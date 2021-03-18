Novo Nordisk Philippines launches movement to combat obesity pandemic

MANILA, Philippines – Amid the current pandemic that sent the world into a tailspin, another enduring yet often overlooked pandemic continues to plague our communities. Affecting 1 in every 3 Filipinos, obesity is a complex and life-threatening disease that, if left untreated, can contribute to more severe illnesses down the road.

The need to curb the ever-growing obesity pandemic has never been more pressing today as individuals suffering from the disease are more prone to comorbidities as well as severe symptoms of COVID-19.

“This is a public health concern,” said Zenaida Velasco, president of the Nutritionist-Dietitian’s Association of the Philippines (NDAP), reminding the public that this is an important issue that requires the involvement of the community as a whole.

Multidisciplinary approach in obesity care

In observance of World Obesity Day last March 4, the Philippine Association for the Study of Overweight & Obesity (PASOO), Philippine Society of Hospital Pharmacists (PSHP), Philippine Pharmacists Association (PPhA), Association of Nursing Services Administrators of the Philippines (ANSAP), Nutritionist-Dietitians’ Association of the Philippines (NDAP) and the Royal Danish Embassy Manila, in partnership with Novo Nordisk Philippines, held a special edition of its Kalingang Novo Nordisk webinar to the general public.

Here, a multi-disciplinary group of doctors, nurses, pharmacists, and nutritionist-dietitians, gathered together to share knowledge about the lesser-known yet equally gravel pandemic of obesity.

The webinar was streamed live on The Body of Truth Facebook page – an online hub launched last January that aims to serve as an obesity advocacy campaign centered on giving people the right points about obesity as well as enable those who suffer from it to find a support system to effectively combat obesity in the country.

Dr. Ivan Cudal, an endocrinologist, hosted the webinar. The panelists included Dr. Mia C. Fojas (President, PASOO), Cecini Rose Pare (EduCare Nurse Educator), Hazel F. Docuyanan (Immediate Past President, PSHP), Ma. Gilda Sebua-Silja (President, PPHA) and Zenaida F. Velasco (President, NDAP).

Topics discussed include the definition of obesity, the dangers of its comorbid conditions, and their respective roles in helping provide proper education, assessment, counsel and treatment for people afflicted with it.

“Do not be shy. Early treatment will reduce the risk of related complications in the future,” said Pare.

Dr. Fojas, on the other hand, called for a more specific call to action, “Again, I would like to stress on our advocacies that involve lifestyle modification, behavioral modification, Mind-Over-Plate and S.I.P.A. – Short Incidental Physical Activity.”

#BeatObesityWithMe

Education is just the first step of many. For this reason, along with extensive learning from the speakers and the efforts of The Body of Truth, Novo Nordisk Philippines introduced the #BeatObesityWithMe movement – a call to action, compassion and cooperation for local communities to band together and form a vital support system in the battle against obesity.

Guest speakers invited to introduce the movement include Ambassador Grete Sillasen of Denmark, VP & GM, Novo Nordisk Philippines Cihan Serdar Kizilcik, and Senior Medical Manager Novo Nordisk Philippines Dr. Cyrus Pasamba.

#BeatObesityWithMe believes that it is easier to solve problems with the help of others. It kickstarted its community involvement advocacy by inviting everyone to take part in a series of 4 initial challenges, where teams of at least 3 people can share their progress and achievements on The Body of Truth’s Facebook page and encourage others to form their own teams as well. The initial challenges include #BeatObesityWithWalking, #BeatObesityWithYoga, #BeatObesityWithBeats and #BeatObesitywithPromises.

To conclude the event, the guest speakers encouraged the public to join arms in expanding the community’s education drive into a much deeper call to action.

In his parting words, Dr. Pasamba said, “What we want to impart to everybody is that no one with obesity should suffer through it alone.”

Apart from being your go-to source of information on obesity and how to manage it, The Body of Truth FB page will also serve as the venue for all challenges to come in the future.

Dr. Cudal invited the audience to like, share, and post their accomplishments and stories on the Facebook page and to entice more of the community to join the movement as we beat obesity together.

“Remember, every body needs everybody. You’re not in this alone,” shared Docuyanan.

For more information on how to help combat the silent pandemic of obesity, please visit https://www.facebook.com/The-Body-of-Truth-106821354732100.