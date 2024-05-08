'Kailangan magpa-apekto': Andrea Brillantes on dealing with Internet noise, social media bashing

Andrea Brillantes at the 2024 Coachella Music and Arts Festival

MANILA, Philippines — Young actress Andrea Brillantes gave her advice on how to deal with social media noise by spending time away from the Internet.

Andrea spoke to members of the media including Philstar.com after a press conference for her upcoming show "High Street," a follow-up to her previous series "Senior High," and talked about responding to social media bashing.

She admitted to being "very grounded in the real world" before giving suggestions to avoid the toxicity of social media.

"I know it's easier said than done pero for social media, you can easily turn off your phone and just read a book, reconnect with nature, going out [of the] house, meeting up with friends na hindi lang through call," Andrea said.

The actress added, "There are so many ways para tignan paano kaganda 'yung mundong binigay sa'tin, sa mundo ginawang 'to."

"I think kapag natutunan mo na ma-appreciate life itself, na life is so much more than social media, your phone, and comments ng people di mo naman kilala. Kailangan 'di ka lang into it masyado."

Andrea ended by reiterating, "Alam ko masakit siya, and it's easier said than done, pero kailangan mo talaga magpa-apekto."

"Senior High" stars joining Andrea in "High Street" are Juan Karlos, Xyriel Manabat, Zaijan Jaranilla, Elijah Canlas, Miggy Jimenez, Daniela Stranner, Tommy Alejandrino, Gela Atayde, Angel Aquino, Kean Cipriano, Angeli Bayani, Gerald Madrid, Ana Abad Santos, and Mon Confiado.

