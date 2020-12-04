THE BUDGETARIAN
LIST: 3 germ-proof habits when going outside of homes
We should always remember to be cautious for germs, whether at home or outdoors.
Gerald Dizon (Philstar.com) - December 4, 2020 - 10:45am

MANILA, Philippines —Proper hygiene and cleanliness should be maintained at all times. We should always remember to be cautious for germs, whether at home or outdoors. In this regard, moms are our source of constant reminders.

Moms also take the lead in caring for everyone so it’s important that they remain vigilant in keeping germs at bay. Here are three tips they need to remember:

1. Keep hands clean at all times

When going out, remember to watch out for objects contaminated by germs and bacteria. It is important to be cautious so our hands don’t get into contact with them. Remember to bring rubbing alcohol or hand sanitizer. A good standard would be to use those with alcohol concentrations no lower than 60%.

Upon returning home, make sure your family washes with soap and water properly, as this remains the most effective way to rid the hands of germs.

For moms, being their role model, practicing proper and regular handwashing is a good way of teaching its importance to your kids.

Bring your own tools and sanitation implements to lessen getting exposed to contaminated surfaces outside the home.
Photo from Freepik.com/lifeforstock

2. BYOB, or bring your own ballpen, etc

When out to do essential tasks, it’s inevitable to find yourself in situations where you’ll be needing to hold or grab other objects. In these circumstances, it pays to be prepared for your own peace of mind. By that, we mean bringing your own tools and sanitation implements to lessen getting exposed to germs.

Bring your own ballpen, for example, in case you need to sign receipts. You can also bring your own utensils if you like when dining out. More importantly, bring your own alcohol spray bottle, alcogel or sanitation wipes so you can disinfect as much as possible.

Use an antibacterial fabric conditioner for your laundry.
Photo from Freepik.com/tirachardz

3. Get 24-hour protection from germs

For optimum germ protection, moms should also make sure that the family’s clothes are not only washed but also protected throughout the day. How so? In addition to your detergent, add an antibacterial fabric condition to your routine.

Trust a product that gives your clothes germ protection. Surf Antibacterial Fabric Conditioner gives you up to 24-hour germ protection on top of its long-lasting fragrance on clothes. 

Moms are assured of these two important benefits—all at an affordable price!

For more information, visit https://www.unilever.com/brands/home-care/surf.html.Or you can order online via Lazada and Shopee

SURF
Philstar
LIST: 3 germ-proof habits when going outside of homes
Recommended
