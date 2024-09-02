Are Filipinos craving new dining experiences? Food report by global chefs reveals 2024 trends

UFS Future Menus 2024 contains insights, menus and over 30 recipes crafted for the changing palates of Filipinos.

UFS Future Menus 2024 was launched to guide local chefs and businesses to adapt to shifting tastes

MANILA, Philippines — Chefs today walk a culinary tightrope. On one hand, diners are more adventurous than ever, craving unforgettable experiences filled with delicious food, creative drinks, and a touch of entertainment. On the other hand, rising ingredient prices, labor shortages and increasing overhead costs threaten to stifle their creativity.

But as always, challenge breeds creativity: The new reality of customer needs and business expenses force restaurants to innovate, crafting exciting dishes that delight diners without breaking the bank. The key? Staying ahead of menu trends.

Celebrating local

One of the biggest trends shaping the industry now, according to the Unilever Food Solutions Future Menus 2024 — a report made by 250 in-house UFS chefs and elaborative feedback of more than 1,600 chef professionals across 21 countries which features the Top 8 global trends— is celebrating Local Abundance in restaurants.

Research showed a whopping 77% of Gen Z diners are willing to pay more for locally sourced food, which presents a golden opportunity for restaurants to win the palates and wallets of a powerful consumer segment.

As shared in the report, the ability to embrace and celebrate community is at the heart of all successful restaurants. “If you’re yet to establish your love of local, it’s time to start building relationships with the farmers and growers near you.”

According to the chefs behind the report, combining two or more traditional components using local ingredients is a great way to create something new and refreshing on a plate.

Example dishes featuring locally sourced food that could be incorporated into menus include:

Piaparan Chicken Tacos with Lim e, a version of the Maranao dish made with palapa (stir-fried shallots and aromatics), bumbu paste and coconut milk.



e, a version of the Maranao dish made with palapa (stir-fried shallots and aromatics), bumbu paste and coconut milk. Mustasa Rolls with Grilled Pork Belly and Burong Hipon , a blend of well-loved Kapampangan flavors with Vietnamese influences,



, a blend of well-loved Kapampangan flavors with Vietnamese influences, and the Negrense-inspired Crispy Beef Tadyang and Kansi Gravy Rice Bowl which leverages the indigenous Visayan fruit Batuan for the tangy taste.

The future of menus

"Local Abundance" is just one of the eight trends that the UFS Future Menus 2024 report identified. It’s a comprehensive exploration of the culinary landscape, made for business owners and restaurant operators to help keep their menus future-ready.

What else is shaping the future of food? The report highlights seven other trends making a mark on the industry.

Flavor Shock

This trend acknowledges diners' growing desire for culinary escapism, craving menus that surprise and challenge them with innovative, sensory dishes designed to delight.

Chefs are encouraged to break free from culinary norms and embrace experimentation. This can involve wild fusions, playful chaos in the kitchen, and a "no-holds-barred" approach to creating dishes.

Low-waste menus

With prices of produce rising, it’s time for kitchens to be smarter and to minimize waste.

By using every edible part and sharing excess with other restaurants, chefs push culinary boundaries and transform potential waste into winning dishes, aspiring toward a seamless and truly sustainable transition from “wasteful to tasteful.” Moreover, restaurants are also embracing smaller menus, leading to several advantages. It reduces waste by requiring less perishable inventory, saves on costs, and allows chefs to focus on perfecting a curated selection of dishes—ultimately, a win-win for both restaurants and diners.

Irresistible vegetables

Realize how so many people nowadays are after “aesthetic” — from coffee shops, to fashion and gadgets. The same holds true in food too, as diners demand delicious, indulgent food that appeals both to the eyes and to the palate.

Vegetables might be the answer to making plates vibrant and aesthetically interesting. With their diverse colors and healthy taste, you can make picturesque dishes like Lumpiang Pinakbet or Cauliflower Bibimbap.

Photo Release Cauliflower Bibimbap and Crunch Adobo

Modernized comfort food

Comfort food is getting a makeover! Instead of just familiar flavors, it's now about using new ingredients, techniques and local influences to create exciting takes on classic dishes.

Think Bibingka waffles or Crunchy Adobo—these "new comfort food" are both familiar and innovative, offering the best of both worlds.

Plant-powered protein

Flexitarian diet —primarily a vegetarian diet with occasional meat or fish — is also on the rise.

Flexitarians want menus with less meat, while vegans and vegetarians crave exciting new dishes that showcase the power of vegetables, beans, and pulses. This shift towards plant-powered protein is not only good for health, but also offers restaurants a higher profit margin.

New sharing

Dining's getting social! Forget boring plates—post-pandemic, it's all unique, playful and multi-sensory dining experiences.

Especially with the rise of artificial Intelligence, technology can be leveraged to generate innovative ingredient pairings and presentation ideas, or create augmented or virtual reality dining experiences.

Feel-good food

2024's healthy eating is all about delicious, feel-good dishes—and that’s not limited to lettuce-based salads anymore.

Quinoa, edamame and other alternative vegetables and nutritional grains are trending for good reason. They're delicious and nutritious, and can add a unique twist to your menu. By embracing these ingredients, food businesses can cater to health-conscious customers and create feel-good dishes that everyone will love.

Prepped for tomorrow

Unilever Food Solutions, a company dedicated to supporting the foodservice industry, recognizes the demanding nature of running a successful foodservice business. To empower these businesses, Unilever Food Solutions offers a variety of resources and support systems.

A key element of this support is the Future Menus trends report. This report serves as a valuable tool for foodservice professionals, aiming to inspire, guide, and propel them forward in the ever-evolving foodservice landscape.

“As we look to the future, we are excited to share with you our vision for this year’s food service landscape and the latest menu trends that will shape it,” enthused chef Kenneth Cacho, Country Executive Chef for Philippines, Unilever Food Solutions.

“From recipe inspiration to culinary training, we offer a comprehensive range of services to help you grow your business,” he added.

The report contains insights, menus and over 30 recipes crafted for the changing palates of Filipinos.

Ready to take your foodservice business to the next level? Get inspired with insights, recipes and menus when you download your free copy of the Future Menus report here.

Editors Note: This #Brandspace story is created with Unilever. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent of our Editorial newsroom.