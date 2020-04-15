Bored with usual lockdown fare? Try these immune system-boosting recipes

MANILA, Philippines — While the world is transfixed on novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), doctors still remind one to also be wary of other illnesses such as heart disease, which remains to be the number one cause of death in the country based on the latest Philippine Statistics Authority report.

Heart diseases account for over 20% of total deaths in the country, said Philippine Heart Association (PHA) Director Dr. Rodney Jimenez.

Especially during enhanced community quarantine (ECQ), doctors warn people that decreased physical activity and increased intake of junk or unhealthy food, particularly those high in sugar and bad cholesterol, could result in heart diseases and lower one’s immune system or the body’s capacity to fight infections such as COVID-19.

According to a recent Food and Nutrition Research Institute survey, one out of two adult Filipinos has borderline to high cholesterol mainly because of unhealthy diet and lifestyle, an increase from one out of three, said Jimenez.

“There is no bad food. All food is good but it becomes bad because we take too much,” Dr. Rodolfo Florentino, Immediate Past Chairman-President of the Nutrition Foundation of the Philippines Inc., said during the recent launch of Quaker Smart Heart Challenge before the ECQ.

“If there is too much bad food, our body's capacity to dilute cholesterol decreases,” he warned.

“People with high cholesterol are getting younger,” Jimenez observed. “Today, even those in their 20’s or 30’s could have heart disease.”

The PHA director explained that while genetics or family history plays a part in having a heart ailment, 70 to 80% of what causes the illness is bad diet, particularly high saturated fat, which causes coronary artery blockage that can lead to stroke.

Thus, apart from limiting one’s salt intake to two grams a day, avoiding smoking and sugar, drinking plenty of fluids and exercising for at least an hour a day, Jake Brandon Andal of Philippine Society of Nutritionist-Dietitians recommended a healthy daily diet of fruits, vegetables, whole foods (unprocessed or unrefined), protein and fiber-rich food such as oats, dried fruits, nuts and guava marmalade.

Most importantly, Andal advised to “Cook your own food.”

“Lifestyle modification should be like medication,” Florentino enthused.

“Eating well is a form of self-respect,” added health coach Nadine Tengco. “Always think that ‘Whatever I’m putting into my body is self-love'.”

Riding high on the Instagram trend of overnight oats, Tengco shared the following oats-based recipes, followed by equally nutritious concoctions courtesy of Mega Global Corp., the country’s largest sardine fishing and canning operator that has recently pledged over P50 million for COVID-19 response efforts such as support for frontliners and medical equipment for hospitals in Metro Manila and Zamboanga.

Banana Oats Breakfast Jar

Quaker Oats Philippines/Released

Ingredients

8 tablespoons Quaker Rolled Oats

1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/8 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1/8 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup nut milk - soy, almond, coconut, pili, hazelnut or macadamia milk

2 tablespoons Greek yogurt (for non-dairy alternative, use coco yogurt)

1 teaspoon honey

1 tablespoon walnuts, chopped

1/2 medium sized ripe banana, sliced

Procedure

1. Mix oats, cinnamon, nutmeg and salt in a glass or mason jar.

2. Pour nut milk. Do not stir.

3. Add yogurt, sliced bananas and nuts. Drizzle with honey.

Oat Chow Fan

Ingredients

8 tbsp “Turmeric Oats”

1 egg beaten

1 tbsp light olive oil

1 clove garlic chopped

1 tbsp chopped onions

¼ cup red bell pepper chopped

¼ cup malunggay leaves

1 tsp sesame oil

Salt and pepper to taste

8 tbsp oats

1/8 tsp turmeric powder

1/2 cup hot water

Procedure

1. Brush a non-stick skillet with 1 tsp olive oil and set over medium-high heat. When skillet is hot, pour in eggs and swirl pan to coat the whole bottom. Do not stir. Cook until eggs are firm but not brown. Slide eggs onto a plate and cut into small strips. Set aside.

2. Sauté garlic and onions in remaining olive oil over medium-high heat. Add bell peppers and malunggay and sauté until tender.

