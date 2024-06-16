Recipe gift idea: Tres Leches Cupcakes

MANILA, Philippines — Tres Leches means three kinds of milk. When Home Foodie and San Miguel Pure Foods Culinary Center call their freshly baked batch of cupcakes Tres Leches Cupcakes, it means they are soft, creamy and delicious and made with three kinds of milk.

Bake a batch of cupcakes today, especially with Father's Day celebrations in full swing, and glam them up with a tall whirl of whipped cream frosting.

Tres Leches Cupcakes

Ingredients:

For the chiffon cake:

1-1/8 cups (140.6 g) Princess Cake Flour

1/2 tsp. (2 g) Bake Best Baking Powder

1/2 tsp. (2.5 g) iodized fine salt

3/4 (150 g) cup sugar

1/4 cup corn oil

4 Magnolia Brown Eggs, egg yolks separated from whites

6 tbsps. water

1 tsp, vanilla extract

1/4 tsp. cream of tartar

For the milk mixture (For soaking):

1 pack (200 mL) Magnolia Full Cream Milk

1/3 cup condensed Magnolia All Purpose Cream

For the whipped cream frosting:

2 packs (250 mL each) Magnolia All Purpose Cream, chilled

1/2 cup powdered sugar

Procedure:

1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Line the muffin pans with cupcake liners. Set aside.

2. For the chiffon cake, combine flour, baking powder, salt, half of sugar (about 6 tbsps.), oil, egg yolks, water and vanilla. Mix and set aside.

3. In a separate bowl, beat whites and cream of tartar to soft peak stage. Gradually add remaining sugar and continue beating until it reaches the medium stiff peak stage.

4. Combine the two mixtures by carefully folding egg white foam into cake batter until fully incorporated. Pour batter into the muffin pan and bake for 12 to 15 minutes or until toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean. Using a wooden stick, poke holes into the cupcakes.

5. For the milk soaking mixture, combine all ingredients then pour about 2 to 3 tbsps. per cupcake. Place cupcake inside the chiller for at least eight hours to soak completely.

6. For the frosting, combine cream and sugar in a bowl and whisk until stiff peaks forms. Pipe mixture on top of cupcakes.

*Makes 18 pieces.

