How Hayden Kho escaped rock bottom with Vicki Beloâ€™s love
Hayden Kho, Vicki Belo and Scarlet Snow
Hayden Kho via Instagram

How Hayden Kho escaped rock bottom with Vicki Belo’s love

Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - February 25, 2021 - 12:21pm

MANILA, Philippines — Hayden Kho was stripped of everything after his 2009 sex scandal: his career, his reputation, his wellbeing.

Then Vicki Belo helped him start over.

 

 

The celebrity couple shared in a recent interview with actress Toni Gonzaga how they overcame this dark chapter in their lives. They even openly discussed sensitive topics like self-harm during the vlog.

“There’s a lot of humiliation. There’s a lot of fear. And there's a feeling of desperation na what I'm gonna do to fix this,” Kho confessed.

Vicki, meanwhile, recalled how concerned she was about Hayden's mental health. “Ayaw mong makita 'yung mangyayari. When he talks, it's okay lang to be dead,” she said.

The doctor said they broke up months before the videos came out. Nonetheless, she just couldn't leave Hayden's side.

“For three days he didn't wake up. Who else is gonna take care of him? I was the one,” she decided.

Hayden regained consciousness only after Vicki prayed and promised to stay by his side. His gradual recuperation followed.

Seeing these events as divine intervention, Hayden found a renewed sense of purpose in life through God.

“Looking back, I realized it's very true that sometimes God allows you to go through shameful things because that's actually grace and mercy. At ‘yun na lang ipapa-experience niya sa'yo just to wake you up,” he said.

All the pieces started to fall into place with Hayden’s disposition changing for the better.

“Kung ako lang, on my own, I won't really be able to survive. I thank my family, Vicki, interestingly siya ‘yung na-offend ko... siya pa 'yung ka-help ko doon. Most importantly, it's God. I experienced God's love through my wife Vicki.”

