COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
ALLURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
CASSANDRA
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
SUNDAY LIFESTYLE
MODERN LIVING
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
SUPREME
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
YSTYLE
Model-actress Ellen Adarna swears by the body-sculpting powers of jump rope
FrontRow/Released
Be 'quaran-fit': Stars share workout hacks to keep you active during lockdown
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - April 21, 2020 - 7:12pm

MANILA, Philippines — Fitness may seem like it should be the last thing on our minds amid the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, which at one point was described by the World Health Organization as “the defining global health crisis of our time.”

Experts, however, agree that proper exercise, along with better habits and the right diet, is integral to keeping healthy now when it matters most.

Related: How to stay healthy during quarantine: Makati Med doctor gives tips

“Looking after yourself, your family and friends is important through these stressful times. WHO encourages everyone at home to do simple and fun physical activities to stay healthy active,” the organization said in a statement.

If you have no clue where to start or how to make do with limited space at home, some celebrities shared their personal “workout workarounds” to get Filipinos going over the lockdown.

Ellen Adarna’s ropes

“My favorite cardio #jumprope” revealed sexy star Ellen Adarna across several videos

“To everyone asking... I do not count my jumps because of the tricks and I lose focus when I do. But, I do 5-8 rounds of 3 minutes with 1-minute rest.” 

With Ellen always at the top of her game, it's hard to argue with these results. 

Kris Bernal’s 6-step 6-pack

In a three-minute video, Kapuso actress Kris Bernal demonstrated her ingenious abs exercises using only a pillow!

She also gave each of the moves a timely name, from "pass the pillow, not the virus" to "stop hoarding, start twisting."

Kim Chiu’s TikTok ‘til you drop

It’s difficult to narrow down Kim Chiu’s exact workout routine to one activity or category because she manages to incorporate just about everything — and we mean it — in her satisfying TikTok videos and similar session snippets.

TikTokers, this is as fun as exercise gets. 

Matteo Guidicelli goes steady

Kapamilya actor and Army reservist Matteo Guidicelli took the familiar treadmill route and ran with it.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Stay active guys! Good indoor bike/run session this morning. God bless everyone! ????????????

A post shared by Matteo Guidicelli (@matteog) on

No bells and whistles, just discipline. 

This is as classic as cardio gets and is the only recommended activity “staying in place.”
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Keep running ! ????

A post shared by Matteo Guidicelli (@matteog) on

Pacquiao family time

Family is at the core of boxing champ Manny Pacquiao’s humble household.

Also a senator, the only law under Manny’s roof is that they do everything together, including workouts.

A glimpse of the Pacquiao family routine, as seen in a video posted by vlogger Jimuel, shows how quality, quarantine time has brought them together and kept them in shape.

ELLEN ADARNA KIM CHIU KRIS BERNAL MANNY PACQUIAO MATTEO GUIDICELLI NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
8 hours ago
Poisonings linked to cleaning supplies spike in US during COVID-19 pandemic
8 hours ago
Calls to US poison centers have risen 20 percent this year because of exposure to bleach and other disinfectants, health authorities...
Health And Family
fbfb
9 hours ago
Humans to blame for spread of coronavirus and other 'zoonoses'
By Stéphane Orjollet | 9 hours ago
"People, through their actions, create opportunities for the microbes to come closer to human populations."
Health And Family
fbfb
9 hours ago
Facebook-powered COVID-19 'heat map' unveiled
9 hours ago
The map was developed with millions of responses to surveys of Facebook and Google users as part of an effort to monitor the...
Health And Family
fbfb
11 hours ago
What we know about the 'devious' coronavirus
By Paul Ricard | 11 hours ago
Will the novel coronavirus leave you short of breath or make you lose your sense of smell? And if you have had it once, can...
Health And Family
fbfb
20 hours ago
How to thrive while in quarantine
By Mylene Mendoza-Dayrit | 20 hours ago
‘Business as unusual’ is becoming the new usual. When the ECQ is lifted, we will be walking out of doors into...
Health And Family
fbfb
20 hours ago
Giannis Antetokounmpo is in lockdown mode
By Anthony Suntay | 20 hours ago
Reigning NBA Most Valuable Player Giannis Antetokounmpo is, like the rest of us, in lockdown mode.
Health And Family
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with