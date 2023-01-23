HONOR raises the bar for superior display experiences, priced at only P16,990

Poised to be a tough competitor in its segment, the HONOR X9a 5G takes pride in taking zero compromises in the way it was designed, built and priced — stylish yet tough, slim yet long-lasting and premium-looking yet incredibly affordable.

MANILA, Philippines — HONOR, the leading global provider of smart devices, kicked off the year with the unveiling of its game-changing mid-ranger, HONOR X9a 5G at the Taal Vista Hotel, Tagaytay City last January 19.

The latest addition to the HONOR X Series delivers best-in-class visuals and performance with a 120Hz all-round Premium OLED Curved Display, a high-capacity durable battery and the Qualcomm® Snapdragon® 695 5G Mobile Platform, all engineered to fit in a pocket-sized body.

Available at an affordable price, the HONOR X9a 5G is set to make technology more accessible with reliable manufacturing to users around the world.

Great leap without compromise

With the device's spectacular features and extremely durable design, guests and members of the media were surprised when HONOR revealed that the x9a 5g retails at only P16,990—far more affordable than most may have expected.

“We are committed to delivering a best-in-class experience for our global customers through continuous technological innovation,” said Stephen Cheng, vice president for marketing.

“Packed with substantial upgrades, the HONOR X9a 5G offers our latest smartphone solutions including an exceptional display and compelling design features without the premium price tag, setting a new standard for the industry’s affordable category,” Cheng added.

Philstar.com, along with members of the media, also didn't miss the chance to put HONOR X9a 5G's so-called toughness to the test — from being used to smash objects, being dropped from a height of 5 feet to getting run over by a car.

True to its claim, the HONOR X9a 5G withstood all the stress tests and proved that it is indeed worthy of being dubbed "indestructible."

All-round display for remarkable viewing experience

The HONOR X9a 5G’s 6.67-inch OLED Curved Display supports a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels and displays up to 1.07 billion colors to reproduce images with incredible levels of detail and vibrancy.

Coupled with ultra-slim bezels which lead to a remarkable 93% screen-to-body ratio and the durable Curved Tempered Glass, the class-leading display on the HONOR X9a 5G offers an immersive viewing experience, whether in entertainment, work or study scenarios.

Philstar.com/Jap Tobias

In games where quick reflexes are required, users will appreciate the responsiveness of the HONOR X9a 5G’s display, which supports up to a 120Hz refresh rate and a 300Hz touch sampling rate, allowing the device to almost instantly register and react to user inputs.

Holding the device with one hand, the HONOR X9a 5G offers an innovative mistouch prevention enabled by AI technology to prevent unnecessary hassle caused by accidental inputs.

Certified by TÜV Rheinland for low blue light emissions, the HONOR X9a 5G is easy on the eyes and features industry-leading 1920Hz PWM Dimming technology to reduce screen flickering, further alleviating eye fatigue stemming from prolonged use.

Exceptionally slim design and long-lasting battery

In line with the X Series’ mission to improve the accessibility of HONOR’s technology, the HONOR X9a 5G also inherits the design of the iconic flagship Magic Series camera lock-up, featuring a circular Matrix Star Ring at the back which captivates the viewers as it captures them.

Arranged along the Matrix Star Ring, the powerful Triple Camera system, comprising a 64MP Ultra-clear Main Camera, a 5MP Wide Angle Camera and a 2MP Macro Camera, allows users to capture their daily lives in photos and videos that can be shared with friends and family at the touch of a button.

Despite being just 7.9mm thin and 175gin weight, the HONOR X9a 5G features an ultra-large 5100mAh battery to support up to 29 hours of YouTube Music listening, 24 hours of YouTube streaming, 19 hours of TikTok browsing, up to 21 hours of social media exploring or 11 hours of gaming on a single charge, perfect for users who prefer to remain active throughout the day without having to worry about running out of power.

With just 30 minutes of charging, the HONOR X9a 5G delivers 12.5 hours of video streaming, sparing users the worry over low battery.

Smooth mobile experience with HONOR RAM Turbo

Featuring the latest Qualcomm® Snapdragon® 695 5G Mobile Platform, the HONOR X9a 5G delivers robust performance across productivity and entertainment apps.

The user experience is further enhanced by HONOR RAM Turbo, which enables the smartphone to use a section of the storage as RAM to keep more apps active for more efficient multitasking.

Running the Android 12-based Magic UI 6.1 operating system, the HONOR X9a 5G comes with an Anti-aging Engine that minimizes performance degradation over time to ensure a consistent, smart user experience.

Featuring HONOR Share and Multi-screen Collaboration, the HONOR X9a 5G enables speedy file transfers and efficient multi-tasking across HONOR devices including smartphones, laptops and tablets, bringing users unparalleled productivity.

Pricing and availability

Designed for a style-conscious audience, the HONOR X9a 5G is available in two stunning colors: Titanium Silver and Emerald Green. Starting January 20 to February 3, the HONOR X9a 5G will be available to purchase via all HONOR kiosks and partner online stores: Lazada, Shopee, Tiktok Shop and Home Credit.

Get free HONOR Earbuds X3 Lite

HONOR fans can finally avail of the HONOR X9a 5G via Home Credit, for as low as P661 per month with insurance, P765 without insurance and on a 0% interest installment payment.

HONOR X9a 5G is priced at P16,990 with free HONOR Earbuds X3 Lite worth P3,999.

To know more about the HONOR X9a 5G, visit the website at https://www.hihonor.com/ph/phones/honor-x9a/.