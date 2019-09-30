Celebs Mond, Solenn, Nico and Wil promote healthy living with Philam Vitality

MANILA, Philippines — Many start their health and fitness goals determined only for their resolve to wane later on. Perhaps this is because old habits are hard to change and new ones, even harder to keep.

Sometimes, all that’s needed is a little push, like Philam Vitality.

A total wellness program by Philam Life, Philam Vitality incentivizes people to know about and improve their health, as well as rewards them for healthy behavior.

Philam Life Brand Ambassador Raymond Gutierrez is a living testimony to the perks of being fit and healthy. “As a Philam Vitality member, I’m not just protected by life insurance; I’m also rewarded for living a healthier, longer and better life,” he says.

Philam Vitality provides the right health goals by identifying the state of health through different online assessments such as the Philam Vitality Health Review. It also offers health check at Hi-Precision Diagnostics or a nutrition consultation at Makati Medical Center—made even more affordable at only P100 through Philam Vitality 100.

Philam Vitality 100 is launched this year in celebration of the centennial year of AIA, Philam Life’s Hong Kong-based parent company.

It encourages customers to make real changes in their behavior towards health with bolder rewards that include bigger weekly rewards, monthly raffles for fitness devices, and a year-end trip to El Nido, Palawan.

Weekly rewards from Philam Vitality 100 include freebies from The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, SM Cinema, GrabCar, and Globe Postpaid and Prepaid, on top of preferential discounts from program partners like Enchanted Kingdom, Garmin, Gold’s Gym, Hi-Precision Diagnostics, Makati Medical Center, Philippine Airlines, Seda Hotels, SM Cinema, Toby’s Sports, and UFC Gym.

Team challenge promo

As if those weren’t enough, Philam Vitality also threw in a Team Challenge promo that doubles weekly reward.

“I’m super competitive so I naturally push my team members to work extra hard. Being rewarded twice in a week for simply meeting all our fitness targets together is great!” said Nico Bolzico, a fellow Philam Life Brand Ambassador.

The program turns little healthy habits into little wins as you earn points and get rewarded for working towards ensuring your health. Even something as basic as knowing your health–which people usually take for granted—will get you points.

“Before you take on a change in your fitness or wellness routine, it’s best to know where you are so you can identify a target you can aspire to or that you know how much you have to work on,” shares Wil Dasovich, another brand ambassador.

Aside from the usual physical fitness and wellness aspects of health, Philam Vitality also sheds light on the importance of sleep—a health concern that has long been ignored especially in Asia. Sleep is key in ensuring your mental health.

“Taking the lead in promoting the benefits of sleep is something new and bold for corporations. You don’t normally hear about this, but Philam Vitality even awards you points just by clocking in seven hours of sleep!” says Solenn Heussaff, the alpha female to complete the quartet of celebrity brand ambassadors.

“The key to living a healthier lifestyle is doing activities that you actually like. Philam Vitality simply reinforces this with its science-backed program and rewards. And it works,” Gutierrez ends.

To make healthy living even more accessible, the program is bundled with Philam Life’s life insurance products that address every Filipino’s different needs.

Know more about the Philam Vitality program by visiting Philam Life's website and Facebook page, emailing philamlife@aia.com, or calling (02) 528-2000.