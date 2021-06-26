







































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  


                  
Pangangalay at pamamanhid? Try this nerve self-check list!
More commonly known as nerve damage, neuropathy is a clinical condition with many different causes, including deficiency of B vitamins, coupled by prolonged and repetitive movements that put stress on hands, legs or feet.
Canva/kanchanachitkhamma

                     

                        

                           
Pangangalay at pamamanhid? Try this nerve self-check list!

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Gerald Dizon (Philstar.com) - June 26, 2021 - 9:22am                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — In your day-to-day life, there’s one body system that’s important to your productivity. You may not realize it right away, but this is the nervous system. 



The nervous system is key to overall functioning of the body because the nerves are responsible for controlling movement, balance, coordination and even breathing and heartbeat! A healthy nervous system, therefore, enables you to finish work and accomplish tasks on the daily. 



But when left unchecked, your nervous system can suffer too—especially when you are B vitamins deficient that can lead to neuropathy. 



More commonly known as nerve damage, neuropathy is a clinical condition with many different causes, including deficiency of B vitamins, coupled by prolonged and repetitive movements that put stress on hands, legs or feet. 



It has become a common condition among Filipinos 35 years and up. In fact, a 2020 study* by P&G Health reveals that 99% of Filipinos living in Metro Manila are already experiencing numbness and tingling sensation, which could be symptoms of neuropathy.



This calls for a self-check! Are you are already experiencing nerve damage and in need of a doctor’s visit? Here are tell-tale signs you can check: 



1. Your arms ‘go asleep’ a lot



Pangangalay at pamamanhid? Try this nerve self-check list!



You experience frequent numbness in your arms as if they have 'gone asleep.'

Photo by Freepik









It’s a new day and you’ve had a nice sleep, but you feel a numbness in your arm. You think this is normal as you might probably have slept on it for too long as eventually, the numbness goes away after a few minutes. 



However, you’ve been frequently feeling as if your arms have “gone to sleep” even in the middle of the day, for no apparent reason. The sensation extends up to your hands as if you’re wearing gloves and unable to feel touch. 



2. You keep losing grip



Pangangalay at pamamanhid? Try this nerve self-check list!



You have weak grip even on small or light objects.

Photo by SAM LIN / Canva









Every morning, you start your day with a cup coffee. When you grip the cup for a sip however, you almost drop it. Throughout the day you also experience something similar with other things, even small or light ones. 



3. Your hands feel inexplicably weak



You continue to feel weakness on your hands even from performing easy activities such as buttoning your shirt, opening a toothpaste tube or twisting a jar lid.



4. Your legs feel a constant prickling sensation



Pangangalay at pamamanhid? Try this nerve self-check list!



You feel constant tingling in your feet.

Photo by Miriam Alonso / Canva









You’re working from home sitting cross-legged in front of your laptop. When you do this for too long, you expect it to get that tingling, prickling sensation when you finally need to move or stand up.



But recently, you’re concerned it’s been happening a little too constantly, even without sitting cross-legged, there’s always that same feeling, as if small insects are crawling up and down your legs all the time.



5. You feel sudden and small jolts



Pangangalay at pamamanhid? Try this nerve self-check list!



You get a lot of sudden and sharp pain in your hands and feet.

Photo by jcomp / Freepik









You’re out and about doing a daily task—like an essential run to the grocery or commuting since you’re required to go to work—when you suddenly feel small jolts of electricity in your feet or hands. 



6. You can’t determine hot from cold



You’re finally home for dinner! You’re touching a bowl of soup but you’re finding it hard to determine if it’s still hot or already lukewarm. The same goes when you’re trying to assess temperature of other objects.



Pamamanhid, pangangalay, tusok-tusok



All these are signs that you may be facing the three major symptoms of nerve damage: pamamanhid, pangangalay, tusok-tusok.



Pamamanhid or numbness is characterized by lack of sensations or inability to detect changes in temperature. For people with neuropathy, this experience could go on for longer periods without relief.



Pangangalay, on the other hand, is muscle weakness. This unexpected loss of muscle strength could often lead to simple inconveniences like dropping what you’re holding to something as hazardous as losing support as you descend the stairs.



