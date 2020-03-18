DOH launches hotlines for COVID-19 questions, assistance

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health on Tuesday launched dedicated hotlines for COVID-19 where Filipinos can direct questions or ask for assistance anytime for free.

“Callers can ask questions if they suspect they are infected with COVID-19, or request assistance if they have symptoms and/or known exposure to confirmed cases or patients under investigation,” the department said in its Tuesday release.

“The information collected from emergency calls is transmitted to the COVID-19 Emergency Operations Center and other relevant agencies for immediate facilitation and response.”

The emergency hotlines are 02-894-COVID (02-894-26843) and 1555.

Free 24/7 services will be available through the 02-894-COVID hotline.

Meanwhile, Smart and PLDT subscribers will be able to access the 1555 hotline for free. Subscribers from other networks can only use the said number "once technical adjustments are completed."



“As we enhance our efforts to contain this disease, we are working with both the public and private sectors, which can provide the facilities and the technical expertise to address the many challenges that we face each day,” Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said in the release.

“We expect an influx of calls in the first few days of the launch of the call center. We ask for the public’s cooperation and patience to allow only relevant and important calls to go through. In that way, we can provide timely medical assistance to those who really need it.”

The hotlines were initiated in partnership with the National Emergency Hotline of the Department of Interior and Local Government along with PLDT and its wireless subsidiary Smart Communications.