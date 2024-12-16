Topnotch Noche Buena: Top-up your Christmas Eve dinner with these offerings

MANILA, Philippines — The Noche Buena is a cherished part of every Filipino family's Christmas celebration, an opportunity to bring everyone together to share in the season’s warmth. It’s not just a meal; it’s a way to celebrate family bonds, with each dish a reminder of the holiday spirit.

A week from now, Filipinos would be observing the Noche Buena on Christmas Eve, December 24.

Although literally meaning “good night” in Spanish, Noche Buena is actually a late-night-dinner hosted every Christmas Eve, which spills over into the Christmas Day.

The New York Times, in an article, said that Noche Buena traces back to the spread of Catholicism and Spanish colonization of Latin America and the Philippines until the 17th century.

The dinner is often served at 10 p.m. before the Midnight Mass, Misa de Gallo or Simbang Gabi at midnight, or after the Mass.

Usually, Lechon, Hamon or Christmas ham, and Queso de Bola (literally “ball of cheese”) are served during Noche Buena. But for those who want to spice up their Christmas Eve dinners even more, here are some options:

Greenwich lasagnas, pizzas, fried chicken

This “ho-ho-holiday,” pizza and pasta chain Greenwich offers its Feel G Overload Bundle 999.

For only P999, get a nine-inch Hawaiian Overload Pizza and four Lasagna Supreme Chicken Combo Meals.

Grab these Greenwich Pizza Combo Meals in Greenwich for dine-in, take-out or delivery.

Feel the love of the season at McDonald’s ride-thru light shows

This Christmas, McDonald’s Philippines is bringing back its highly anticipated Ride-Thru Light Show to make everyone feel the love and excitement of the season.

As part of the “Love Ko ang Pasko, Love Ko ang McDonald’s” campaign, select Drive-Thru stores across the country will transform into a magical wonderland, bringing the brightness of the season to life with radiant displays and feel-good vibes for all. The Ride-Thru Light Show will bring festive magic to diners at the following locations:

Barrio Pasko theme in Quezon Avenue Ligaya, Quezon City

Snowy Mountain theme in Pioneer Reliance, Mandaluyong

Candy Cane Lane in Paseo Arcenas, Cebu City

Neon Dreamworld in MAA Diversion Road, Davao City

Even more stores will join the celebration in the coming weeks. The branch in Clarkgate in Pampanga will light up with a magical Toyland theme, while Winter Wonderland will come to Southwoods, Laguna and a Gingerbread House theme to McKinley West, Taguig.

"The holiday season is about sharing love and creating special memories with family and friends. This Christmas, we’re excited to share more feel-good moments with our customers by adding more sparkle to every visit. We want every person who walks through our doors or drives through to feel the magic that the season brings," said Adi Timbol-Hernandez, McDonald's Philippines Assistant Vice President, Corporate Relations and Impact.

The Ride-Thru Lights Show was first launched at the height of the pandemic in 2021, and was the first quick service restaurant that transformed their Drive-Thru lanes to provide families with a fun and festive experience at a time when there were limited places to visit. This year, the experience comes to more branches in more areas in the country, casting a holiday glow nightly from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Alongside the light show, the brand will also be spreading more holiday cheer with special limited time holiday offers that touch on classic menu favorites like Chicken McDo and McFlurry.

Bizu’s exquisite Christmas spread features 10-hour Roast Beef, Salmon Rockefeller, homemade ham

This Christmas, let Bizu fill your holiday table with unforgettable flavors and heartwarming fare. Known for its French-inspired culinary artistry and tradition of excellence, Bizu raises a toast to the season with a show-stopping line-up of crowd favorites. This includes the tender 10-Hour Roast Beef family set, indulgent Salmon Rockefeller family set, and the beloved Homemade Christmas Ham—all thoughtfully crafted to elevate your Christmas Eve dinner. Complete your feast with a slice (or whole cake!) of the new and delightful Tres Leches Cake.

