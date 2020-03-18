LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
This file photo shows a response team for COVID-19 patients in place at Quezon City General Hospital.
The STAR/Michael Varcas
DOH launches hotlines for COVID-19 questions, assistance
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - March 18, 2020 - 11:08am

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health on Tuesday launched dedicated hotlines for COVID-19 where Filipinos can direct questions or ask for assistance anytime for free.

“Callers can ask questions if they suspect they are infected with COVID-19, or request assistance if they have symptoms and/or known exposure to confirmed cases or patients under investigation,” the department said in its Tuesday release.

“The information collected from emergency calls is transmitted to the COVID-19 Emergency Operations Center and other relevant agencies for immediate facilitation and response.”

The emergency hotlines are 02-894-COVID (02-894-26843) and 1555.

Free 24/7 services will be available through the 02-894-COVID hotline. 

Meanwhile, Smart and PLDT subscribers will be able to access the 1555 hotline for free. Subscribers from other networks can only use the said number "once technical adjustments are completed."

“As we enhance our efforts to contain this disease, we are working with both the public and private sectors, which can provide the facilities and the technical expertise to address the many challenges that we face each day,” Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said in the release.

“We expect an influx of calls in the first few days of the launch of the call center. We ask for the public’s cooperation and patience to allow only relevant and important calls to go through.  In that way, we can provide timely medical assistance to those who really need it.”

The hotlines were initiated in partnership with the National Emergency Hotline of the Department of Interior and Local Government along with PLDT and its wireless subsidiary Smart Communications.

As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: March 18, 2020 - 9:55am

Photo shows members of the Philippine National Police deployed in Manila amid COVID-19 threat. The STAR/Edd Gumban

President Rodrigo Duterte on March 16, 2020 declares an enhanced community quarantine over all of mainland Luzon, an expansion of an earlier general community quarantine over the National Capital Region.

The entire National Capital Region—16 cities and a municipality—is under community quarantine from March 15 to April 14, which means the enforcement of social distancing measures like letting fewer people on public transportation, reduced store hours, and the possibiity of curfews.

According to a memorandum issued by the Palace on Saturday, March 14, the quarantine means that "movement of people shall be limited to accessing basic necessities and work; and uniformed personnel and quarantine officers shall be present at border points."

Travel restrictions in and out of the capital will also be implemented.

March 18, 2020 - 9:55am

The Food and Drug Administration announces that doctors can issue electronic prescriptions that patients can present to avail of medicines from drugstores.

FDA Director General Eric Domingo said drugstores shall dispense drugs as prescribed by the electronic prescription, which will be considered as equivalent to a written prescription.

"Even though we are experiencing health challenges, this should not deprive our patients of their access to prescription medicines and maintenance drugs. These commodities are essential to each patient and as a national regulatory agency, we should be able to innovate means on how these will remain accessible to them without sacrificing safety and efficacy," Domingo said.

March 18, 2020 - 9:37am

The Office of Vice President Leni Robredo launches its free shuttle service for health workers and frontliners amid the implementation of enhanced community quarantine in Metro Manila.

The routes of the shuttles will cover major hospitals in the National Capital Region.

"To ensure the safety of passengers, thermal scanning and disinfection procedures are being done before they board the shuttle. Social distancing is also being strictly observed inside the vehicle," the OVP said in a statement.
 

March 17, 2020 - 4:29pm

After Ayala, SM and Metro Pacific groups, the Aboitiz Group said it has heeded the call of President Duterte to contribute on the fight against the spread of coronavirus disease-2019 (COVID-19).

"The Aboitiz Foundation will provide the needed personal protection equipment, primarily masks and sanitzers, to the medical personnel," Abotiiz Foundation told Philstar.com in a statement.

"Some Aboitiz family members have also been donating masks and other PPE to the PGH (Philippine General Hospital)," it added. 

In addition, the company has set up the fundraising page "Help our Health Workers Fight COVID-19" through online donations platform, KINDer, where donations for a minimum of P100 will be accepted.

"The Aboitiz Group is ready to support the COVID-19 frontliners for the long term," Aboitiz said.

March 17, 2020 - 3:08pm

There is already a community transmission of COVID-19 in the country, Health Secretary Francisco Duque confirms.

Community-based transmission is declared when a person is diagnosed with the disease but was not in a high-risk area nor was in contact with any other confirmed cases.

Because they did not fall under the DOH's screening and contact tracing efforts, this means that the virus was transmitted to them in the community and it is unclear where they would have contracted it. (Get faster updates in our live blog here.)

March 17, 2020 - 2:12pm

PLDT Inc. announces it will provide a speed boost for Fibr subscribers in Metro Manila and parts of Greater Manila to encourage its customers to stay at home.

The minimum speed will be 25 Mbps until April 30. 

