vivo brings slimmer, powerful vivo Y02s to Philippines for only P6,499

MANILA, Philippines — vivo officially unveils today yet again a powerful and affordable smartphone that is sure to deliver Filipinos plenty of time to enjoy uninterrupted hours of contact and entertainment with friends and loved ones.

An upgrade from the vivo Y01, the vivo Y02s now comes in a very thin 8.19mm body—vivo’s thinnest design in this price range. But don’t let its slim body fool you because the vivo Y02s is an all-around smartphone that is feature-packed and has a huge 5,000mAh battery capacity.

Launched on August 13 via vivo website, Lazada, Shopee and TikTok shop, the vivo Y02s will also be available through offline stores (experience stores and kiosk) nationwide starting August 20 for only P6,499.

Consumers who will purchase online are eligible to receive a FOOMEE Q4A05 as freebies!*

Power-packed and dependable

With the vivo Y02s’s large 5,000mAh battery, you can keep your battery anxiety at bay and enjoy many hours of browsing (and online shopping!), binge-watching your favorite Netflix Series with the fam, and more gameplay with the siblings.

A single full charge allows you to stream Youtube in HD for up to 18 hours, 20 hours of music playback on Spotify, and 7 hours of resource-intensive gaming like PUBG or Mobile Legends.

The vivo Y02s also supports a C-type port and 5V/1A reverse charging, ensuring long battery life even for your other devices.

For gamers and video streamers, a wide and immersive screen is necessary and the 6.51-inch HD+ Halo FullView Display with 1600*720 (HD+) resolution of the vivo Y02s is just perfect for that.

The display also automatically adjusts brightness level depending on ambient light conditions and filters out harmful blue light so users can surf, stream and play without worrying about eye strain. The device’s Multi-Turbo 5.5 and Ultra Game Modes also help deliver a smooth, lag-free performance which gamers will surely enjoy.

The vivo Y02s is powered by a Mediatek Helio P35 chipset and has 3GB of RAM and 32GB memory to ensure sufficient phone storage and a smooth performance despite having many applications running in the background.

Slim and stylish

This newest Y-series device from vivo screams comfort and elegance. With just 8.15mm thickness and weighing just 182g, the vivo Y02s can easily fit in your pocket or small handy bag. The sophistically designed 2.5D curvature and frame of its body not only adds aesthetic touches but also makes the device more comfortable to grip.

The vivo Y02s comes in two colorways—Flourite Black and Vibrant Blue. The Flourite Black colorway gives off a classy shine and a touch of sophistication while the Vibrant Blue comes alive with a pattern of dancing waves, rejuvenating you with passion and vitality.

In the camera department, the vivo Y02s also has much to offer. Its 5MP Front Camera + Aura Screen Light can capture beautiful selfies even in low light conditions. Its 8MP main camera complemented by vivo’s AI editing software ensures great photographs every single time.

The vivo Y02s is now available at vivo’s official website, official Shopee and Lazada stores, and Tiktok account for only P6,499.

For more information on vivo’s latest news and updates, head to vivo’s official Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube channels.

*Limited stocks only