Pasay’s skyline gets a thrilling new rooftop resto-bar

MANILA, Philippines — If you're craving a different kind of rooftop experience—one that blends adrenaline, cityscapes, good food and cozy vibes in one unforgettable place—then it’s time to look up.

Located at the top of Selah Pods Hotel along F.B. Harrison in Pasay City, Selah Sky has officially opened its rooftop restaurant, bar and adventure zone, inviting families, thrill-seekers, foodies, and chill weekenders to see Pasay from a whole new perspective.

Strategically perched above the urban buzz, Selah Sky isn't just a typical rooftop restaurant and bar—it's a playground in the sky.

At the heart of the experience are the Five Big Adventures designed for daring hearts and Instagram-worthy moments. Guests can swing high above the skyline with the Big Swing, strike their best pose atop the 20-meter-high Selfie Tower, test their balance on the Ledge Walk, spin with joy on the Giant Turumpo and cross the Burma Bridge for that rush of elevation and thrill.

But the excitement doesn’t stop there. For those looking a more relaxed stay, Selah Sky also features equally exhilarating attractions including the Glass Walk for a breathtaking transparent view, Hanging Pods for those who want to lounge mid-air, and cozy selfie corners for your next viral reel or story. For those looking to belt out their favorite hits, Selah Sky’s three (3) KTV Rooms provide the perfect venue for an evening of music, laughter, and bonding. The Family Room comfortably fits 5–8 guests and comes with food and drinks bundled for three hours of private karaoke fun. Meanwhile, Barkada Rooms cater to larger groups of 10–12 pax, also inclusive of food and drinks for a full three-hour sing-along session—ideal for celebrations, catch-ups, or even team-building nights. (From left) Dam Parcon, One Selah General Manager; Pastor Tony Ong; Architect Jefferson Tomas, One Selah President and CEO; Atty. Peter Pardo, Pasay City Hall Chief-of-Staff; and Fanny Tomas, One Selah Representative

As the sun sets, Selah Sky’s rooftop restaurant and bar comes to life with its ambient glow, offering a menu of signature cocktails, curated bites and panoramic views that bring together the golden hues of Manila Bay and the city’s evening lights. It’s the kind of place where “happy hour” stretches into an entire experience.

Whether you're here for adventure, relaxation, or simply to toast to the skyline, Selah Sky is now open and ready to give you that perfect mix of thrill and chill—right above the city you love.

Located along the vibrant street of F.B. Harrison, Selah Pods Hotel offers 106 innovative accommodations, featuring a unique and compact sleeping experience that promises comfort, functionality, and affordability to its guests. Its sleek and contemporary design paired with an array of facilities such as an infinity pool, function halls, selah air pods and swinging pods, and an eco-friendly lounge makes Selah Pods Hotel an ideal choice for those seeking a harmonious blend of style, convenience, and efficiency.

Selah Pods Hotel is located at 202-224, 2004-224 David St. cor PH, San Hose, 202-224 F.B. Harrison St, Pasay City, 1305 Metro Manila.

Editor's Note: This is a press release from Selah Pods Hotel. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.