SMX celebrates grand return of Culinaire 2024 featuring 10 partner caterers

All 10 caterers showcased their creativity and event styling inspired by a TV series or movie of their choice. For Bizu, it was 'Bridgerton.'

MANILA, Philippines — The largest convention center operator in the country SMX Convention Center marked the grand return of its signature culinary event, Culinaire last August 6 with the captivating theme "Flavor Flix."

Over a thousand guests enjoyed a unique dining experience showcasing the culinary excellence of 10 esteemed partner caterers with the thrilling flair of movies and series from popular streaming platforms.

Held in the expansive Function Rooms 3 to 5 of SMX Convention Center Manila, which together span a total venue space of 5,200 square meters, the event transformed the place into a vibrant culinary wonderland.

All 10 caterers showcased their creativity and event styling inspired by a TV series or movie of their choice: Bizu with Bridgerton, Conrad Manila with Memoirs of a Geisha, The Creamery Catering with Queen Charlotte, Hizon's Catering with The Bear, Via Mare with Maria Clara, Kitchen City with Squid Game, Tjioe Chew with Mulan, Juan Carlo with Stranger Things, M Catering with Avatar, and Event Shakers with Love Island.

Guests had the chance to savor a full range of offerings, starting with free-flowing cocktails at the “Love Island” bar by Event Shakers, and a tantalizing set of appetizers, entrées and desserts, from the rest of the caterers.

Opening the event, Michael Jaey Albaña, vice president and general manager of SMX Convention Center, highlighted the significance of Culinaire’s return after a long hiatus since 2019. It can be recalled that the previous years have been challenging for the MICE and events sector, caused by the pandemic.

"Each offering is not just food but a story, a piece of art that showcases the ability and eagerness to elevate the experience of your event,” he said, noting that as the industry begins to recover robustly in 2024, this event represented a celebration of its resurgence.

Albaña also highlighted that Culinaire also exemplifies SMX’s flexibility in celebrating life’s important milestones, such as birthdays and weddings.

Throughout the evening, guests also participated in the voting process to determine the People’s Choice Awards with categories: Best Appetizer, Best Entrée, and Best Dessert. Meanwhile, a panel of culinary experts conducted a blind tasting earlier in the night to determine their own top picks.

The winners were announced with much anticipation: Best Appetizer was awarded to The Creamery’s "The Queen’s Garden," Best Entrée went to Juan Carlo’s "Vecna's Enigma," and Best Dessert was claimed by The Creamery’s "Afternoon Tea with Charlotte."

In the People’s Choice Awards, Juan Carlo swept all categories, earning top honors for their appetizers, entrées and desserts, with their "Stranger Things" theme.

The evening was filled with exquisitely prepared dishes and top-notch entertainment, ensuring guests experienced the full magic of “Flavor Flix.”

Editor’s Note: This press release from SMX Convention Center is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.