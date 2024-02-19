Vibrant colors, artistic flair: Here's the design inspiration of upcoming vivo V30 series

Uncover the inspiration and artistry behind the mesmerizing colors of the upcoming vivo V30 Series.

MANILA, Philippines — With renders flooding the internet about the upcoming vivo V30 Series, have you ever wondered about the stories behind these artistic designs?

Prepare to delve into the enchanting narratives woven into the vibrant hues of the vivo V30 Series, where innovation dances harmoniously with the wonders of the natural world.

Let's embark on a captivating journey to uncover the inspiration and artistry behind these mesmerizing colors.

Influenced by blooming flowers

Capturing the delicate charm of blooming flowers, the vivo V30 Series pays tribute to the beauty of nature's creations—embodying purity, prosperity and elegance.

Crafted with meticulous care, the vivo V30 Series seamlessly blends vibrant colors and artistic flair, presenting a stunning masterpiece that fits in the palm of your hand.

This edition features a captivating gradient color scheme reminiscent of flower petals, starting with a serene white base that gracefully transitions into a soft blue gradient.

Its standout feature, the 3D Petal Pattern, is achieved through an innovative process of engraving 13 million tangent lines into the surface using photolithography. The technique adds depth and dimension to the phone's surface, creating a dynamic and visually appealing look that sets it apart from the rest.

With these vivid floral patterns adorning the phone's back panel, each glance brings a sense of delight and charm, celebrating the allure of nature's wonders.

Feels like jade, reminiscent of serene lake

Step into a world of tranquility with vivo V30 Series. Drawing inspiration from the clarity and purity of nature, this edition is a greenish-blue shade on a glass surface, featuring a stunning water ripple pattern.

With 15 million magnetic particles adorning its body, it captures the essence of calm waves and lush landscapes, offering a visual retreat from the hustle and bustle of everyday life.

Enhancing its allure, the use of jade glass technology gives the body a clear and smooth appearance, reminiscent of a glistening crystal. With its sleek and refined appearance, the vivo V30 Series resonates with those seeking harmony and connection with the natural world.

From the warmth of floral elegance to the tranquility of a serene lake, the vivo V30 Series presents a spectrum of colors designed to resonate with your unique personality and lifestyle.

Whether you're a trendsetter, an art enthusiast or a nature lover, these captivating hues invite you to express yourself in extraordinary ways.

Editor's Note: This press release is sponsored by vivo. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.