Celebrate 'friendsmas' with Seattle’s Best Coffee’s New Caramel Pecan Collection

MANILA, Philippines — This holiday season, Seattle’s Best Coffee is turning up the festive cheer with the perfect way to celebrate “friendsmas”—a time to gather with your closest friends and enjoy the warmth and joy of the season. And what better way to treat your friends than with the new Caramel Pecan Collection from Seattle’s Best Coffee? This collection is crafted to elevate your holiday gatherings with the delightful fusion of rich caramel and nutty pecan flavors in four irresistibly indulgent beverages.

The Caramel Pecan Collection is designed for those who want to savor the sweetness of the holidays with the people who matter most. Whether you’re catching up over coffee, exchanging gifts, or simply enjoying each other’s company, these drinks add a touch of festive flavor to your Friendsmas celebrations.

Iced Caramel Pecan: For a cool and refreshing treat, the Iced Caramel Pecan is your go-to drink. Perfectly balanced with the sweetness of pecan praline syrup, combination of cream and milk, sugar syrup, espresso and ice cubes, this beverage is a refreshing way to enjoy your holiday hangouts, whether you’re out and about or relaxing at home with friends.

Caramel Pecan Javakula: When you want to impress your friends with something irresistibly creamy, the Caramel Pecan Javakula is the perfect choice. This ice-blended creation combines the exquisite sweetness of pecan praline syrup with the smooth texture of the Javakula, topped off with a swirl of whipped cream. It’s a delightful way to add some extra indulgence to your Friendsmas gatherings.

Caramel Pecan Javanilla: For those who have a sweet tooth, the Caramel Pecan Javanilla is the ultimate Friendsmas treat. Blending coffee ice cream with pecan praline syrup, low-fat milk, chilled water and garnished with whipped cream, this drink is the perfect dessert in a cup to share with friends who love a little extra sweetness in their lives.

Hot Caramel Pecan: Nothing says cozy holiday vibes like the Hot Caramel Pecan. This warm and luscious beverage, made with pecan praline syrup, combination of cream and milk, sugar syrup, and an espresso shot, is ideal for those cold December nights when you’re catching up with friends and sharing stories over a cup of Seattle’s Best Coffee.

This holiday season, the best gifts are the ones you share with those who make your holidays brighter. Catch up with your friends over some Caramel Pecan—visit your nearest Seattle’s Best Coffee location and follow Seattle’s Best Coffee on Instagram, Facebook, or TikTok to learn more.

