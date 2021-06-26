Pangangalay at pamamanhid? Try this nerve self-check list!

MANILA, Philippines — In your day-to-day life, there’s one body system that’s important to your productivity. You may not realize it right away, but this is the nervous system.

The nervous system is key to overall functioning of the body because the nerves are responsible for controlling movement, balance, coordination and even breathing and heartbeat! A healthy nervous system, therefore, enables you to finish work and accomplish tasks on the daily.

But when left unchecked, your nervous system can suffer too—especially when you are B vitamins deficient that can lead to neuropathy.

More commonly known as nerve damage, neuropathy is a clinical condition with many different causes, including deficiency of B vitamins, coupled by prolonged and repetitive movements that put stress on hands, legs or feet.

It has become a common condition among Filipinos 35 years and up. In fact, a 2020 study* by P&G Health reveals that 99% of Filipinos living in Metro Manila are already experiencing numbness and tingling sensation, which could be symptoms of neuropathy.

This calls for a self-check! Are you are already experiencing nerve damage and in need of a doctor’s visit? Here are tell-tale signs you can check:

1. Your arms ‘go asleep’ a lot

Photo by Freepik You experience frequent numbness in your arms as if they have 'gone asleep.'

It’s a new day and you’ve had a nice sleep, but you feel a numbness in your arm. You think this is normal as you might probably have slept on it for too long as eventually, the numbness goes away after a few minutes.

However, you’ve been frequently feeling as if your arms have “gone to sleep” even in the middle of the day, for no apparent reason. The sensation extends up to your hands as if you’re wearing gloves and unable to feel touch.

2. You keep losing grip

Photo by SAM LIN / Canva You have weak grip even on small or light objects.

Every morning, you start your day with a cup coffee. When you grip the cup for a sip however, you almost drop it. Throughout the day you also experience something similar with other things, even small or light ones.

3. Your hands feel inexplicably weak

You continue to feel weakness on your hands even from performing easy activities such as buttoning your shirt, opening a toothpaste tube or twisting a jar lid.

4. Your legs feel a constant prickling sensation

Photo by Miriam Alonso / Canva You feel constant tingling in your feet.

You’re working from home sitting cross-legged in front of your laptop. When you do this for too long, you expect it to get that tingling, prickling sensation when you finally need to move or stand up.

But recently, you’re concerned it’s been happening a little too constantly, even without sitting cross-legged, there’s always that same feeling, as if small insects are crawling up and down your legs all the time.

5. You feel sudden and small jolts

Photo by jcomp / Freepik You get a lot of sudden and sharp pain in your hands and feet.

You’re out and about doing a daily task—like an essential run to the grocery or commuting since you’re required to go to work—when you suddenly feel small jolts of electricity in your feet or hands.

6. You can’t determine hot from cold

You’re finally home for dinner! You’re touching a bowl of soup but you’re finding it hard to determine if it’s still hot or already lukewarm. The same goes when you’re trying to assess temperature of other objects.

Pamamanhid, pangangalay, tusok-tusok

All these are signs that you may be facing the three major symptoms of nerve damage: pamamanhid, pangangalay, tusok-tusok.

Pamamanhid or numbness is characterized by lack of sensations or inability to detect changes in temperature. For people with neuropathy, this experience could go on for longer periods without relief.

Pangangalay, on the other hand, is muscle weakness. This unexpected loss of muscle strength could often lead to simple inconveniences like dropping what you’re holding to something as hazardous as losing support as you descend the stairs.

Lastly, tusok-tusok, or tingling or prickling, causes sharp pain and oversensitivity on the area. Even the slightest touch can bring great discomfort.

If you are experiencing any or all of these symptoms, especially at an alarmingly recurring rate despite rest, stretching or painkillers, then it’s time to consult with your physician.

Early detection is still key

As with every disease, early detection is crucial for recovery from nerve damage.

You see, when detected early, one has a greater chance of nerve repair through natural regeneration. But if addressed too late, your nerves may reach the point of no return when over 50% of the fibers of nerve tissues get damaged and you are already in pain.

Don’t wait for this to happen. Proper supplementation of B vitamins can help you recover from nerve damage and cope with its symptoms.

Vitamins B1+B6+B12 (Neurobion) is clinically proven to help treat and regenerate damaged nerves, more so when paired with exercise and a healthy lifestyle. In the P&G consumer study, over 76% of the respondents from Metro Manila aged 35 and up have reported that Vitamins B1+B6+B12 (Neurobion) has been helpful in relieving their symptoms.

#NerveToServe

Over the years, Vitamins B1+B6+B12 (Neurobion) has been staunchly advocating for nerve health awareness, as well as proper nerve care following early detection.

Don’t let neuropathy stop you! Have the #NerveToServe and be the true hero you’re meant to be for yourself and your family. Accomplish what you need, do what you love, and more importantly, help others in these trying times.

Reclaim healthier nerves today with Vitamins B1+B6+B12 (Neurobion), proper diet and exercise.

For more information, visit the website or check out their official Facebook page. — WITH EUDEN VALDEZ

*The 2020 Philippines Neuropathy Survey results were gathered from a sample of 240 men and women aged 35 to 65, based in Metro Manila, SEC ABCDE. Interviews were conducted via face-to-face interviews within September 7 to 10, 2020.

If symptoms persist, consult your doctor.

ASC Ref. Code: P038P062121NS