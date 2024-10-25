Meat Fest, Super Crazy Sale, ‘piso’ items await at Landers Superstore this holiday season

Landers' Meat Fest officially kicks off with an intimate sit-down dinner featuring dishes by chef Arvic Tan.

MANILA, Philippines — Supermarkets play an important part in Filipino households, most especially during the holidays. They provide families with pantry essentials, fresh ingredients and quality meats that become well-loved dishes for holiday gatherings.

Ahead of all the merrymaking, Landers Superstore is treating members to unbeatable deals and delectable treats—starting with an extravaganza of everything meat.

Running until November 5, Landers’ Meat Fest offers a wide variety of local and international meat in exclusive promos, and holds exciting events including exclusive dinners and sampling treats.

Meat and Mingle intimate dinner

The Meat Fest officially kicked off with Meat & Mingle, an intimate sit-down dinner experience last October 22 at Landers Arca South.

This exclusive event treated top member spenders, celebrities, influencers and the media to a four sumptuous dishes crafted by chef Arvic Tan using Bounty Fresh Chicken, and Chef Thirdy Ijiran using US Meat Federation Beef and Pork.

Chef Arvic impressed the guests with his Truffle Kissed Parmesan Chicken Wings and Mediterranean Herb Roasted Chicken using select chicken cuts from Bounty Fresh.

Meanwhile, Chef Thirdy showed his mastery of flavors with his mouthwatering version of US Beef Chuck Eye Roll and US Pork Birria, highlighting the exquisite quality of USDA-certified meat.

Chef Thirdy's mouthwatering version of US Beef Chuck Eye Roll and US Pork Birria

Ready for more promos and crazy sale

The festival continues with a meat sale available at all in all Landers stores and online at landers.ph.

With discounts of up to 50% off and Buy 1 Get 1 offers on a variety of local and international meats, it's the perfect opportunity to stock up for every occasion—from everyday meals to holiday feasts.

Meat sampling in various Landers stores will give members a taste of what’s on offer. Members can sample select cuts of chicken, steaks, sausages and pork, giving them the chance to explore new flavors and cooking ideas.

Catch it on:

October 25 to 27: Otis, Alabang, Fairview

October 28 to 30: Uptown Bonifacio, UP Town Center, Bacolod

November 1 to 3: Angeles, Nuvali, Balintawak, Cebu

The Meat Fest is just the beginning of Landers’ exciting sale and promos for the coming holidays.

Kenneth Ocampo, VP for Membership and Marketing at Landers (center), with guests chef Jose Sarasola and celebrity Karel Marquez

“There is a lot in store for the rest of the year. Aside from the Meat Festival and the Wine Expo, we also have our ongoing All American Fest at Landers Clark, and our own Landers Masskara Festival in Bacolod this weekend.

“Before the year ends, we’ll treat everyone with our Super Crazy Sale this coming end of November. Watch out for the piso items on sale only at Landers,” Kenneth Ocampo, vice president for Membership and Marketing at Landers expressed.

Be a Landers member now

Enjoy all the perks that Landers Superstore has to offer this coming months and beyond.

Non-members can sign up for the Landers Cashback Everywhere Card, a credit card and membership card in one, powered by Maya. Those who apply now can avail of the early sign-up fee of just P500 and start earning 5% cashback on Landers purchases, plus additional rewards for dining and everyday purchases.

Alternatively, members can choose the Landers Premium Membership Card for P700 or the Landers Business Membership Card for P1,000, unlocking a world of exclusive discounts, rewards, and special offers.

Landers stores are found nationwide: Balintawak, Otis, Alabang, Arcovia City, Uptown Bonifacio BGC, UP Town Center, Arca South, Fairview, Cebu, Angeles, Nuvali Bacolod and Naga.

Stay updated on Landers Meat Fest through our social media pages: Facebook (Landers Superstore), Instagram (@landersph) and Tiktok (@landers_ph).

Editor’s Note: This press release from Landers is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.



