the dire need for essentials and boosting the country’s health resilience.



Included in these initiatives is their commitment to ensuring the safety of all their employees. Through a campaign dubbed "Malasakit for All," Unilever, in support of its brands, spearheaded intensive consultation with medical experts to promote vaccine confidence among its employees.



Partnering with Red Cross, the company makes sure they have access to testing when necessary and has also set up Malasakit Centers to accommodate employees who find themselves needing to isolate but are simply unable to do it in their own homes.



Most notable is the company’s pledge to cover vaccination of employees and their dependents following purchase agreements of vaccines, with a portion of these to be donated to the government for public use.



As proper hygiene remains with an underscored importance among Filipinos, Unilever has also partnered with the Philippine Public Health Association (PPHA) to help educate everyone about proper hygiene practices through an online information drive, the Hygiene 101 Campaign.



This all-digital campaign, headlined by influencers, offers tips from handwashing techniques to making sure surfaces remain germ-free, as well as keeping oneself germ-free after coming in from the outdoors.



To strengthen this effort and to promote access to affordable hygiene, the company has held discounted offers on its hygiene and cleaning products, including Breeze and Domex, via physical stores and on online shopping platforms such as Shopee and Lazada.



“The pandemic continues, and so must our vigilance and ability to protect ourselves and loved ones… This education drive can help remind everyone of necessary hygiene habits while following all health precautions,” Maria Luisa Orezca, president of PPHA, said in a statement.



Dedication to advocacy



Unilever, through two of its major brands Breeze and Domex, has donated a total of P1 million worth of antibacterial detergents and multipurpose cleaner, just in time for World Health Day.

In a bid to highlight the role of hygiene, health and safety, Unilever, through two of its major brands Breeze and Domex, has donated a total of P1 million worth of antibacterial detergents and multipurpose cleaner, just in time for World Health Day.



Both Breeze, with the launch of its antibacterial variant with Germ Attack Technology, and Domex, with its goal to win the war against poor sanitation, want to take part in protecting healthcare frontliners in their daily fight against COVID-19.



Donations were given to hospitals such as Philippine Lung Center, Red Cross, Dr. Jose N. Rodriguez Memorial Hospital and Philippine General Hospital for use of health workers and frontliners.



All this is part of Unilever’s sustained response to help frontliners and communities at large in combating COVID-19.



 



To know more about these malasakit efforts, visit the website at https://www.unilever.com.ph or visit the brand's official Facebook pages for Breeze and Domex to keep abreast of upcoming campaigns.


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

