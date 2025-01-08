Le Charmé Suites - Subic celebrates New Year’s Eve with Venetian Masquerade Ball

Subic Bay Freeport Zone recently witnessed an evening of mystery and sophistication as Le Charmé Suites - Subic hosted a Venetian Masquerade Ball last December 31, 2024. Guests arrived adorned in masked attires, embodying the grandeur of Venetian tradition.

The hotel's ballroom was transformed with opulent decorations, featuring rich drapery and ambient lighting that evoked the romantic allure of Masquerade Ball. The atmosphere was further elevated by a curated program of entertainment and fine dining.

Attendees indulged in a gourmet dinner prepared by the hotel’s very own Mi Tapas Restaurant, which showcased a menu designed to tantalize the taste buds.

The evening’s festivities included live classical dance performances by GDB Dance Sport, thrilling light and fire dances presented by Zoobic Safari, a fashion show that celebrated elegance and creativity, and a dance floor that came alive under the beats of DJ Vlad. Adding to the excitement were raffle draws kept the energy high and the audience engaged.

A highlight of the night was the presence of Grand Miss International First Runner-Up CJ Opiaza, who graced the Masquerade Ball with her elegance and charm. It was an unforgettable moment as she met with the Chairman of Grand Pillar, Dr. Johnson Yang. Opiaza.

Truly, Le Charm has cemented itself as a home for beauty queens—a place where elegance, creativity, and the celebration of life converge in perfect harmony.

This memorable celebration was brought to life through the vision and leadership of Le Charmé Suites’ CEO, Josephine Floresca, whose dedication has ensured the success and continued legacy of the hotel.

Floresca donned a stunning red cloak and lace mask, embodying the very essence of the evening’s theme. Her efforts not only shaped the masquerade’s success but also strengthened Le Charmé Suites-Subic’s reputation as a premier venue for luxurious events.

Le Charmé Suites, known for its European-inspired design and commitment to providing a premier business and leisure experience, served as the perfect venue for this event. The hotel's amenities, including spacious rooms equipped with unique bike racks and a rooftop pool, offer guests a blend of luxury and functionality.

The success of the Masquerade Ball highlights Le Charmé Suites' dedication to hosting memorable events that combine elegance with cultural flair.

