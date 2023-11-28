REVIEW: vivo V29e 5G as your 13th-month pay purchase? Here are our thoughts on this device below P20,000

Freshly released this November, vivo's latest mid-range phone, the V29e 5G, is brimming with features for your daily needs. Priced at only P18,999, it’s a tempting midrange option—easy on the budget yet packed with the trendiest must-have features in today's devices.

MANILA, Philippines — It’s that time of the year when we ask: “May 13th month pay na ba ang lahat?”

With our hands itching for our hard-earned bonuses and cash gifts, you’re likely on the hunt for a reliable device without breaking the bank, there's a new smartphone under P20,000 that deserves your attention.

Here's a quick rundown of what you can get from the V29e 5G and what we think about this device.

1. Innovative aura light made affordable

Contrary to the norm where budget-friendly variants often compromise on standout features, vivo is feeling extra generous by bringing the well-loved Aura Light 2.0 at an irresistible value in the vivo V29e 5G.

The Aura Light 2.0, initially featured in the vivo V29 5G, is a circular ring light positioned below the device’s camera. This addition serves as supplementary lighting, casting a glow on your subject's face to minimize facial shadows and ensure even lighting.

Much like our previous encounter with the V29 5G, the Aura Light 2.0 in the vivo V29e 5G effortlessly fulfills its purpose—it’s trusty additional lighting when the standard flash doesn’t give you the vibe you’re hoping for.

Notably, the Smart Color Temperature Adjustment feature stands out, providing users the power to adjust color temperature to match their surroundings or their mood. Definitely, this is a welcome feature for content creators and portrait enthusiasts alike.

2. The ‘e’ means ‘extra' in photography

In true Christmas spirit, the vivo V29e 5G is feeling extra generous, or as Gen Zs put it, it's giving, especially in the photography department.

The vivo V29e 5G boasts a 64MP OIS main camera—yes, OIS, usually only seen in flagship phones—along with an 8MP wide-angle lens.

According to vivo, the V29e 5G is the only one in its price range to feature a 64MP ultra-sensing camera which, in our experience, is pretty solid in snapping clear and natural images in day and night conditions. The camera also delivers consistent, quality portrait images even in low-light scenarios.

Here are some photos we captured:

For the front cam, the phone also does not disappoint, as it comes equipped with a 50MP camera—a first in its price range. This is also a 92-degree wide-angle lens that has a 0.8 to 2x zoom range and autofocus capabilities, the vivo V29e 5G lets you capture the best selfies and groufies.

3. Strikingly elegant look and feel

Upon unboxing the vivo V29e 5G, its unique premium quality immediately stands out. The Ice Creek Blue, in our experience, is a lovely and eye-catching color for a device and feels like a fresh breath from the other colorways we’ve seen in recent smartphones.

The slim flat frame, weighing in at 190g, strikes a perfect balance between substance and style. Users can experience a comfortable grip with the 2.5D flat screen, spanning 6.67 inches and the slender 7.69mm thin profile of this device.

Plus, the device’s aesthetic is elevated further by the details and a flowing ice crystal texture that all work together to give the vivo V29e 5G an overall premium feel.

4. Clear, immersive 6.67-inch AMOLED screen

While the striking and elegant back design makes up a strong impression, the vivo V29e 5G when turned on is even more of a delight.

The vivo V29e 5G features a clear and immersive 6.67-inch AMOLED screen, made more stylish with narrow bezels of 1.75mm that give you more space for a more immersive experience.

The AMOLED screen also has a super high contrast, making your content consumption enjoyable—with better color quality and rich video experiences. The 120Hz refresh rate ensures that the transitions are seamlessly smooth and stutter-free.

5. Effortless experience for daily tasks

Apart from visual appeal and its camera prowess, the vivo V29e 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695, ensuring remarkable energy efficiency even during prolonged usage.

In our experience, the 4,800mAH is reliable enough to give us almost a day’s worth of usage that aligns with our lifestyle—hours of entertainment, taking photos and internet browsing.

The phone is also stable and smooth enough to do some effortless multitasking, equipped with 12GB RAM and an additional 8GB extended RAM that helps in opening more apps simultaneously.

The 256GB storage capacity also provides abundant space for apps, photos, videos and various files—something you’ll love if you're one who relishes keeping all months- or years-old content on your devices without the worry of running out of storage.

A reliable mid-range phone that delivers

The vivo V29e 5G combines aesthetics, display quality and impressive camera features into a humble package.

From its sleek exterior to the captivating display, every aspect is thoughtfully designed. Packed with these features, the V29e 5G emerges as a dependable midrange option that's hard to overlook given its compelling price point.

Priced at only P18,999, you can make the vivo V29e 5G your sulit and well-deserved 13th-month pay purchase!

