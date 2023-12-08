‘AI superpower’: How tech giant harnesses Artificial Intelligence

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — In a technological warfare, Artificial Intelligence (AI) would emerge as a superpower because “knowledge is power,” Jerry Kao, Acer Chief Operating Officer, said at a recent panel discussion for COP28, the world’s biggest gathering of environmental actionists.

Embracing AI “is a messy subject,” he said, “but what we can do is harness its power and beauty in developing products.”

Acer Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Jason Chen, in his keynote speech at a separate media launch, gave examples as how their company uses AI for good.

AI is in their company’s Mobility products. Chen gave as example their e-bike equipped with Google Maps – the AI will study the terrain in three-dimensional perspective and it will tell the rider how much battery his bike needs to reach the destination.

AI is also in the brand’s medical devices, most especially in their diagnostics machines now being used in more than 200 medical institutions, said Chen. Their diagnostics machine has been certified with 10 licenses.

One of their diagnostic machine models uses AI to screen X-ray in the chest to automatically detect lung problems – “an additional function to the X-ray without additional cost,” said Chen, proud of the machine recently getting recently FDA (Food and Drug Administration) approval in Taiwan. The company plans to be spread the AI machine in more countries worldwide.

“An AI PC (personal computer) is an opportunity to go faster especially in healthcare,” he vouched.

An AI-powered PC will consume more electricity and semi-conductor power, a challenge Acer faces because of thermal consumption – the more powerful a PC is, the hotter it gets. Hence, Chen shared that they are now working on a thermal technology and filed around 300 patents for thermal technology system to reduce the thermal power required by AI.

AI such as ChatGPT still has problems now, but later, “we will know how to manage AI to save the future,” Kao assured. — Video by Deni Bernardo

___

Editor's note: The tour to COP28 was hosted by Acer. At no stage does the host organization have a say on the stories generated from the coverage, interviews conducted, publication date and story treatment. Content is produced solely by Philstar.com following editorial guidelines.

RELATED: The future of computer: In-depth analysis from tech leaders