Pinoy engineer's keychain microscope wins national James Dyson Award

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
September 16, 2023 | 12:50pm
The Make-roscope, a keychain microscope
Jeremake

MANILA, Philippines — Engineer Jeremy de Leon is the national winner of the 2023 James Dyson for his invention the Make-roscope, a keychain microscope, and will represent the Philippines in the international round.

De Leon, through his startup Jeremake, intended to create an affordable and portable microscope alternative because during the COVID-19 pandemic, there was difficulty studying biology and life sciences with laboratories being closed.

The result was the Make-roscope, which magnifies smartphone or tablet cameras from 125 to 400 times bigger. Its exterior is made from quality food-grade silicone allowing for multiple use and water resistance.

@jeremake just exploring with my Make-roscope. very cool #fyp #makeroscope #microscope #microorganism #keychain #micro #small #animals #aquarium #fish #isda ? Warm cute relax Lo-Fi - Gloveity

The invention had previously won a Department of Science and Techology TikTok challenge in 2021 and the 2022 Alfredo M. Yao Intellectual Property Award. Earlier this year, it was a finalist at the Champion BCYF Innovation Awards.

For winning the national James Dyson Award over nearly 50 other entries, de Leon — a Manufacturing Engineering graduate from Mapua — also took home P330,000 to develop the Make-roscope further and will compete with other international engineers' innovative inventions.

A shortlist of finalists will be revealed on October 18, from which technology firm Dyson Ltd. founder Sir James Dyson will select the winner to be announced on November 15, the cash prize now worth P2 million in funding.

The Make-roscope is already available for limited purchase on several online and retail stores.

RELATED: Review: Filipino-made educational tablet delivers world-class performance

DYSON

JAMES DYSON AWARD

MICROSCOPE
