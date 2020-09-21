These 12 nutrients are what you need for a strong immune system

MANILA, Philippines — Especially during unfamiliar and uncertain times, your immune system needs all the help it can get to level up in protecting you from bacteria and viruses that could trigger diseases.

So, what nutrients are best for the immune system? You’d be surprised that there are more vitamins and nutrients that you can take than just plain vitamin C. Make sure to get regular recommended doses of these 12 immune-boosting nutrients.

1. Vitamin A

Vitamin A is an essential component for generating antibodies that are agents in fighting invading particles. Additionally, vitamin A helps reinforce the body's barriers against disease-causing organisms by keeping the tissues of the skin, eye, respiratory, urinary, and genital organs and gastrointestinal tract intact.

2. Vitamin C

Perhaps one of the most associated nutrients with immunity, studies suggest that the nutrient may increase the production and function of immune cells. Vitamin C also helps protect immune cells from free radicals (atoms that cause damage to cells), protein and DNA which can trigger a host of health issues.

3. Vitamin D (D3)

Vitamin D3, a more specific type of nutrient, has been identified as critical for the growth and function of immune cells. Essential for its part in maintaining healthy bones, vitamin D is also known for its effects on respiratory health, with its role in lung development and the prevention of respiratory tract infections.

A 2014 study by the Philippine College of Occupational Medicine reports that three out of five Metro Manila office workers are vitamin D deficient. The best source for this vitamin is the sun, but most Filipinos opt to stay indoors rather than endure the scorching heat outdoors.

4. Zinc

Zinc is an essential mineral for the growth and protection of immune cells. This mineral is studied to balance the body’s immune response by controlling inflammation, which is part of the immune system’s response. Chronic or too much inflammation can damage cells and tissues, and may even lead to conditions such as cancer and asthma.

5. Ginseng

With properties that fight microbes and free radicals, ginseng reinforces the body’s defense mechanism against infections such as colds and influenza. Besides its benefit on immunity, ginseng also helps fight fatigue, enhance energy and reduce stress.

6. Royal jelly

A gelatinous substance produced by honey bees, royal jelly may help in enhancing the body’s natural immune response by battling bacteria. Royal jelly is also known for its boosting effect on energy and mental alertness.

Other nutrients with immune-boosting potential

7. Vitamin E

While it is well-known for its anti-aging effects on skin, vitamin E can support the immune system too by protecting immune cells from damage caused by free radicals, and encouraging faster cell renewal and longer cell life.

8. Vitamins B1 and B6

Abundant in green vegetables, whole grains, dairy and meats, B vitamins help promote a healthy metabolism and support the immune system at a cellular level. Vitamins B1 and B6 are especially important in the formation of new immune cells which are instrumental in fighting infections.

9. Magnesium

Involved in multiple chemical reactions in the body, magnesium is an important player in the immune system’s quick response to foreign bodies such as bacteria and viruses, setting off a series of actions that make sure these foreign bodies are immediately dealt with.

10. Iron

Iron is a key component in several immune processes, including the production of T lymphocytes, which are a type of white blood cells that target harmful foreign bodies and help prevent illness.

11. Manganese

Manganese plays a key role in the metabolism of nutrients that optimize multiple bodily functions including the body’s immune response.

12. Copper

Copper helps protect immune cells by producing an enzyme that fights free radicals.

Your daily boost of immunity

Covering these nutritional requirements for a stronger immune system with daily meals can be a challenge. The good news is that supplements and multivitamins can help.

