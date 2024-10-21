Starts at P13,999: vivo launches V40 Lite with 5000mAh battery covered by 50-month warranty

Living life at full speed and managing multiple tasks? This device is a reliable partner to power through the whole day without taking a break.

MANILA, Philippines – Get ready to take your tech experience to the next level! vivo launched the V40 Lite last October 19 at the vivo concept store in One Ayala Mall, Makati City.

The brand's newest release packs a punch with standout specs including the 50MP AI Aura Portrait camera system and trendy colorways. The ultimate clincher? Its powerful 5,000mAh battery is covered by an incredible 50-month warranty.

Perfect for multi-hyphenates, from peak professionals and budding creators to everyday users, the vivo V40 Lite comes with powerhouse features to satisfy these dynamic roles.

Stay powered up all day with its 5000mAh battery

Living life at full speed and managing multiple tasks? This device is a reliable partner to power through the whole day without taking a break.

The vivo V40 Lite's impressive 5,000mAh battery guarantees day-to-night performance without hassle. When a power boost is required, its 80W fast-charging technology enables users to attain 80% battery in 30 minutes and fully charge in as fast as 43 minutes.

Enjoy the pre-order perks!

A special four-year battery warranty is offered exclusively to those who pre-order a unit from today until October 31.

Those eligible can activate the warranty if the battery capacity is below 80% within four years of purchase. Once assessed at an authorized vivo service center, the battery can be replaced once without costs using the issued coupon code.

These users can ensure their V40 Lite battery protection by following these easy instructions.

Open the "vivo store" application, go to "Support" Tab, go to "E-Warranty Card," then press "Activate Now." The VIP Card must also be presented when redeeming this benefit.

With its supreme battery capacity, combined with this exclusive warranty, the vivo V40 Lite is undoubtedly the most durable smartphone in its price range.

And there’s even more! Discover the other features of this high-performance smartphone:

Resistance to dust and moisture.

The vivo V40 Lite is equipped with a strong IP64 rating, providing excellent protection for outdoor use. This allows users to navigate the device seamlessly in challenging conditions, be it rainy or dusty, making it the ideal smartphone for all heavy users.



The vivo V40 Lite is equipped with a strong IP64 rating, providing excellent protection for outdoor use. This allows users to navigate the device seamlessly in challenging conditions, be it rainy or dusty, making it the ideal smartphone for all heavy users. Advanced camera technology.

With its 50MP AI Aura Portrait, users can create stunning portraits featuring exceptional detail and vibrant hues, and the 32MP Selfie Camera lets them showcase their personalities in sharp, clear quality.



With its 50MP AI Aura Portrait, users can create stunning portraits featuring exceptional detail and vibrant hues, and the 32MP Selfie Camera lets them showcase their personalities in sharp, clear quality. Cutting-edge AI capabilities.

The best creative tool for social media savvies and aspiring photographers alike. This smartphone comes with AI Photo Enhance and AI Erase features that automatically optimize images to achieve visually appealing and polished results without heavy editing.



The best creative tool for social media savvies and aspiring photographers alike. This smartphone comes with AI Photo Enhance and AI Erase features that automatically optimize images to achieve visually appealing and polished results without heavy editing. Versatile colorways.

The vivo V40 Lite is available in three classic color options: Titanium Silver, Dynamic Black, and Dreamy Violet, each designed to complement the user's fashion choices seamlessly.

With a starting price of P13,999, the vivo V40 Lite, in 4G and 5G variants, certainly showcases an extensive range of outstanding features, positioning itself as a competitive alternative to high-end smartphones, all without the hefty price tag!

To learn more about the vivo V40 Lite, visit the official vivo website and social media accounts Facebook, Instagram and X.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by vivo. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.