For only P12,999, get ready to store more with vivo Y36â€™s 256GB ROM

For only P12,999, get ready to store more with vivo Y36’s 256GB ROM

Philstar.com
July 31, 2023 | 11:20am
For only P12,999, get ready to store more with vivo Y36's 256GB ROM
Besides being stylish, the newly launched vivo phone is capable of keeping users productive and entertained.
Photo Release

MANILA, Philippines — Considered as an avant-garde in design and quality, vivo Y36 is a budget-friendly phone that can do it all.

Besides being stylish, the newly launched vivo phone is capable of keeping users productive and entertained. This is all thanks to its 256 big storage (ROM), which is expandable up to 1TB.

Whether one needs a phone for studying, traveling, working or content creation, the vivo Y36 can cover any tasks and save essential files.

Here’s some reasons why vivo Y36 is the perfect choice for everyone.

For budding photographers, save more photos and videos

Having a good camera system is not enough if the phone has low storage capacity. Photos and videos, especially those with high resolution, take up a lot of space.

Sometimes, it can be a great dismay when capturing memories and then getting a full storage notification.

Avoid stress with vivo Y36's 256 ROM + up to 1TB expandability and create a life museum of unforgettable memories. This phone can help you save up to 25,000 photos and 500 hours of HD videos.

For entertainment lovers, download favorite streaming contents

People usually download music, movies, series and podcasts so they will be entertained even when they are offline.

Having a large collection of media files definitely takes up a lot of storage space.

Thankfully, vivo Y36 will get anyone covered with its massive storage. To add up, the phone also has an immersive 6.64-inch Full HD+ display and an audio booster of up to 200% for great experience.

For digital nomads, get plenty of space for files and documents

A smartphone is one of the most powerful productivity tools ever invented. Don't miss out on important tasks for school and work with vivo Y36.

Save PDF files and presentations to read or review anytime, anywhere. Create documents, presentations or social media content with mobile apps like Canva. Lastly, capture countless ideas and information with the phone's built-in notes application.

With vivo Y36, conquer projects and activities for school and work without worry!

For casual gamers, install favorite gaming apps

Mobile gaming might be the most popular form of gaming in the world in today’s generation due to accessibility.

However, did you know that apps bloat over time? Most gaming apps constantly get updates and bug fixes. Avoid uninstalling apps or freeing up space to take full advantage of app updates with vivo Y36.

Aside from the big storage, the phone is also equipped with 8GB RAM and up to 8GB extended RAM to take casual gamers to victory.

Indeed, vivo Y36 is the perfect device for people who regularly work from their phones and download lots of files or apps. Get it for P12,999 on vivo Philippine's official website, e-stores such as Shopee, Lazada and TikTok, as well as physical stores nationwide.