At the heart of Bizu’s holiday menu is the 10-Hour Roast Beef family set, this set features Bizu's renowned 10-Hour Roast Beef, slow-cooked to perfection for unparalleled tenderness and juiciness. Accompanying the roast are delicious sides designed to complement the richness of the beef, including Spinach and Mushroom Ravioli with Pomodoro and Feta, Baked Seafood Au Gratin, Rosemary and Lemon Chicken, and Parmesan Mashed Potato with Gravy. This set offers a complete and satisfying feast, perfect for a classic Christmas celebration.

Equally enchanting is the Salmon Rockefeller family set, indulge in the elegant flavors of the Salmon Rockefeller Set. This set features a succulent Norwegian salmon fillet baked with a creamy spinach and cheese mixture, creating a rich and harmonious blend of textures and tastes. Complementary side dishes include, US Beef Cheeks Bourguignon, Chicken Garlic Iberico, Eggplant Parmigiana, and Truffle Linguine with Vaudois Sausage. This set offers a refined and sophisticated holiday experience.

No Christmas feast would be complete without the succulent sweetness of Bizu’s Homemade Christmas Ham. Glazed, and gently smoked, this traditional favorite offers an irresistible aroma and flavor that conjures memories of classic Yuletide celebrations—perfect for pairing with seasonal sides, artisan bread, or simply enjoyed on its own.

Complete your Christmas Eve feast with Bizu's irresistible Tres Leches Cake. This classic dessert is a delightful combination of moist sponge cake soaked in three kinds of milk, creating a creamy and unforgettable indulgence. It is the perfect way to end your holiday meal on a sweet note.

Bizu’s culinary team draws inspiration from time-honored family recipes, European techniques, and premium local ingredients. The result is a holiday spread that reflects culinary finesse, exquisite presentation, and heartfelt warmth—each dish a testament to the artistry and love that goes into your festive feast.

Reserve your Christmas Eve spread today by visiting https://bizu.ph, calling +639176273970, or dropping by any Bizu branch to speak with our friendly managers. With convenient delivery and pick-up options, bringing home the flavors of Bizu’s kitchen is effortless, turning your table into a gourmet holiday haven. This year, let Bizu be a part of your family’s cherished Christmas tradition. Indulge in flavors designed to bring joy, spark conversation, and celebrate the spirit of the season—one exquisite bite at a time.

Kenny Rogers Roasters launches its cheesiest offering yet – Four Cheese Roast

Kenny Rogers Roasters, renowned for its signature roasted chicken, is taking the flavor experience to the next level with its latest culinary innovation – the Four Cheese Roast. This new product line is perfect for cheese lovers looking to indulge in a rich and savory meal, with an elevated dining experience through the quartet of melted cheeses.

Reimagining the beloved classic, the Four Cheese Roast embraces cheese as a flavor powerhouse, enhancing every bite with a blend of delicious cheeses. Kenny Rogers Roasters introduces a blend of sharp cheddar, cream cheese, rich blue cheese, and tangy parmesan – a cheese explosion in every bite. All for the love of cheese, this product line is now available at all Kenny Rogers Roasters stores nationwide.

Four Cheese Roast (P770): The signature roasted chicken is marinated in a blend of cheese, and served with a generous topping of four delectable cheeses: tangy cheddar, cream cheese, bold blue cheese, and savory parmesan.

Four Cheese Roast Solo B (P310): Quarter roast chicken marinated in a cheesy blend, topped with four cheese sauces. Served with 2 side dishes, 1 rice, and signature corn muffin.

Four Cheese Burger Combo (P275): Kenny Rogers Roasters’ signature 1/3 pound burger just got a cheese makeover with the indulgent four cheese sauce made with parmesan, cheddar, cream cheese, and blue cheese.

Visit your nearest Kenny Rogers Roasters store or have the Four Cheese Roast delivered straight to your door. Just visit www.kennyrogersdelivery.com.ph or contact the delivery hotline: 8-555-9000. This product line is also available via Grab Food and Food Panda.

Eden Cheese, World Vision Philippines join forces for Noche Buena Project

Eden Cheese is helping bring Filipino families and children this holiday season by joining World Vision Philippines with their annual Noche Buena Project, World Vision Philippines’ annual Christmas gift-giving campaign, to share hope and bring joy to children and their families by giving them a set of Christmas groceries they can cook and share on Christmas Eve. The project began in 2006 and has since been providing Filipino families with yearly Noche Buena sets. In 2023, World Vision Philippines gave Noche Buena packs to over 23,000 Filipino families.

