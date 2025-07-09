Steakhouse Smith & Wollensky opens 1st Philippine branch in Taguig

MANILA, Philippines — American steakhouse Smith & Wollensky opened its first Philippine branch right in the heart of Bonifacio Global City, Taguig.

This is the restaurant's fourth branch in Asia and fifth outside the United States, with London home to the sole European branch.

Since opening in New York in 1977, Smith & Wollensky is best known for serving high-quality USDA Prime steaks that are dry-aged in-house for at least 28 days.

In the pop culture sphere, Smith & Wollensky was a featured location in the films "American Psycho" and "The Devil Wears Prada".

Smith & Wollensky Manila is divided into two areas — the restaurant proper and a jazz bar area, the latter a hangout area for diners and guests until the late hours.

The main restaurant is open until 11 p.m. and has six private rooms. The bar, meanwhile, can host up to 70 people and is open until midnight (2 a.m. on weekends).

"It's about how we make you feel that sets us apart from competitors," said Smith & Wollensky Group chief Nathan Evans during the Manila branch's grand launch in the Finance Center last July 8.

The USDA Prime steaks, signature fillets and American Wagyu are sourced from small family farms and sustainably produced by US-based Double R Ranch and Snake River Farms.

Among the menu items apart from the dry-aged steakhouse cuts are American Wagyu Swinging Tomahawk 44 oz., Chateaubriand 32 oz., Filet Mignon 8 oz., Japan A5 Wagyu 6 oz., Seared Dry Aged Duck Breast and Lamb Chops.

Also key to Smith & Wollensky's identity is its private reserve of California wines, mostly a selection of reds.

Completing the restaurant's aesthetic are the service staff uniforms tailored by fashion designer Rajo Laurel and the artworks and features by designer Jed Yabut.

Bayshore Pacific Restaurants, which brought Smith & Wollensky to the Philippines, is expanding the restaurant's reach in Asia by opening a branch in Tokyo, Japan and Shanghai, China next year.

A branch is also opening soon in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. But that location as well as the branch in Seoul, South Korea, are managed by a different company.

