Take home bundles of deals with ASUS and ROG Share 2023 holiday promo

The ASUS and ROG Share holiday promo returns this year with up to P52,400 worth of freebies up for grabs.

MANILA, Philippines — This is the season to get into the ASUS OLED premium laptops, bigger and stylish 16-inch devices, update that Creator or work-from-home setup, and upgrade one’s gaming rig.

The ASUS and ROG Share holiday promo returns this year with up to P52,400 worth of freebies up for grabs. Starting November 15 to January 15, 2024, Filipinos who will buy participating ASUS and ROG products will get:

Limited merchandise such as ROG Phone 6, ROG Cetra True Wireless, ASUS Marshmallow Mouse, ASUS desk mat and an ASUS tumbler;



and exclusive bundles such as a Delsey luggage, Canon and Epson printers, JBL speakers, and portable storage solutions.



Plus, have more peace of mind during the holidays as consumers also get free ASUS Premium Care 1-year Warranty Extension for all laptops.

Immerse in ASUS Lumina OLED goodness

Experience OLED goodness like never before with ASUS’ wide variety of premium ASUS Lumina OLED laptops like the Zenbook S 13 OLED (UX5304, UM5302) and Vivobook S 14/15 OLED (K3402, K3502).

The Zenbook S 13 OLED marries premium performance and portability in a sleek device. Featuring a stunning 2.8K 16:10 ASUS Lumina OLED display, this laptop features true-to-life visuals. With 13th Gen Intel Core processors or AMD Ryzen 6000-Series processors, the Zenbook S 13 OLED delivers fast performance for day-to-night productivity.

Even on the go, show off that youthful vibe with the true power of Vivobook S 14/15 OLED’s Intel Evo-verified performance and 12th Gen Intel Core H-series processors. This means users get a fast charge, an all-day battery, blazing fast internet and connectivity speeds, instant wake and incredible performance.

These OLED laptops retail at a starting price of P50,995, and Filipinos can get P10,700 worth of freebies that include a JBL Flip 5, an ASUS Marshmallow Mouse, ASUS desk mat, ASUS tumbler, 64GB USB, ASUS Premium Care one-year warranty extension.

Envision a bigger, better, more creative year ahead

There’s no better time to explore life with a bigger display than today, as ASUS Vivobook 16 (X1605/M1605) showcases a 16-inch IPS wide-view NanoEdge display ideal for smart, practical users.

Find out the many benefits ASUS 16-inch laptops and get one within the promo period for a starting price of P37,995 and receive up to P7,300 worth of free bundle, including an ASUS Marshmallow Mouse, ASUS tumbler, 64GB USB and an ASUS Premium Care one-year warranty extension.

For the creatives in the family, gift them the innovation only found in the ASUS Creator Series.

Be empowered to create more and be inspired by the ultimate power and out-of-the-box intelligent design of ASUS Zenbook Pro 16X OLED (UX7602). It features the exclusive Active Aerodynamic System Ultra for enhanced cooling and ASUS Dial, and is supported by up to 13th Gen Intel Core H-series processors.

To further enhance creativity, aspiring creators can explore ASUS Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (M6500)’s top-notch specifications that represent incredible value for money, with high-performance components including AI-enabled AMD Ryzen 7000-series processors.

ASUS Creator Series laptops start at P44,995 and come with a free three-month Adobe Creative Cloud subscription. Redeem as much as P18,500 worth of free bundle, which includes a Delsey luggage, Canon printer, ASUS Marshmallow Mouse, ASUS desk mat, ASUS Premium Care, and a one-year warranty extension.

Check this link for the complete list of participating ASUS Zenbook and Vivobook laptops https://ph.asus.click/SHARE2023HolidayDeals.

Stylish and versatile desktop and AiO PCs for the home

Need a stylish desktop? The ASUS S501MD desktop’s unique, modern architecture-inspired look is designed to complement any interior space—it’s a PC that doubles as a décor, ideal for any home or small studio.

The ASUS S501MD desktop starts at P38,995. Users also get a free bundle worth up to P16,500+, including an Epson Workforce L100 Printer, Toshiba Canvio Basics portable 1TB hard drive, and ADATA 8GB 3200 MHz memory.

Experience ultimate entertainment with the stunningly beautiful ASUS M3400 all-in-one PC. Its vibrant 23.8-inch FHD NanoEdge touchscreen display features wide viewing angles and 100% sRGB color gamut, making it perfect for sharing pictures or videos with friends and family.

The ASUS M3400 all-in-one PC retails at a starting price of P44,995 and comes with a wired keyboard and mouse inside the box. Buyers also get a free bundle worth P15,400, including an Epson Workforce L100 Printer and Toshiba Canvio Basics portable 1TB hard drive.

Check this link for the complete list of participating desktop and AIO products https://ph.asus.click/SHARE2023DesktopDeals.

Gaming never stops this Share 2023!

The holiday season just got an upgrade, as the Republic can enjoy lots of gaming goodness this Share 2023. Level up gaming this time of the year from the number one #1 gaming brand, ASUS Republic of Gamers.

The Zephyrus M16, built with gamers and creators in mind, represents ROG’s take on sleek, stylish and refined gaming laptops with powerful internals. Get it this Share 2023, and participating models can give items ranging from an ROG Hoodie plus ASUS Premium Care with a 1-year Warranty Extension, ROG Cetra True Wireless plus ASUS Premium Care with 1-year Warranty Extension, or the ROG Phone 6 plus ASUS Premium Care with 1-year Warranty Extension worth P51,490.

Play competitive game titles with the best partner, ROG Strix SCAR 18, and effortlessly win battles. Cop this ultra-fast Strix SCAR 18 and enjoy the ROG Phone 6 plus ASUS Premium Care with a 1-year Warranty Extension worth P51,490.

The ROG Flow Z13 also joins the festivities. This most powerful gaming tablet/laptop satisfies gaming on the go with zero sacrifice on style and power—with up to an Intel Core i9-13900H processor and up to an RTX 4060. This holiday season, get participating models of the Flow Z13 and enjoy items such as the ROG Hoodie plus ASUS Premium Care with a 1-year Warranty Extension worth P9,994.

The durable bang-for-the-buck TUF Gaming laptops wouldn’t miss the holiday cheer.

This year’s newest TUF Gaming A16 Advantage Edition features all AMD-powered internals up to an AMD Ryzen 7 Zen 4 processor and AMD Radeon RX 7600s GPU with AMD Smart Access Graphics. Get the TUF Gaming A16 this holiday season and an additional 1-year ASUS Premium Care Warranty Extension.

The King of Gaming Smartphones wouldn’t miss the season of giving as ROG Phones are also available with exciting promotions this 2023!

The ROG Phone 7 features the flagship 3.2 GHz Snapdragon Gen 2 Mobile Platform with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of storage for the fastest mobile gaming experience one will ever experience. Get the ROG Phone 7 series this season with up to a P4,000 discount, or get the ROG Phone 6 series to secure a Cetra II Core Headset.

For the full list of participating ASUS & ROG products, visit https://ph.rog.gg/SHARE2023GamingDeals.

Must-have add-ons this holiday season

Head to the nearest ASUS Concept Stores and authorized resellers or check the list of stores here https://ph.asus.click/PRWTB. Filipinos can also shop from the comfort of their homes through the ASUS Online Store for free shipping and extra bundle items or at the ASUS and ROG Shopee Official Store, ASUS Expert Series Flagship Store, and ASUS Lazada Official Store.

1 Applicable to only select ROG laptops.