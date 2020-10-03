COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
ALLURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
CASSANDRA
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
SUNDAY LIFESTYLE
MODERN LIVING
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
SUPREME
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
YSTYLE
YOUNG STAR
Batangas wellness and health resort will now be minutes away
Illustration of The Farm
Ascent/Released
Batangas wellness and health resort will now be minutes away
(Philstar.com) - October 3, 2020 - 6:02pm

MANILA, Philippines — Almost months since it reopened its doors to the public, a health and wellness resort in Lipa, Batangas has partnered with a helicopter service to enable its clients to fly in and out of the resort.

With the new partnership, The Farm at San Benito is just minutes away to its guests.

Asian helicopter service Ascent enables public to travel in a crowd-free and controlled environment.

The services flies in the guests of the eco-luxury holistic medical wellness resort to or from activity hubs such as International Airport and the Clark International Airport, seamlessly.

Darren T’ng, co-founder and Chief Commercial Officer of Ascent, assured guests that helicopter rides follow strict safety and sanitation protocols in addition to saving up to 85% of guests’ time on the road, essentially forming a safe travel bubble to and from The Farm.

The resort added that customers can expect relaxation from the get-go, as soon as they take off. It also said they fly fuel-efficient helicopters operated by carefully curated best-in-class operators such as INAEC Aviation Corporation in the Philippines.

“Together with Ascent, the partnership aims to elevate customers’ wellness experiences, by avoiding crowds, skipping the traffic and other ground transport complexities. With Ascent, passengers fly on curated aircraft from best-in class air operators, stringent COVID-19 related safety protocols such as enhanced aircraft cleaning and frequent health checks on crew,” The Farm said.

The resort said that it is only now 25 minutes away from NAIA. International travelers can be directly shuttled to the helicopter service’s dedicated private facilities before flying off to the resort.  

“In line with our continued focus on holistic wellness, customer experience and safety, our aim is to provide our guests with a bespoke experience that starts even from the journey to and from The Farm. With Ascent, our guests can relax for the rest of their trip by avoiding crowds and wait times in traffic as they embark on their wellness journey,” Preet Singh, general manager of The Farm said.

After the Batangas has been placed under general community quarantine mid-May, The Farm resumed its medically-supervised preventive health and integrative wellness programs supervised by its medical director and critical care specialist Dr. Susan Balingit. — Rosette Adel

NEW NORMAL NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PHILIPPINE TOURISM
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
1 day ago
Second Russian virus vaccine passes early trials: report
1 day ago
Russia's Vektor -- a top-secret state virology research centre in Siberia -- said that early-stage trials were successful...
Health And Family
fbfb
Sponsored
2 days ago
Moms and dads share why they rely on science when it comes to children’s nourishment and immunity
By Gerald Dizon | 2 days ago
NANKID gathered influential moms and dads to share their experiences and underscore the importance of science-driven dat...
Health And Family
fbfb
3 days ago
50% of Pinoys don’t know safe handwashing – 2020 Handwashing Habits Survey
By Argie C. Aguja | 3 days ago
Ninety-nine percent of Filipinos have washed their hands more often in the last six months but just half are doing it ri...
Health And Family
fbfb
3 days ago
Regeneron says early trials promising for COVID-19 treatment
3 days ago
The US biotech firm Regeneron said Tuesday its antibody cocktail against the coronavirus reduced viral load and recovery time...
Health And Family
fbfb
4 days ago
Work from home and homeschool: How to strike a balance
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 4 days ago
With around 80% of the world's people already anxious even during the start of the coronavirus lockdown, anxiety is the...
Health And Family
fbfb
Sponsored
4 days ago
Out with the negative, in with the positive: Face your day with the right outlook, habits
By Gerald Dizon | 4 days ago
Learn how you can build the ladder towards a life well-lived with the right healthy beauty habits that last.
Health And Family
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with