World Vision aims to again distribute Noche Buena packs to 23,000 families this year. Eden believes in this mission and has partnered with World Vision to support the effort of helping complete the joy this Christmas.



For every purchase of Bundle of Joy packs on Mondelez Philippines’ Shopee, Lazada, and TikTok Shop, the Philippines’ beloved cheese brand will complete a beneficiary’s Noche Buena package with Eden Cheese. A Bundle of Joy pack contains a two-pack bundle of 160g Eden Cheese.



“Through our annual Noche Buena Project, we aim to bring joy to Filipino families by giving them the chance to enjoy a special Christmas Eve meal together. This year, we’re thrilled to partner with Eden Cheese to further enrich this tradition, providing families not just with food, but with a memorable holiday experience. Together, we’re making sure that more tables are filled with warmth and joy this Christmas,” said World Vision Philippines Resource Development Director, Jun Godornes.



To support the Bundle of Joy initiative, Eden will also host a series of busking events at the Greenfield District in Mandaluyong City on November 16, Cebu IT Park in Cebu City on November 23, and Ayala Azuela Cove in Davao City on November 30 where you can chill and listen to your most favorite Christmas Carols while also helping spread the word about this charitable event where they can learn more about how to support the program.

Draft Restaurant and Brewery, San Miguel Premium Beers partner for beer-Infused dishes

San Miguel Brewery Inc. (SMB) is all about serving delight with its exquisite brews. More than bringing moments to life with its drinks, SMB helps make culinary experiences stand out through tastes and flavor profiles elevated by San Miguel Premium Beers.

A go-to watering hole, Draft Restaurant & Brewery in Rockwell Center, Makati has developed dishes infused with the world-class flavors of San Miguel Premium Beers, and the results are downright delicious.

For starters, the Spicy Blanca Shrimp is sure to tickle tastebuds with a fiery kick. Every bite is made even more zesty with the infusion of the refreshing San Miguel Cerveza Blanca. All-nighters are going to be much cozier with the Midnight Melt Cheesy Onion Soup. The depth on this onion gravy soup dish comes from broth base made richer with San Miguel Cerveza Negra. You also cannot go wrong with Brewer’s Catch, a classic fish and chips combo that uses San Miguel Premium All-Malt into the batter mix, making the deep-fried fish crispier with added malty flavor.

In addition to their special beer-infused dishes, Draft Restaurant and Brewery also offers a lineup of beer-match items on their menu including Pork and Fennel Sausage, Buffalo Wings, Chicken Skewers, Pork Schnitzel, Pork Skewers, and their signature Sisig Pizza.

Elevate your experience and savor each dish paired with San Miguel Premium Beers, whether with the full-flavored European-style lager brewed with 100% pure malt – San Miguel Premium All-Malt, the premium lager brewed with 100% imported aroma hops from Germany – San Miguel Super Dry, the full-bodied dark lager brewed using roasted malt with hints of caramel, coffee, and chocolate – San Miguel Cerveza Negra, or the Belgian-style wheat-ale brewed with citrus, coriander, and spices – San Miguel Cerveza Blanca.

These special San Miguel Premium Beers-Infused Dishes are now available in Draft Restaurant and Brewery. Head on out to Rockwell Center, Makati to sample these mouthwatering, beer-infused culinary creations with your favorite San Miguel Premium Beer.

URC brands still top picks among Filipino homes

Six brands made by food and beverage firm Universal Robina Corp. (URC) are still among the top choices among millions of Filipino households, according to brand consulting firm Kantar Group’s Brand Footprint report. Three of these brands – C2, Nissin and Cream All – rose in rankings in the yearly study.

Great Taste is among the top 10 most chosen brands in Total FMCG and Beverages sector while Piattos remains among the most chosen food brands. Payless, meanwhile, landed in the list of 20 most chosen food brands for the first time.

“We are happy to see that our well-loved brands are reaching even more Filipinos, delighting them with good food choices everyday,” said Mian David, URC’s chief marketing officer and managing director of URC International.

“This report also inspires us to continue giving Pinoys products of superior quality and value. Indeed, Great Taste, C2,Piattos, Payless, Nissin and Cream All are just some of our brands loved by Filipinos across generations,” she added.

