This is how a Batangas health, wellness resort is changing â€˜hospitalityâ€™ landscape amid pandemic

This is how a Batangas health, wellness resort is changing ‘hospitality’ landscape amid pandemic

MANILA, Philippines — After battling the tourism blow of the Taal volcano eruption last January, a health and wellness resort in Lipa, Batangas is now defying the odds of the COVID-19 pandemic with its continued medical service.

The Farm at San Benito, a holistic medical facility, opened its doors to the public mid-May after the area has been placed under general community quarantine.

It then resumed its medically-supervised preventive healh and integrative wellness programs supervised by its medical director and critical care specialist Dr. Susan Balingit.

“Now more than ever, The Farm has served its purpose in changing lives of people who experience this piece of healing sanctuary. We pay homage to the visionaries who conceptualize The Farm and its mission which is deeply rooted in healing people by offering transformative and life-changing retreats for 18 long years,” the health and wellness resort said in a release.

“The Farm offers a ‘new luxury’ which isn’t limited to luxurious amenities or accommodation but is centered on giving priority on health and wellness through a holistic approach in a COVID-free environment,” it added.

Safety and sanitation measures

To ensure the well-being and safety of their guests, the medical facility and tourism establishment has executed measures to adapt to “new hospitality.”

Its tremendous preparation includes implementation of strict safety and sanitation protocols on hygiene and cleanliness to keep its healing environment COVID-free.

The Farm now administers Food and Drug Administration-approved anti COVID-19 rapid testing to all its incoming guests. They are encouraged to undergo the test upon entry and before leaving the premises.

As an added safety measure, the medical facility also offers FDA-approved COVID-19 Antigen Swab test which has comparable sensitivity and specificity to PCR to all its guests especially those who are staying for a long period of time.

The health and wellness resort said it partnered with Sanivir Smoke (Gluteraldehyde + Orthophenyl Phenol), to sanitize its guest and treatment rooms. This is certified by the Spanish Institute of Microbiology as an effective smoke disinfectant to effectively kill germs and coronavirus in the surface and the air.

Contactless solutions

Operating under the so-called new normal, The Farm likewise redesigned its guest journey and came up with contactless solutions to reduce human contact to abide by the government and health agencies’ physical distancing rules.

They would use QR codes that will be made visible on its website and digital platforms. These QR codes will also be introduced in the resorts’ public areas, restaurants, and across all departments.

The resort seeks to promote paperless menu while also supporting eco-friendly and cost-saving approach.

Virtual consultation and telehealth

Meanwhile, as majority of Filipinos stay at home amid the pandemic, The Farm is providing digital health support with its virtual health consultation and telehealth offerings where guests can get in touch with their medical doctors for their health concerns.

The virtual consultation includes healing sessions such as sound therapy, neurolinguistics programming, mental health and psycho-emotional sessions, among others.

Every Wednesday, its chief doctor Balingit also goes live on its social media channels including e-commerce platform Lazada for her “Kitchen Klinik” online segment that seeks “Healing through Food.”

The Farm has also partnered with Naluri, a Malaysia-based digital health therapeutics company, to provide a cost-effective and scalable way to form and sustain healthy habits while on self-quarantine at home.

It exclusively offers Naluri app that provides professional digital coaching that personally guides guests to better cope with health challenges such as anxiety, insomnia, obesity, heart disease, diabetes and cancer.

It will soon develop its own digital app to bring the health journey of its guests to the next level.

Reintroduction of Immune Support Program

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the health and wellness resort in May reintroduced its Immune Support program and has since promoted immune intelligence.

This program includes COVID-19 testing, medically-supervised holistic treatments to support the immune system, nutrient-rich organic vegan meals and beverages, microbiome nourishment, and mindful movements.

It said that it recognizes the pandemic triggers anxiety and panic attacks hence it is offering psycho-emotional session to attend to the mental health and emotional state.

Since the area was placed under GCQ, The Farm, a recipient of the Travelers' Choice 2020 Certificate of Excellence for consistently receiving great reviews from Tripadvisor, has been visited by its loyal patrons including celebrities and influencers.

It became the second home to celebrities, TV personalities, and business entrepreneurs who wish to do their work while having an immersive healthy lifestyle as it offers strong WIFI connection and at the same time stress reducing treatments, wellness education sessions and 24/7 access to health professionals, among others.

Among the celebrities who visited and gave their testimony on how The Farm helped them in their health and wellness journey include its ambassador actress Iza Calzado, a COVID-19 survivor.

“The treatments, from Chlorophyll Bath, Vitamin Drip and psycho emotional sessions with doctors truly helped me in successfully passing the test and donating plasma so that my antibodies could be used to try and save someone’s life. I am forever grateful for this healing sanctuary,” she wrote.

Businesswoman, chemist, consumer safety advocate Pinky Tobiano also recently visited the medical facility for her immunotherapy.

Aside from these personalities, celebrities such as Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla, Catriona Gray, Coleen Garcia, Billy Crawford, the Gutierrez family, Jane De Leon, KC Concepcion, Yassi and Issa Pressman, to name a few, also recently stayed at the resort for their health and wellness break.

Bernardo shared that she underwent traditional treatments for immunity boosting.

“Now more than ever, wellness should be our number one priority to fight off the virus,” the box-office queen said.

The resort is currently offering “Wellness Sabbatical” long stay rates for minimum three weeks up to a month.