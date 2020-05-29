Batangas health, wellness resort reopens to continue medical services amid COVID-19 pandemic

MANILA, Philippines — After the province of Batangas graduated to relaxed community quarantine measures last May 16, one of the health and wellness resorts in the province reopened its doors to the public and resumed its medical and healthcare services.

The Farm at San Benito, a holistic medical facility offering natural and holistic medically-supervised health programs and preventive healthcare services, is located in Lipa City which is now under general community quarantine.

Category IV of the IATF-EID’s guidelines stated that visit to tourist destinations such as water parks, beaches and resorts are still prohibited under the enhanced community quarantine, modified ECQ and GCQ, and so the health and wellness resort only resumed its medical services.

Among its medical treatments include programs pain management, mental health, weight management, diabetes prevention, heart health, immune modulation, cellular detoxification, dental hygiene, among others, handled by its licensed doctors, nurses, psychologists, nutritionists and therapists.

It partnered with other healthcare providers such as Living Life Well Integrative Medical Clinic (CIGNA accredited global health care provider) “to ensure quality and world-class offerings.”

Sanitation protocols

When it reopened mid-May, The Farm said it implemented strict safety and sanitation protocols based on the guidance of World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, local authorities, and other leading organizations and experts.

To prevent further spread of COVID-19, it partnered with Sanivir Smoke, a smoke disinfectant to kill germs and viruses on surface, as an additional safety measure for all its employees and clients. This technology, certified by the Spanish Institute of Microbiology, is currently used in the resort’s rooms and treatment areas.

Meanwhile, in view of COVID-19 pandemic, The Farm reintroduced its Immune Support Program which includes “COVID-19 testing, accommodation in a conducive environment perfect for recharge and healing, holistic treatments to support the immune system, nutrient-rich organic vegan meals and beverages, microbiome nourishment and mindful movements. “

“The program also includes psycho-emotional session to ensure that mental health and emotional state are well attended too especially during this time of pandemic which can trigger anxiety and panic attacks,” it added.

In February, Siegfried Galang, the resort’s medical consultant and Holistic practitioner, told Philstar.com that the wellness resort is offering the immune boost programs prior to the global outbreak of COVID-19.

Its general manager, Preet Singh, meanwhile, said the immune boost programs are designed to increase immunity and fight off not just the coronavirus but other viruses as well.

Galang said that one of the resorts restaurants called “ALIVE! Vegan Restaurant” is offering vegan cuisines that uses ingredients grown and produced fresh from The Farm seen to strengthen the immune systems.

Executive Chef Francis Joseph Tugnao said the restaurant’s farm-to-table dishes were initially created to treat patients.

“Our advocacy is to nourish, we’re supposed to be a healing restaurant, so we are vegan here,” he said.

Editor's note: The February 2020 trip to The Farm at San Benito was hosted by the company. At no stage does the host organization has a say on the stories generated from the coverage, interviews conducted, publication date and story treatment. Content is produced solely by Philstar.com following editorial guidelines.