Kantar’s Brand Footprint study uses a metric called “consumer reach points” (CRP), which measures a brand’s strength based on how many shoppers are buying the brand and how often. It essentially shows which brands are winning at the point of purchase.

“Filipinos are now spending more on FMCG, presenting a bigger opportunity for more brands to win. Among these brands, many of them are able to do so with improved penetration,” said Mieke Bartholomeus, Strategic Insights Director at Kantar’s Worldpanel Division.

URC’s Great Taste coffee – with 440m CRP – ranked 8th among fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), and fourth in the beverages sector. Ready-to-drink tea C2’s CRP rose 25 per cent to 32m, making it the 14th most chosen brand in the beverages sector. The number of households that bought C2 rose by some 281,000 in 2023, with better presence in groceries, sari-sari stores and market stalls.

In the food sector, snack brand Piattos held on to the 7th spot, while Nissin instant noodles climbed to No. 16. Another instant noodles brand, Payless, broke into the list of Top 20 brands in the segment with a CRP of 74m, landing in 19th place in the food sector and 50th among FMCG brands. Core variant Payless Xtra Big is still a big draw, while the still small, newly-launched Payless Sakto is already driving traction for the brand. Cream All went up to No. 19 in the dairy sector.

As part of Kantar, Worldpanel provides brands and retailers with a unique, 360-degree understanding of consumer behavior across the globe. Worldpanel continuously monitors shopping behavior to shape the brands of tomorrow by better understanding people everywhere.

URC produces iconic brands such as Great Taste, C2 Cool & Clean, Piattos, Maxx candy and Cream-O cookies, which have been part of Filipinos’ lives for decades. One of the country’s largest food and beverage manufacturers, URC also has significant, and growing, presence in ASEAN. Its leading regional brands include Lexus, Tivoli and Fun-O.

Chowking presents festive platters with freebies

This Christmas, Chowking aims to bring Filipino families even closer with festive decorations in all stores nationwide and a Buy 2, Get 1 free promo on their product offerings.

Chowking kicked off the holiday season with its Grand CHOWliday Handa headlined by Kim Chiu and Paulo Avelino, together with BGYO and Sangkap Claus, setting the tone for a joyful Christmas filled with delicious food and holiday spirit.

To make the holidays even brighter, the restaurant chain transformed its stores into bustling Christmas attractions, decorated with Christmas trees and twinkling lights to spread holiday magic. Fans of the onscreen loveteam Kim Chiu and Paulo Avelino were thrilled as the duo led the lighting of the Christmas tree, marking the start of the festive season.

“Christmas is all about coming together, and with our Family Lauriat and Halo-Halo Supreme, we want to bring kumpletong sarap at saya to every celebration,” shared Gio Martin, Brand Manager at Chowking. “That’s why we invited Kim Chiu, Paulo Avelino, BGYO, and of course, Sangkap Claus, to help us kick off the start of the month and welcome December in the best way possible.”

From December 13 to 31, the promo extends to festive platters—perfect for sharing with family and friends. You can choose a freebie from favorites like Crispy Wonton, Lumpiang Shanghai, and Buchi, making it easier than ever to serve up something special this season, available across all branches nationwide.

Butter Butler makes a sweet Manila debut

Butter Butler, the renowned Japanese brand that originated from Tokyo, celebrated for its butter-centric treats, officially opened its doors in the Philippines on December 2, 2024, at the R2 Level of Rockwell, Powerplant Mall.

The launch was a resounding success, drawing in crowds of eager dessert enthusiasts. The store was filled with the delightful aroma of freshly baked pastries, as customers lined up to try the brand’s signature treats.

“We are thrilled to bring the unique and indulgent world of Butter Butler to the Philippines,” said Bryan Tiu, President and CEO of iFoods Inc. “Our goal is to elevate the dessert experience by making butter the star of the show, and we believe we’ve achieved that with our delectable offerings.”

