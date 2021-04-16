Beat the heat, beat the bills! Avoid these 5 air conditioner mistakes this summer

MANILA, Philippines — Summer season is definitely here, and with it comes rising electricity bills as we resort to using our air conditioners (ACs) more often to keep our homes cool amid the sweltering heat.

But worry not because there are things you can do to beat the heat and beat the bills this summer!

Here are five mistakes to avoid when buying and using your ACs to keep your summer cooling more economical and budget-friendly:

1. Setting aside the size

Size matters when it comes to ACs. In fact, the size of the AC unit should be your first consideration when buying because there’s no one size that fits all.

For ACs that are too small, it will overwork to keep a room at a comfortable temperature. Meanwhile, AC units that are too big cool rooms too quickly, but they won't cool and dehumidify your space evenly, causing hot and cold pocket areas in your home.

Before buying one, ask experts or search the internet for the necessary computations you need to do in order to find the ideal size and cooling capacity of AC for your space.

2. Not considering the airflow

Think about your home arrangement when buying an AC, especially when you have a house with heavy or built-in pieces of furniture.

This is to make sure that your furniture set would not block the AC’s air vents or obscure the air paths needed to cool the space.

Also, using ACs doesn’t mean you need to get rid of your electric fans. Instead, you should think of spots in your house where you could place fans to keep the cold breeze flowing and consistent.

3. Forgetting important features and labels

When choosing an AC, it’s always better to check labels and compare features. By doing this, it could help you get an idea which unit fits better to your household’s space and lifestyle.

Today, there are several ACs that have intelligent features, such as smart device connectivity, presence sensors and noise reduction. There are also modes like automatic switching to fan or automatic sleeping, which can both help you save on energy.

It is also wise to take a deeper look at important labels, like the Energy-Efficiency Ratio (EER), which is the performance rating for cooling devices. As a rule of thumb, the higher the EER, the more energy-efficient an AC is.

4. Aggressive cooling

When it's hot and you immediately want to cool down, the first thing you might probably do is to aggressively set your AC to the lowest temperature. But did you know, this is a wrong practice?

The thermostat of an AC doesn’t adjust the speed of cooling; it only sets the AC to the maximum desired temperature.

Your home cools down at the same rate no matter where your thermostat is set. Meaning, aggressively trying to cool your home through the thermostat just keeps your AC running longer, wasting energy and might even overwork the cooling system.

5. Skipping maintenance

AC maintenance is a definite must. Aside from changing filters, keeping vents clean and inspecting the drain, it is also recommended to schedule a professional maintenance appointment at least once a year.

By doing this, you’re giving yourself some peace of mind knowing that your unit is well-maintained to avoid common problems that may result in a shorter lifespan for your unit.

Remember, the more you ignore and delay the needs of your AC, the more costly will be its repair.

