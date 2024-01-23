OPPO to launch the new Reno11 Series 5G in the Philippines on February 1

MANILA, Philippines — Mark your calendars as one of the country’s leading global smart device brands, OPPO, debuts another remarkable Portrait Expert. The newest OPPO Reno11 Series 5G comes in two variants, the Reno11 5G and Reno11 Pro 5G, set to capture everyone's attention in the Philippines on February 1.

The brand consistently showcases its technological innovations that have disrupted the smartphone industry, especially in the field of smartphone portrait photography.

The OPPO Reno11 Series 5G sets another standard with its improved camera technology and flagship photography algorithms that produce striking images of different subjects in varied environments.

Filipinos can get excited for another Portrait Expert that will prove to be a powerhouse in its price range.

Both OPPO Reno11 Series 5G variants are equipped with an Ultra-Clear Portrait Camera system featuring telephoto camera, and an ultra-wide camera that, together, capture photos and videos in the highest quality possible. From people to scenery, under any kind of lighting, subjects stand out in their natural, perfect forms.

The OPPO Reno11 5G features a Sony LYT600 sensor for the 50MP main camera together with a Sony IMX709 sensor for the 32MP Telephoto Camera.

Meanwhile, the OPPO Reno11 Pro 5G boasts a 50MP main camera with Sony IMX890 sensor and a 32MP Telephoto Camera with Sony IMX709 sensor, perfect for taking high resolution portraits.

Another remarkable flagship breakthrough in computational photography is introduced in the OPPO Reno11 Series 5G, the powerful new Portrait Expert Engine that returns from its predecessor.

With the help of professional portrait photographers from around the world, the improved engine is sure to provide a great portrait shooting experience as it allows Facial Recognition and Subject/Scene Separation, Skin Tone Protection, Clarity and Facial Enhancement and Portrait and Environment Merging.

Embracing style with first of its kind new color finishes, the OPPO Reno11 5G Series features unique shimmering layers and a contoured design for a perfect hold, striking a slender silhouette that combines a beautiful, comfortable finish with a rich and elegant feel inspired by nature’s aesthetic.

The OPPO Reno11 5G comes in a striking Wave Green hue with a flowing texture and is reminiscent of shimmering silk and the sight of green ocean waves lapping against a blue sky while the OPPO Reno11 Pro 5G’s Pearl White color option gives a shimmering pearl design that produces a signature luster.

Both OPPO Reno11 Series 5G phones come in Rock Grey color, suitable for those who would like to opt for a more subdued style while still unveiling layers of bright and soft silver-grey glitter when exposed to light, reminiscent of gentle sunlight on shoreline rocks. The device’s dual 3D curved design makes it comfortable to use even in long hours.



Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by OPPO. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.