3. Turn off heat. Add turmeric oats and sesame oil. Season with salt and pepper. Mix well.

4. Toss in egg strips. Serve warm. You can top with Spanish sardines, tapa, or bangus.

Oats N’ Raisins Banana Mug Cake

Quaker Oats Philippines/Released

Ingredients

8 tablespoons oats

1/4 teaspoon baking powder

1/8 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon coco sugar or 1 sachet stevia sweetener

1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

A dash of ground nutmeg

1 small banana

1/4 cup nut milk - soy, almond, coconut, pili, hazelnut or macadamia milk

1 egg white

1 tablespoon raisins

Non-stick cooking spray or oil for coating

Procedure

1. Blend all ingredients except raisins in a blender or mixer

2. Pour batter into large mug coated with non-stick cooking spray or oil

3. Add in raisins and mix well

4. Place in the microwave and cook on high for 1.5 to two minutes. Keep a close eye on your mug while in the microwave so it doesn’t overflow or overcook. Let stand for two to three minutes before serving.

*Cooking time will vary depending on the type of microwave you use.

Veggie Fried Rice

Mega Global Corp./Released

Ingredients

2 tbsps butter

2 eggs, beaten

1 medium carrot, diced

1 small onion, diced

4 cloves garlic, minced

1 can Mega Prime Green Peas 155g

1 can pieces and stems mushroom 425g

1 can whole kernel corn 425g

300g cooked rice

1 tbsp soy sauce

3 tbsps Mega Prime Choices Oyster Sauce

Salt and pepper to taste

Procedure

1. Heat 1 tbsp of butter in a large skillet.

2. Add the eggs and scramble until cooked. Remove from pan and set aside.

3. Add the remaining butter into the pan. Saute onions and garlic until fragrant.

4. Add carrots, peas and corn and cook for another three to four minutes.

5. Add in the rice and continue to saute until ingredients are well-mixed.

6. Add the eggs back to the pan and stir in soy sauce, oyster sauce and sesame oil. Cook for one to two minutes.

7. Sprinkle with green onions and serve hot.

Chicken and Corn Sotanghon Soup

Mega Global Corp./Released

Ingredients

1 Mega Prime Choices Vermicelli 45g

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

Onion, finely chopped

Garlic cloves, finely chopped

2cm piece ginger, peeled, finely chopped

500g chicken stock

Kernel corn 185g

2 small (about 300g) chicken breast fillets

1 tablespoon soy sauce

1/3 cup fresh coriander leaves, finely chopped

Salt and pepper to taste

Procedure

1. Place Vermicelli noodles in a bowl and cover with hot water. Stand for 10 minutes or until just tender. Drain and set aside.

2. Meanwhile, heat oil in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add onion, garlic and ginger. Cook, stirring, for 3 minutes or until onion softens.

How to prepare onions

1. Add stock and bring to the boil. Add corn, chicken and soy sauce. Reduce heat to low. Simmer, uncovered, for 2 to 3 minutes or until chicken is just cooked through.

2. Add noodles. Simmer for 1 minute. Stir in coriander. Season with salt and pepper. Ladle soup into serving bowls. Serve.

