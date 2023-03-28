Upgrade with HONORâ€™s most affordable 6.7-inch phone with 100MP camera

Upgrade with HONOR’s most affordable 6.7-inch phone with 100MP camera

Featuring an eye-catching design, a large display and robust photographic capabilities, the HONOR X8a is now available for an affordable price of P10,990.

MANILA, Philippines — Technology brand HONOR recently launched HONOR X8a, the latest addition to its X Series lineup, which features an eye-catching design, a large display and robust photographic capabilities, now available for an affordable price of P10,990.

“Our newest phone is perfect for the style-conscious shoppers. The new HONOR X8a offers a very elegant edgeless display that is really nice to grip. To top it, its ultra-clear 100 MP camera captures DSLR-like photos, which is great if you are into photography,” Stephen Cheng, vice president of HONOR Philippines, said.

Immersive display technology

It is slim and lightweight, measuring just 7.48mm and 179g. The edges’ design and nice coating on the back panel give it a chic look while delivering a secure and comfortable grip.

The device allows users to view and enjoy content on a large screen, thanks to its 6.7-inch HONOR FullView Display with a superior screen-to-body ratio of 93.6%.

Equipped with HONOR Display Color Calibration technology that tunes color temperature frame by frame, HONOR X8a elevates users’ viewing experience with true-to-life colors.

Certified by TÜV Rheinland, the device is also packed with low blue light technology to reduce harmful blue light. Featuring a screen refresh rate of up to 90Hz, HONOR X8a can display more frames per second for smoother visuals.

Powerful camera system

The device boasts a 100MP triple rear camera system, the highest megapixel count ever on the X Series.

It comprises a 100MP main camera, a 5MP wide and depth camera and a macro camera. It also features a 16MP front camera so users can capture spectacular, high-definition selfies.

Users will enjoy taking clear photos with greater ease in over 20 scenarios.

Advanced hardware and software solutions

The device is equipped with a 4,500mAh battery to support a full day of uninterrupted use. On a single charge, it delivers up to 13 hours of music streaming, 13.5 hours of video playback, 11 hours of short clip browsing or 16 hours of social media exploring.

It runs on the Android 12-based Magic UI 6.1, which offers a whole host of smart features, including HONOR Share for speedy file transfers across devices.

Designed for fashion-forward users, HONOR X8a is available in three stunning colors: Cyan Lake, Titanium Silver and Midnight Black.

The new device is available in all HONOR kiosks and partner online stores—Lazada, Shopee and Tiktok Shop. HONOR fans can also avail of HONOR X8a via Home Credit for as low as P1,332 per month on a 0% interest installment.

For more information, visit HONOR’s website or social media links: Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.