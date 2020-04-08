'Quaranthings': Homemaking hacks from Heussaffs, Neri Miranda, Gold Squad

MANILA, Philippines — Quarantine life has gotten everyone bogged down in a matter of weeks, keeping people indoors safely away from the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) outbreak but toward certain boredom and a sense of helplessness during the crisis.

President Rodrigo Duterte previously advised students affected by month-long class suspensions to explore their houses for the meantime.

“Pwede kayong magbakasyon diyan lang sa bahay... I’m sure may mga bagay-bagay diyan sa bahay na hindi pa ninyo nakita (You can have a staycation for the time being...I’m sure there’s something left in your house to discover),” the chief executive said in a March 12 speech.

Related: FULL TEXT: Public address of President Rodrigo Duterte on the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19)

But almost a month into the lockdown, it seems students and adults alike must deal with cabin fever on top of the COVID-19 threat after exhausting all their options to pass time within the same four walls under the same roof every single day.

It doesn’t help that the Luzon quarantine has been extended until the end of April.

Related: Duterte approves Luzon-wide community quarantine until April 30

Fortunately, it seems that celebrities still have not yet run out of pastimes to make the quarantine count, reminding us that imagination can save us in a pinch.

If you needed a dose of inspiration, here’s what some of our favorite celebrities are doing to keep blood running and spirits up.

Solenn gets crafty

“Sharing something you can do to keep your kids entertained while at home,” read the Instagram post of new mommy Solenn Heussaff, who made a family-friendly arts and crafts tutorial with the hashtag #SolennHacks.

In a one-minute video, the actress demonstrated the process behind her dainty and whimsical, but functional containers to store tiny objects like cotton or earbuds.

The gifted painter said that the only materials needed for this are old and small toys, acrylic/spray paint, brushes, super glue or any strong glue, clean jars, and a “touch of creativeness.”

Glue toys on jar covers Paint lids and attached toys with a color of your choice Add details if you like Fill jars with anything you like

“And there you have it!” her video ended.

Erwan’s Dalgona Coffee twist

Resourcefulness clearly runs in the Heussaff genes as Solenn’s younger brother, celebrity home cook Erwan Heussaff whipped up his own version of the trending “Dalgona Coffee,” incorporating the local favorite Milo in an insane, frothy concoction.

“I wanted to make like a Milo version of Dalgona Coffee without the coffee, because... Milo,” Erwan confessed in a YouTube tutorial video.

Simple yet inventive, it’s easily the homemade coffee creation to try out for yourself.

Here’s Erwan’s complete recipe.

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons of Milo powder

2 tablespoons of hot water

1 tablespoon of sugar

Whipping cream

Glass of milk and ice

Put the Milo powder, hot water, sugar, and whipping cream in a bowl Mix until the desired consistency is achieved. Pour the combination atop the glass of iced milk

“Boom deliciousness. My wife thought so too,” Erwan concluded, referring to actress Anne Curtis, who made a taste-test cameo in the tutorial.





Neri’s farm-to-table recipes

One can also take a page from the book of actress-turned-businesswoman Neri Miranda, who prepares hearty meals for her family with ingredients sourced from her very own garden.

Neri proved that a green thumb pays off endlessly, reducing her own carbon footprint while ensuring that her kitchen essentials are organic.

If you want to have a go at gardening, take inspiration from Neri’s peaceful vlogs, a breath of fresh air from the crowd of loud and animated Internet videos.

Watch on below to see how the wife of Parokya ni Edgar frontman Chito Miranda prepares chopsuey, nilagang mais and paksiw na bangus.





Gold Squad’s productivity ‘goals’

Younger generations can probably relate better to the Gold Squad — which consists of “Kadenang Ginto” stars Andrea Brillantes, Francine Diaz, Kyle Echarri and Seth Fedelin.

The wholesome yet relatable group of celebrity friends shared in their vlog how they maintain their LDR, or lockdown relationship, as Seth put it.

They also suggested some activities for fans to try out and maybe make home life a bit more appealing.

“Ipapakita namin sa inyo kung paano niyo ise-spend ang quarantine days natin productively,” Francine urged.

Check out what the Gold Squad’s been up to during the quarantine. Maybe you can find a hobby or two that works for you.



Seth

Mobile Legends (“ML is life”)

Dancing

Washing dishes

Kyle

Video games

Basketball

Family workout

Francine

Coloring books

Family bonding

Andrea