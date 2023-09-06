How to capture life like a pro with Ultimate Portrait Expert, OPPO Reno10 Series 5G

MANILA, Philippines — Today’s smartphones have changed the way we do just about everything, especially taking photos. Gone are the days of taking a quick snap and calling it a day. Now, people have become more conscious of how an image is composed—from the lighting, angle to resolution quality.

Leading global smart device brand OPPO has made this easier for everyone with the launch of the OPPO Reno10 Series 5G—debuting the OPPO Reno10 5G, OPPO Reno10 Pro 5G and the OPPO Reno10 Pro+ 5G, which boast pro-level camera features and phone functionalities in a sleek and elegant design that meets every user’s demand for a device that lets them capture life like a pro.

We’ve laid out ways how you can experience every life milestone with the new OPPO Reno10 Series 5G as your next true pro device.

Bring out your pro power in portrait

Scroll through anyone’s camera roll these days and you’ll find portraits—next to food, travel or dog photos—as one of the most popular snaps people take.

Archiving these little and big moments makes us cherish the present moment. Now if you’re looking for a handy device you can trust to deliver high quality portrait photos anytime, your search is over.

Dubbed as #ThePortraitExpert, the OPPO Reno10 5G, OPPO Reno10 Pro 5G, and OPPO Reno10 Pro+ 5G is the Reno series’ most advanced smartphone release yet, featuring the improved camera system upgrades.

All variants are equipped with an advanced Ultra-Clear Portrait Camera system highlighted by powerful Telephoto Portrait Cameras, which allows you to capture subjects with great detail and depth even from a distance. Each enhancement was engineered based on perspectives from photography professionals, to produce photo results that appear more enticing and natural as possible.

Maximize the ultra-clear camera system

The OPPO Reno10 5G boasts a powerful camera system consisting of a 64MP Ultra-Clear Main Camera, a 32MP Telephoto Portrait Camera with IMX709 RGBW sensor, a 112° 8MP Ultra-Wide-angle Camera and a 32MP Ultra-Clear Selfie Camera.



Meanwhile, the OPPO Reno10 Pro 5G’s camera shoots with a 50MP Ultra-Clear Main Camera with IMX890 sensor with OIS, a 32MP IMX709 Telephoto PortraitCamera, a 112° 8MP Ultra-Wide-angle Camera and 32MP Selfie Camera.

The OPPO Reno10 Pro+ 5G offers a superior camera setup with a 64MP Telephoto Portrait Camera with OIS, 50MP Main Camera with IMX890 sensor, a 32MP Ultra-Clear Selfie Camera with AutoFocus, a 112° 8MP Ultra-Wide-angle Camera and 13-Channel Color Temperature Sensor.

Shoot to your heart’s content, knowing your OPPO Reno10 5G series camera will never let you down. Unleash your photography skills to make beautiful memories last. Record aesthetic and fun high-definition videos and pro-level portraits to share with the world.

Get long-lasting battery, fast charging

When it comes to documenting your favorite moments, you want to make sure that your phone is always ready.

Every user knows the frustration when their device runs out of battery right when it’s badly needed. Good thing that there's more to the OPPO Reno10 Series 5G than just its upgraded mobile imaging and portraiture.

The OPPO Reno10 Series 5G possesses fast wired charging due to the brand’s unique SuperVOOC Flash Charge technology.

OPPO's exclusive Battery Health Engine feature in all three phones extends the battery's life by as much as four years. This function tracks how you typically use your device, then adjusts battery settings accordingly. If there’s a better way to enjoy life to the fullest, it is with a device you can rely on at times when you need it.

Show off your stylish phone

As we go through our life’s every milestone, we attach memories to what we have at every moment. Our phones now serve as an extension of how we express our authenticity and aesthetic side. Make heads turn with an aesthetically designed phone aimed to capture everybody’s interest.

The OPPO Reno10 Series 5G is not just all substance - it has style too and comes in trendy colors to choose from.

Ice Blue and Silvery Gray are available for the OPPO Reno10 5G, while Glossy Purple and Silvery Gray colors are ready for both OPPO Reno10 Pro 5G and OPPO Reno10 Pro+ 5G.

The devices are crafted in a slim and lightweight body to provide the utmost comfort without compromising performance. You get a visually appealing smartphone device and undeniable convenience from an easier grip, all in one.

Store more memories without worrying

It has become normalized to record moments no matter how mundane they seem to be. It would be nice to immortalize a moment you can look back on in the future. What makes the OPPO Reno10 5G series your perfect companion is its guaranteed Pro Power in performance and storage.



The OPPO Reno10 5G highlights an outstanding 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC, allowing for seamless streaming and multitasking with 256GB ROM and Up to 8GB Extended RAM that can give more space for storing more apps, files, photos and videos.

For the OPPO Reno10 Pro 5G, it comes in a Qualcomm® 5G 6nm SoC with 12GB RAM and 256GB ROM. Lastly, the OPPO Reno10 Pro+ 5G comes in the flagship advanced 4nm process 5G octa-core chip with 12GB RAM and 256GB ROM.

There would be more than enough storage space for every milestone when you have an OPPO Reno10 5G series device in hand.

Unlock more beautiful memories

You can now avail any of theOPPO Reno10 Series 5G—the OPPO Reno10 5G is priced at P23,999, the OPPO Reno10 Pro 5G at P29,999 and the flagship-level smartphone OPPO Reno10 Pro+ 5G at P39,999.

The OPPO Reno10 Series 5G is now available in all OPPO authorized stores nationwide including Shopee, Lazada and TikTok Shop.

Not only that, more benefits await on the MyOPPO App for those Reno10 Series 5G users who are first to redeem the following:

65 gift sets from Sacred Being

200 movie passes worth P500 from Ayala Malls Cinemas

500 voucher codes worth 100 points each that can be used on the PickUp Coffee app

The OPPO Reno10 Series 5G is also available via Globe postpaid plan starting at Plan 1799 without cash-out and Smart postpaid plan starting at Plan 999 with cash-out. All postpaid plan availments come with a free OPPO Enco Buds2.

Home Credit is offering 0 percent installment options for the OPPO Reno10 Series 5G for 6/9/12/15/18 months in all OPPO stores partnered with Home Credit nationwide.

Lastly, the OPPO Reno10 Series 5G is available in 6- and 12-month installment plans at 0% interest for all credit cards.

To know more about the OPPO Reno10 Series 5G, visit OPPO Philippines’ official website at www.oppo.com.ph/ or its official Facebook page at OPPO Philippines.

