Be 'quaran-fit': Stars share workout hacks to keep you active during lockdown

MANILA, Philippines — Fitness may seem like it should be the last thing on our minds amid the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, which at one point was described by the World Health Organization as “the defining global health crisis of our time.”
Experts, however, agree that proper exercise, along with better habits and the right diet, is integral to keeping healthy now when it matters most.
#AskWHO about physical activity at home during #COVID19. #HealthyAtHome
“Looking after yourself, your family and friends is important through these stressful times. WHO encourages everyone at home to do simple and fun physical activities to stay healthy active,” the organization said in a statement.
#BeActive and stay #HealthyAtHome !
Here are some physical activities you can do at home during #COVID19:
????Try exercise classes online
???? Dance to music
????Play active video games
????Try skipping rope
????Do some muscle strength and balance training pic.twitter.com/SXQRbZlDZd
If you have no clue where to start or how to make do with limited space at home, some celebrities shared their personal “workout workarounds” to get Filipinos going over the lockdown.
Ellen Adarna’s ropes
“My favorite cardio #jumprope” revealed sexy star Ellen Adarna across several videos
My favorite cardio #jumprope To every one asking... I do not count my jumps because of the tricks and I lose focus when I do. but, Ido 5-8 rounds of 3min with 1min rest. Rope Brand — Biggest Loser (I’ve had this rope for more than 10 years) cant find it anymore ???? I prefer using plastic ropes.
“To everyone asking... I do not count my jumps because of the tricks and I lose focus when I do. But, I do 5-8 rounds of 3 minutes with 1-minute rest.”
With Ellen always at the top of her game, it's hard to argue with these results.
Kris Bernal’s 6-step 6-pack
In a three-minute video, Kapuso actress Kris Bernal demonstrated her ingenious abs exercises using only a pillow!
She also gave each of the moves a timely name, from "pass the pillow, not the virus" to "stop hoarding, start twisting."
You’ve all been asking me to share my workouts using available items at home! You ask and I deliver! This pillow workout is a killer! ???????? And, I became a lil creative with how I would name the exercises! 1. Anti-Covid Catch 2. Smash The Corona 3. Pass The Pillow, Not The Virus 4. Quarantine Fight 5. Large Pandemic Kicks 6. Stop Hoarding, Start Twisting 1 minute each, for 2 rounds! Take it slowly, feel the burn, and have fun! ????
Kim Chiu’s TikTok ‘til you drop
It’s difficult to narrow down Kim Chiu’s exact workout routine to one activity or category because she manages to incorporate just about everything — and we mean it — in her satisfying TikTok videos and similar session snippets.
Everyday clothes is work out clothes!!!???????????? mas maliit sa labahan!???????? hope everyone is doing okay and healthy!???? Stay at home, Stay safe! Do the things you haven’t done yet in the house., cleaning, workout, sort out clothes, time with family, cooking, baking,video chat w/ friends and fam, reconnect with high school friends, binge watching, tiktok and a lot more but At the end of the day lets not forget to talk to God, give thanks and ask for forgiveness!???????? take care everyone! Stay strong!!!!!??
TikTokers, this is as fun as exercise gets.
When weights gone wrong!?????????????????? #tiktokers thinking of doing a workout video on my channel???? .. . hope everyone is doing okay. Day something of quarantine, not counting the days anymore! just thankful for waking up healthy everyday! lets keep praying mas dumadami na ang recoveries than death!???????? praise God!?????????? can’t wait for this to be over! #faithoverfear Stay healthy everyone!!! STRONG MIND! STRONG BODY!!!!???????? STRONG IMMUNE SYSTEM!????
Matteo Guidicelli goes steady
Kapamilya actor and Army reservist Matteo Guidicelli took the familiar treadmill route and ran with it.
No bells and whistles, just discipline.
This is as classic as cardio gets and is the only recommended activity “staying in place.”
Pacquiao family time
Family is at the core of boxing champ Manny Pacquiao’s humble household.
Also a senator, the only law under Manny’s roof is that they do everything together, including workouts.
A glimpse of the Pacquiao family routine, as seen in a video posted by vlogger Jimuel, shows how quality, quarantine time has brought them together and kept them in shape.
