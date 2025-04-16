Filipinos snack more than global average — report

MANILA, Philippines — A report by market research company The Harris Poll, on behalf of food company Mondelez International, found that Filipinos munch on snacks more than the global average.

The State of Philippine Snacking, a collection of insights from a global report of the same name, was conducted online for the sixth time last October, but it was conducted with Filipino adults as subjects for the first time.

All but 2% of Filipinos surveyed said they eat one snack a day, compared to the global average of 91%.

The difference is even higher for multiple snacks: 84% of Filipinos eat two snacks a day (the global average is 63%) and 42% eat three a day (31% globally).

There is a bigger preference to snack while the sun is out as they consider snack times as energy boosters, with three-quarters of respondents saying "Snacking gives me a much-needed pick me up throughout my day."

An even bigger percentage, 90%, call sharing snacks with others their love language.

Aleli Arcilla, Managing Director of Mondelez International in the Philippines, said in a statement that snacking is an essential part of Filipino culture and the report confirmed Filipinos embrace snacking as part of their daily lives.

"At the same time, we see a shift toward more mindful choices, with consumers looking for snacks that balance enjoyment and nutrition," Arcilla added.

Arcilla is referring to the portion of the report that said 99% of Filipino snackers engage in mindful snacking behavior with 92% agreeing, "I appreciate my snacks more when consumed mindfully." In addition, respondents said that the most important snacking advice the got is enjoying snacks in moderation.

Other insights from the report showed that around two-thirds of FIlipino consumers buy snack from malls or convenience stores, and 99% engage in sustainable initiatives or behaviors.

