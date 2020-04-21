Be 'quaran-fit': Stars share workout hacks to keep you active during lockdown

MANILA, Philippines — Fitness may seem like it should be the last thing on our minds amid the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, which at one point was described by the World Health Organization as “the defining global health crisis of our time.”

Experts, however, agree that proper exercise, along with better habits and the right diet, is integral to keeping healthy now when it matters most.

“Looking after yourself, your family and friends is important through these stressful times. WHO encourages everyone at home to do simple and fun physical activities to stay healthy active,” the organization said in a statement.

#BeActive and stay #HealthyAtHome !



Here are some physical activities you can do at home during #COVID19:

????‍Try exercise classes online

???? Dance to music

????Play active video games

????Try skipping rope

????Do some muscle strength and balance training pic.twitter.com/SXQRbZlDZd — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) April 16, 2020

If you have no clue where to start or how to make do with limited space at home, some celebrities shared their personal “workout workarounds” to get Filipinos going over the lockdown.

Ellen Adarna’s ropes

“My favorite cardio #jumprope” revealed sexy star Ellen Adarna across several videos

“To everyone asking... I do not count my jumps because of the tricks and I lose focus when I do. But, I do 5-8 rounds of 3 minutes with 1-minute rest.”

With Ellen always at the top of her game, it's hard to argue with these results.

Kris Bernal’s 6-step 6-pack

In a three-minute video, Kapuso actress Kris Bernal demonstrated her ingenious abs exercises using only a pillow!

She also gave each of the moves a timely name, from "pass the pillow, not the virus" to "stop hoarding, start twisting."

Kim Chiu’s TikTok ‘til you drop

It’s difficult to narrow down Kim Chiu’s exact workout routine to one activity or category because she manages to incorporate just about everything — and we mean it — in her satisfying TikTok videos and similar session snippets.

TikTokers, this is as fun as exercise gets.

Matteo Guidicelli goes steady

Kapamilya actor and Army reservist Matteo Guidicelli took the familiar treadmill route and ran with it.

No bells and whistles, just discipline.

This is as classic as cardio gets and is the only recommended activity “staying in place.”



Pacquiao family time

Family is at the core of boxing champ Manny Pacquiao’s humble household.

Also a senator, the only law under Manny’s roof is that they do everything together, including workouts.

A glimpse of the Pacquiao family routine, as seen in a video posted by vlogger Jimuel, shows how quality, quarantine time has brought them together and kept them in shape.