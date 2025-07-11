Kiwami opens 3rd location in Pasay mall

A few of the food items available in Kiwami

MANILA, Philippines — Japanese food concept Kiwami formally opened its doors in the SM Mall of Asia, its third location in the Phillippines.

Kiwami began in 2022, just as the lockdowns were lifted, and the metro was rising from its lethargy.

Brand manager Nicole Concepcion shared during a media tasting event earlier this July that Kiwami serves food that customers like and prefer.

"We've got the perfect appetizers, sushi, sashimi, maki, and the like," Nicole continued. "This entire epicurean journey started after our family tasted delectable Japanese food in a hole-in-a-wall diner during one of our annual visits to Japan."

Kiwami is comprised of five different kitchens, offering Japan-grade food options in each one: Ippudo and its ramen and yakitori; Koyo with Chef Mark Manaloto of New York; Hannosuke's heirloom brand tempura; Fukuda and Hachibei for celebratory meals; and Hokkaido Soft Cream for sweet endings.

"The kitchens take 30 per cent of the floor space. Our personnel of 115 are trained and audited annually. Our chefs are trained in Japan or the Japanese trainers fly to Manila to train them, whichever is feasible," Nicole said.

Seafood lovers will have a field day enjoying the many food options. Their Salmon Tare perfectly grilled in skewers is a must-try, and the tempura tendon sets come in a variety of size options so cravings are fully satiated.

Ippudo's classic ramen is also another tasty dish. The Hakata-style ramen is served with Ippudo's original 15-hour pork bone broth and fresh thin wheat noodles, and topped with slow-cooked chasu slices.

The Yabu katsu sets are really delectable. And the unagi (eel) tamago with its mixture of sweet potatoes, garlic, and onions is a filling starter.

On each table is also set a guide on how to have the perfect koyo handroll experience, designed with a special cover to keep one's handroll fresh and one's nori wrap crispy for the most enjoyable dining.

Diners are also invited to discover Hachibei's yakitori and Hibachi based plates grilled over traditional binchotan charcoal, delivering a unique flavor and aroma in every bite.

Other Kiwami dining concepts are located at the Alabang Town Center and the Bonifacio Global City in Taguig.