Bistek Salpicao

Mega Global Corp./Released

Ingredients

1kg beef tenderloin, sliced thin into 1/2-inch thickness

1 can 425g Mega Prime Whole Mushroom cut into halves

3 garlic cloves, minced

1/4 tsp salt

1 tsp pepper

2 tbsps. butter

3 tbsp. cooking oil

1/2 cup oyster sauce

1/2 cup water

2 tbsp. calamansi juice

2 tbsp. Worcestershire sauce

Procedure

1. In a bowl, combine beef, salt pepper, garlic and Mega Prime Choices Oyster Sauce. Marinate for one hour.

2. In a pan, add oil and sear the marinated beef until slightly brown.

3. Pour water and bring to a low simmer.

4. Add calamansi juice, Worcestershire sauce, onions and whole mushrooms.

5. Continue to simmer until liquid evaporates.

6. Sprinkle with toasted garlic and serve.

Tuna and Green Beans Stir Fry

Mega Global Corp./Released

Ingredients

1 tbsp cooking oil

1 medium onion, thinly sliced

2 cloves garlic, chopped

1 can Mega Tuna Flakes in Oil, drained

2 cups green beans, cut to 2 inch pieces

1 small red bell pepper, thinly sliced

1 tbsp soy sauce

1 tsp calamansi juice

Procedure

1. Saute the onions and garlic with some oil in a medium saute pan over high heat.

2. Add green beans and red bell pepper. Stir fry for a few minutes.

3. Then add in the drained Mega Tuna Flakes in Oil.

4. Season it with soy sauce and calamansi juice.

5. Saute it for another minute then serve it with hot rice.

Tuna French Omelette

Mega Global Corp./Released

Ingredients

1 can tuna Spanish-style, drained

1 bunch spring onions, chopped

1/4 cup grated cheese

1 tbsp butter for frying

2 tbsps fresh milk

3 eggs, beaten

Procedure

1. In a medium bowl, mix together the drained Mega Tuna Spanish Style, chopped spring onions and grated cheese.

2. Beat the eggs with a little milk and season with salt and pepper.

3. Melt the butter in a medium non-stick saute pan over medium low heat then pour in the beaten eggs and whisk it vigorously with a fork to prevent large curdles of egg from forming.

4. Once the omelettte starts to set, place the tuna mixture in the middle of the omelette. Then fold one side over the filling then immediately turn it over on to a plate forming a 2-fold omelette.

5. Sprinkle with some more chopped spring onions before serving.

Tuna Burger

Mega Global Corp./Released

Ingredients

1 can Mega Tuna Hot & Spicy, drained

¾ cup Japanese bread crumbs

1 bunch chives, chopped

Salt to taste

Pepper to taste

¼ cup oil for frying

2 pieces toasted sesame seed buns

2 slices tomatoes (large)

2 pieces lettuce any kind

2 tbsps mayonnaie

2 pcs sliced cheese

Procedure

1. For the tuna burger patties, mix together the drained Mega Tuna Hot & Spicy, bread crumbs, beaten egg, chives, salt and pepper.

2. Mix them well then form the mixture in to 2 large patties.

3. Pan-fry the patties in a large saute pan with some oil over medium heat. Do this until it becomes golden brown.

4. Drain the excess oil on some paper towels. Assemble the burger with mayonnaise, lettuce and tomatoes.

5. Serve with chips on the side.

Sardines Mongo Guisado

Mega Global Corp./Released

Ingredients

Sardines in tomato sauce

1 tbsp cooking oil

2 cups mongo beans, pre-boiled

1 medium red onion, chopped

2 pcs native tomatoes, chopped

2 cloves garlic, chopped

1 tbsp ginger, sliced

Camote tops

Fish sauce

Chicharon for Topping/Garnish

Procedure

1. Sauté the onions, ginger, garlic and tomatoes with some oil in a medium saucepot over medium heat.

2. Add in the boiled mongo beans and sauté for a minute then pour in the sardines tomato sauce and simmer it for another minute.

3. Season it with a little fish sauce then toss in the Mega Sardines (fish) and camote tops.

4. Stir and cook it for a few more minutes.

5. Transfer it to a serving bowl and serve with some chicharon for added texture.

Sardines Sarciado

Mega Global Corp./Released

Ingredients

Mega Sardines in Tomato Sauce with Chili (red)

3 eggs, beaten

1 tbsp cooking oil

1 medium onion, chopped

2 cloves garlic, chopped

2 pcs native tomatoes chopped

Salt and pepper to taste

Chopped spring onions for topping

Procedure

1. Saute the onions, garlic and tomatoes with some oil in a medium sauté pan over medium heat then add in one can of sardines tomato sauce with chili.

2. Simmer it for a few minutes then take out the fish and set them aside.

3. Pour in the beaten eggs in with the sauce and stir it gently as it curdles. Season it with salt and pepper.

4. Once the egg is cooked to your desired doneness, spoon it in to a serving dish and place the sautéed Mega Sardines (fish) on top and sprinkle with some chopped spring onions before serving.

Sardines Rebosado

Mega Global Corp./Released

Ingredients

Spanish sardines 155g, drained

2 cups oil for frying

½ cup all purpose flour

¼ cup cornstarch

1 cup Annatto (atsuete) water (annatto seed soaked in water)

1 cup fried camote sticks, for sides

1 cup fried kangkong leaves for sides

Salt and Pepper to taste

Your choice of dipping sauce for serving

Procedure

1. Mix the flour, cornstarch and annatto water in a mixing bowl and season it with some salt and pepper.

2. Heat the oil in a medium frying pan over medium high heat.

3. Dust the drained Spanish sardines individually with some flour then dip them in the batter.

4. Then fry the sardines in the pre-heated oil until they become golden brown and crispy.

5. Drain them with some paper towels then arrange them on to a serving platter with the fried camote sticks and fried kangkong then serve it with your choice of dip on the side.