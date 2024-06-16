G-Shock releases new watch series with fluorescent accents

MANILA, Philippines — G-Shock, a watch line under Japanese electronics company Casio, released a brand new collection highlighted — almost literally — by each piece's fluorescent accents.

The five new watches in the G-Shock Multi-Fluorescent Accent Series is a continuation of the brand's mission to provide "tough" watches that are both practically long-lasting and aesthetically sleek.

The designs feature a matte black bezel and band made from carbon and bio-based resin. It is contrasted by brighter highlights — blue, pink and yellow — on the the hands, hour markers and dial marks.

The GA-B2100 has an octagonal bezel, Bluetooth and solar charging, while GA-100, GA-110, GA-700 and GX-56 come in large cases, though only the latter is a fully digital model.

All are shock-resistant, feature a 20-bar water resistance and double LED light, and are easy to see in the dark. For those who have problems waking up or want to be reminded of an important schedule, the new watches can set five daily alarms. The series is easy to operate via smartphone, a feature Casio has recently ventured into with its most recent smartwatches.

Connecting to an app allows for auto time adjustment, easy watch setting, a phone finder feature, and around 300 world time cities.

Related: Toughness, timelessness: Casio executive on G-Shock's continuing milestones

The new watches are also injected with color, which lends personality to the wearer.

Among the primary target markets for the G-Shock Multi-Fluorescent Accent Series are students, and the release is timely as many are preparing to return to school in several weeks' time.

"[The new watches are] designed to empower students to express their individuality and confidence as they embark on a new academic year," said Isabella Concepcion, Business Development Head of CSC Time Inc., which distributes Casio watches in the Philippines,in a statement.

"With their vibrant designs and innovative features, these timepieces serve as both fashion statements and essential tools for students to navigate their daily lives with flair and functionality."

Casio celebrated its 40th anniversary last year, looking back at four decades since the first model was created by engineer Kikuo Ibe. To mark the milestone year, Ibe unveiled his dream project: the G-D001 with a case and band made from 18 karat gold, bearings with 55 rubies, and ring-shaped next-generation solar cells.

The company also collaborated with several artists from music label 88rising, including the Philippines' own Ylona Garcia, and held a pop-tour around Southeast Asia as part of its 40th anniversary celebrations.

RELATED: Sleep and social media: Survey shows 83% use gadgets in bed