Manila has the exclusive privilege of savoring: the Butter Croffle, a unique creation that blends the best of both worlds: the crispy, buttery exterior of a croissant and the soft, fluffy interior of a waffle. This Manila-exclusive treat has already become a favorite among local foodies. Apart from this, Butter Butler also offers its iconic treats:

Butter Financier: A buttery delight, the Butter Financier features a rich, moist texture and a golden-brown crust. Made with a special blend of two kinds of European fermented butter and a touch of French sun-dried Guérande salt, each bite is a harmonious balance of flavors.

Butter Galette: This classic French pastry is elevated to new heights with European fermented butter and French sun-dried Guérande salt. The result is a crispy, chewy texture that melts in your mouth, delivering a truly indulgent experience.

Each treat is meticulously crafted with the finest ingredients, including European fermented butter, French Guérande salt, and Canadian maple syrup. Butter Butler’s commitment to quality and innovation shines through in every bite.

“The Butter Butler is not just a dessert, but a celebration of butter. It is a perfect Omiyage, the Japanese tradition of travelers bringing gifts and souvenirs back from their destination to friends, family, and colleagues. One bite and the rich sweetness will fill your mouth. The butter, usually a supporting role in sweets, is the star here, providing a rich, savory texture and flavor that supports the deliciousness of the dessert,” Tiu added.

As Butter Butler continues its journey in the Philippines, it aims to delight customers with its buttery creations and become a beloved destination for dessert lovers.

Oreo ice cream

Carmen’s Best classic, holiday flavors

While Christmas is definitely the happiest time of the year, there can be a little bit of pressure deciding on the perfect gift to give, or the delightful share to a holiday potluck. Fret not because Carmen's Best is offering special holiday gift bundles that can make gift-giving not just special but easy.

Festive Classics is a perfect pairing for a cozy night in, this bundle features two decadent flavors: rich dark chocolate and sweet, fruity strawberry. Enjoy a moment of indulgence with these timeless flavors that complement any romantic evening.

Merry Medley: Dive into this delightful trio: Salted Caramel, Malted Milk, and Brazilian Coffee. Whether it's a sweet cap to a hearty holiday meal or during a bonding activity, this bundle offers something for everyone to enjoy.

Delightful Treats: Perfect for those holiday get-togethers, this bundle combines the best of the season with Salted Caramel, Malted Milk, Strawberry, and Dark Chocolate. Bring the flavors of joy to your next gathering with this crowd-pleasing pack.

Keep Things Lite: Staying healthy during the holidays doesn’t mean missing out on delicious treats! This bundle features refreshing flavors of Strawberry, Mango and Mixed Berries, offering a lighter, yet indulgent, option for those who want to keep their holiday season balanced.

Cups of Christmas Flavors: Celebrate the season with a variety of single-serving limited edition Christmas Flavors. Perfect for the barkada or as an easy snack on the go, these cups are filled with holiday-inspired flavors that will bring cheer to your circle.

Pints of Christmas Flavors: Looking for the perfect gift? Look no further than pints limited-edition Christmas Flavors. Jolly Ol’ Eggnog is the perfect combination of Christmas flavors– a creamy cinnamon-based ice cream with rich chocolate sauce. Merry Mint Chocolate is made with mint-based ice cream mixed with real chocolate pieces. And for a comforting and indulging holiday treat, the S’mores The Merrier is a marshmallow-based ice cream with real graham crackers and rich chocolate sauce.

All of these bundles featuring Carmen’s Best gourmet ice cream are made with love, 100% fresh milk, and nothing but real ingredients from our farm in Laguna. Don’t miss the chance to scoop these offers that come in a limited edition Christmas bag, all wrapped up to suit the festive season.

Subway’s Cheesy Garlic Series returns for the holiday season

It’s feel good season once again, and Subway is here to make it even more special with the return of its beloved Cheesy Garlic Series – back by popular demand.

Just in time to elevate the holiday festivities, these flavorful subs are ready to make every gathering unforgettable. Adding more cheer to the occasion, Subway is rolling out its festive cookie boxes, perfect for gifting or indulging.

Embrace the joy of the season with the Cheesy Garlic Series, crafted to create Feel Good moments with family and friends. These subs are freshly prepared every day, delivering an explosion of flavors with the recommended recipe that’s sure to delight everyone’s taste buds.

