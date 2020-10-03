Batangas wellness and health resort will now be minutes away

MANILA, Philippines — Almost months since it reopened its doors to the public, a health and wellness resort in Lipa, Batangas has partnered with a helicopter service to enable its clients to fly in and out of the resort.

With the new partnership, The Farm at San Benito is just minutes away to its guests.

Asian helicopter service Ascent enables public to travel in a crowd-free and controlled environment.

The services flies in the guests of the eco-luxury holistic medical wellness resort to or from activity hubs such as International Airport and the Clark International Airport, seamlessly.

Darren T’ng, co-founder and Chief Commercial Officer of Ascent, assured guests that helicopter rides follow strict safety and sanitation protocols in addition to saving up to 85% of guests’ time on the road, essentially forming a safe travel bubble to and from The Farm.

The resort added that customers can expect relaxation from the get-go, as soon as they take off. It also said they fly fuel-efficient helicopters operated by carefully curated best-in-class operators such as INAEC Aviation Corporation in the Philippines.

“Together with Ascent, the partnership aims to elevate customers’ wellness experiences, by avoiding crowds, skipping the traffic and other ground transport complexities. With Ascent, passengers fly on curated aircraft from best-in class air operators, stringent COVID-19 related safety protocols such as enhanced aircraft cleaning and frequent health checks on crew,” The Farm said.

The resort said that it is only now 25 minutes away from NAIA. International travelers can be directly shuttled to the helicopter service’s dedicated private facilities before flying off to the resort.

“In line with our continued focus on holistic wellness, customer experience and safety, our aim is to provide our guests with a bespoke experience that starts even from the journey to and from The Farm. With Ascent, our guests can relax for the rest of their trip by avoiding crowds and wait times in traffic as they embark on their wellness journey,” Preet Singh, general manager of The Farm said.

After the Batangas has been placed under general community quarantine mid-May, The Farm resumed its medically-supervised preventive health and integrative wellness programs supervised by its medical director and critical care specialist Dr. Susan Balingit. — Rosette Adel