New ‘Foodmarks’ app launched as global travel food guide

The Marilyn Monroe food tour is among the must-try itineraries suggested by the global travel food guide

MANILA, Philippines — International beverage label Coca-Cola recently launched its new immersive campaign and mobile application “Foodmarks” in Binondo, Manila.

A continuation of last year’s “A Recipe for Magic” campaign, Foodmarks debuted globally last February 16 and aims to put a spotlight on unique “food landmarks” that define vibrant food culture.

Foodmarks are “a celebration of the enchantment found in shared meals and the profound human connections forged when gathered around food,” the brand stated.

“These moments materialize into Foodmarks, physical destinations that encapsulate the collective magic and bonds that form at the table,” the brand continued.

Globally, the campaign will come to life through a partnership with Time Out, with an interactive map at cocacolafoodmarks.timeout.com, guiding food enthusiasts to these newly minted landmarks. The Philippines-specific map can be viewed at https://www.coca-cola.com/ph/en/offerings/foodmarks.

Foodmarks, stated the brand, are more than mere locations; “they're epicenters where captivating stories are revealed, and cultural legacies are preserved.”

"Our iconic restaurants in the ASEAN and South Pacific, especially here in the Philippines, are not just structures—they're the pulsating hearts of neighborhoods, brimming with narratives eager to be discovered. They promise a sensory voyage, inviting Gen Zs and millennials alike to discover new destinations for exceptional dining experiences…" elaborated Teejae Sonza, Senior Marketing Director of Coca-Cola Trademark, ASEAN and South Pacific.

The Foodmarks experience in the Philippines began in the world’s first and oldest Chinatown, Binondo, showcasing the rich food culture that blends traditional Chinese cuisines with Filipino flavors. As a culinary haven, it boasts an array of food stalls, markets, and restaurants rich in stories passed from one generation to another and family recipes - from house dumplings to dim sum to hand-pulled noodles, and even favorite merienda, hopia.

From Binondo, Foodmarks will stretch all over the Philippines.

“Every food landmark that came to be has a rich history behind it. In the Philippines, the love for food is deeply ingrained in local culture and is something that bonds Filipinos together, no matter the age, and no matter where each one is from within the archipelago,” said Mark Dee, Marketing Director, Coca-Cola Philippines.

“This gave birth to Coca-Cola Foodmarks, where our goal is to continue bringing Filipinos together for that experience of real magic brought about by the recipe of remarkable food, crisp Coke, and the company of your loved ones.”