Cheesy Garlic Supreme: For the meat lovers, this sub combines stacks of pepperoni, salami, and crispy bacon, paired with creamy cheesy garlic spread and mayonnaise dressing, topped with fresh veggies on a mouth-watering parmesan oregano sub.

Cheesy Garlic Chicken: Enjoy tender roast chicken topped with a luscious cheesy garlic sauce, with a zesty Chipotle Southwest drizzle, and crisp veggies, all nestled in a flavorful parmesan oregano bread.

Subway also introduces the perfect gift with the delightful cookie boxes, featuring three scrumptious flavors that promise to bring smiles and joy to any occasion. Freshly baked daily, these cookies are perfect for gifting or for treating yourself. The cookies are available in boxes of six for P250 or a dozen for P500.

Chocolate Chip: A timeless classic with rich, gooey chocolate chips in every bite.

Double Chocolate Chip: A chocolate lover's paradise, brimming with cocoa flavor and plentiful chocolate chips.

Oatmeal Raisin: A heartwarming treat with chewy oats and sweet raisins.

These offerings are available from until December 31 or until supplies last.

Julie’s ‘PanRegalo’

Celebrate the most wonderful time of the year with Julie’s Bakeshop’s Panregalos, ideal affordable holiday gifts for loved ones.

Now available at select stores nationwide, the PanRegalos include Ube Cheese, Choco Caramel, Banana Krunch Loaf and Peanut Cream Loaf.

Pan de Manila ushers paper bag tradition

Baking bread is an art form, with each bread unique in its own way. For the past 25 years, Pan de Manila has elevated the beloved pan de sal, crafting it into something worth looking forward to each morning. From the traditional pugon-style baking to today’s modern methods, Pan de Manila’s bread brings a touch of nostalgia and a taste of home. Even its signature paper bags tell a story—celebrating Filipino culture, tradition, and artistry.

Every holiday season, Pan de Manila’s limited-edition paper bags are highly anticipated, transforming into collectible treasures for fans of Filipino art.

“We’re proud to say that our paper bags have become a canvas for our country’s most talented artists, whether they’re established or emerging ones,” stated Terrence Ignacio from Marketing of Pan de Manila. “Each design serves as both a tribute to Filipino creativity and a vessel of warmth and joy, perfect for sharing freshly-baked, heartwarming pandesal with loved ones.”

Since 2008, Pan de Manila has collaborated with talented Filipino artists for its Christmas paper bag tradition, showcasing works by Mia de Lara, Christian Regis, Larry Memije, and Rina Albert-Llamas, each capturing the essence of Filipino culture. This year, 33-year-old artist Krissie Phee joins this special list, with her design featured on Pan de Manila’s 2024 holiday paper bags.

“I’m honored to be this year’s featured artist as it’s a special opportunity to share my perspective with so many Filipinos during this meaningful season,” Phee shared. “As I looked through past holiday bag designs, I admired how each artist captured Filipino traditions with authenticity. Inspired by their work, I wanted to honor that legacy while reflecting on how we celebrate today. My goal was to create something that bridges past and present, honoring our heritage while celebrating modern Filipino life.”

Phee’s design uses vibrant colors to create an immediate feeling of warmth and invitation. “As people take a closer look, I want them to discover little details that might spark memories from their own lives,” she explains. “Rather than focusing on a specific celebration, my work captures a moment in time—our surroundings today—inviting people to build their own traditions around it.”

For Phee, this collaboration with Pan de Manila is especially meaningful. She fondly recalls childhood mornings of waking up early with her parents to buy freshly baked pandesal wrapped in simple brown paper.

“The sky would be just beginning to lighten, and the soft warmth of the bag paired with the aroma of hot pandesal created a memory I hold dear to this day,” she reflects. “My hope is that this holiday season, my artwork will bring people that same sense of warmth and invite them to reflect on their own cherished memories.”

The 2024 Holiday Paper Bag is now available at all Pan de Manila outlets nationwide, and Phee’s artwork is sure to be another collector’s piece. For Phee, she hopes her creation adds an extra touch of warmth to your heart and encourages you to reflect on the moments that make this time of year so special.

Indeed, the Noche Buena is a special gathering that allows families to pause and appreciate one another, all the while embracing the magic of the most wonderful time of the year!