Lastly, tusok-tusok, or tingling or prickling, causes sharp pain and oversensitivity on the area. Even the slightest touch can bring great discomfort.



If you are experiencing any or all of these symptoms, especially at an alarmingly recurring rate despite rest, stretching or painkillers, then it’s time to consult with your physician. 



Early detection is still key



As with every disease, early detection is crucial for recovery from nerve damage. 



You see, when detected early, one has a greater chance of nerve repair through natural regeneration. But if addressed too late, your nerves may reach the point of no return when over 50% of the fibers of nerve tissues get damaged and you are already in pain.



Don’t wait for this to happen. Proper supplementation of B vitamins can help you recover from nerve damage and cope with its symptoms. 



Vitamins B1+B6+B12 (Neurobion) is clinically proven to help treat and regenerate damaged nerves, more so when paired with exercise and a healthy lifestyle. In the P&G consumer study, over 76% of the respondents from Metro Manila aged 35 and up have reported that Vitamins B1+B6+B12 (Neurobion) has been helpful in relieving their symptoms.



#NerveToServe






Over the years, Vitamins B1+B6+B12 (Neurobion) has been staunchly advocating for nerve health awareness, as well as proper nerve care following early detection.



Don’t let neuropathy stop you! Have the #NerveToServe and be the true hero you’re meant to be for yourself and your family. Accomplish what you need, do what you love, and more importantly, help others in these trying times.



Reclaim healthier nerves today with Vitamins B1+B6+B12 (Neurobion), proper diet and exercise.



 



For more information, visit the website or check out their official Facebook page. — WITH EUDEN VALDEZ



 



*The 2020 Philippines Neuropathy Survey results were gathered from a sample of 240 men and women aged 35 to 65, based in Metro Manila, SEC ABCDE. Interviews were conducted via face-to-face interviews within September 7 to 10, 2020.



If symptoms persist, consult your doctor.



 



ASC Ref. Code: P038P062121NS


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      NERVE CARE
                                                      NEUROBION
                                                      NEUROPATHY
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Pangangalay at pamamanhid? Try this nerve self-check list!
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
28 minutes ago

                              
                              
Pangangalay at pamamanhid? Try this nerve self-check list!


                              

                                                                  By Gerald Dizon |
                                 28 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Are you are already experiencing nerve damage and in need of a doctor’s visit? Here are tell-tale signs you can ch...

                                                         


      

         

            
Health And Family
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              First-time moms get real parenting hacks from experienced moms
                           


                                                      

                           
                           

                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                              
                              
First-time moms get real parenting hacks from experienced moms


                              
                              

                              

                                 
18 hours ago

                              

                              

                                 
Health And Family

                              


                              

                                 

                                    fb

                                    tw
                                 

                              

                           

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 COVID-19 can infect brain cells &mdash; study
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
19 hours ago

                              
                              
COVID-19 can infect brain cells — study


                              

                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
The coronavirus can infect brain cells, leading to a reaction that could possibly trigger neurological and psychological complaints,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Health And Family
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Man tested positive for COVID-19 for 10 straight months in UK
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
1 day ago

                              
                              
Man tested positive for COVID-19 for 10 straight months in UK


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
A 72-year-old British man tested positive for coronavirus for 10 months in what is thought to be the longest recorded case...

                                                         


      

         

            
Health And Family
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;Batang Matibay&rsquo;: Students who prove the strength in every Filipino child
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
1 day ago

                              
                              
‘Batang Matibay’: Students who prove the strength in every Filipino child


                              

                                                                  By Euden Valdez |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
It’s inspiring how, at a young age, many Filipino schoolchildren have demonstrated the tibay to beat the odds, which...

                                                         


      

         

            
Health And Family
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              P5 million in prizes up for grabs for your child's education and future
                           


                                                      

                           
                           

                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                              
                              
P5 million in prizes up for grabs for your child's education and future


                              
                              

                              

                                 
2 days ago

                              

                              

                                 
Health And Family

                              


                              

                                 

                                    fb

                                    tw
                                 

                              

                           

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with