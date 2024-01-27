Acer 2024 product line include revamped laptops with AI, recycled material and home essentials

The Aspire Vero 16 on display at the Acer Consumer Electronics Show

MANILA, Philippines — Tech company Acer has released a full line-up of its new products that will banner its 2024 assembly.

The products were unveiled during the Consumer Electronics Show showcase at the Mall of Asia Arena earlier this month, simultaneously with the Asia Pacific Predator League at the same venue.

Leading the reveal were the company's SpatialLabs stereoscopic 3D lineup to the Aspire line of laptops and Predator gaming monitors.

Also expanded was the Swift laptops line where the thin and light units now have built in new Intel ® Core™ Ultra processors featuring Intel’s first neural processing unit (NPU) and integrated AI acceleration capabilities.

The new Acer Swift Go 16 and Swift Go 14 are additionally powered Intel Arc built-in GPUs, allowing the laptops' battery life to go up to 10.5 hours and 12.5 hours, respectively.

Meanwhile, the new Acer Swift X 14 contains the latest Intel Core Ultra processors, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series Laptop GPUs, and a newly Calman-verified 2.8K OLED panel, ideal for faster AI-enhanced workflows for higher quality live streaming, video editing, and 3D rendering.

The company is continuing its commitment to carbon neutrality for the Aspire Vero 16, following international standards for carbon footprint calculation and carbon neutrality.

The laptop's tactile chassis' texture has no volatile organic compounds, paint, or additives, and is made with 60% PCR material, resulting in less carbion dioxide emissions during production.

It contains an OceanGlass ™ touchpad, made with ocean-bound plastic, is shipped in 100% recycled packaging, and comes with an EPEAT Gold registration.

Display improvement are the lead features of the Aspire Go laptops, evident in the Aspire Go 14's WUXGA panel and the Aspire Go 15's FHD display.

Video calls on these units are enhanced with TNR solution for better image clarity even in low-light conditions, while PurifiedVoice AI Noise Reduction and dual digital microphones make sure voices are precisely captured (aided by Wi-Fi 6 connectivity to minimize buffering when simultaneously streaming films).

All Go models have the Acer BlueLightShield™ feature, and like the Aspire Vero 16 the Go 14 and 15 units incorporate recyclable materials in their cover and packaging, this time with Energy Star and EPEAT Silver registration.

The company is also expanding its Acerpure line full of high-efficiency technological lifestyle products.

In this line expansion are the Cozy and Cool air purifiers (the former with 3D Airflow Technology) and the Clean V1 vacuum that has a 1.5kg ultralight and cordless body, hour-long visual battery life on a full charge, and an electric power brush with hair-free technology, among other features.

The vacuum even has a lite version nearly three times lighter but with 13000Pa suction pressure power and a maximum of 15 minutes of cleaning time.

