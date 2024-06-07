Hilton Manila honors dads with an exciting array of offers for Father’s Day celebrations

With a selection of deluxe dining experiences and indulgent treats, Hilton Manila offers the perfect setting for families to commemorate this special day in an indulgent and memorable manner.

MANILA, Philippines — Hilton Manila proudly announces its exclusive Father’s Day promotions, designed to honor and celebrate the invaluable contributions of all “tatay, dad, papa.”

Feast for fathers

On June 16, Kusina Sea Kitchens invites families to indulge in an abundant culinary experience with their “Feast For Fathers” promotion. In a gesture of appreciation, fathers dine for free with three full-paying adults, making it an ideal opportunity for family gatherings.

Guests can choose between a sumptuous lunch or dinner buffet, elevated with free-flow Crazy Carabao Draft Beer, a special Lechon Cebu carving, and the opulent Baked Lobster.

To add a touch of excitement, there will be a display of MV Agusta, CF Moto, and Peugeot motorcycles, sure to captivate the interest of all guests.

Sweet treats for dad

Throughout the entire month of June, Madison Lounge and Bar is offering a delectable selection of cakes perfect for celebrating Dad: the Caramel Cafe Barako Cake and the Chocolate Orange Rum Cake.

“At Hilton Manila, we fully appreciate the pivotal role fathers play in the family. Our Father’s Day promotions are designed to express our deepest gratitude to all fathers and to provide families with memorable experiences. We look forward to ensuring our guests have a truly special Father’s Day with us,” Hilton Manila General Manager of Hilton Manila John Lucas says.

Hilton Manila remains committed to providing exceptional service and memorable experiences that bring families together. Join us this June as we celebrate the fathers who inspire and lead with unwavering love.

For inquiries and reservations, call +63 2 7239 7788, send an email to MNLPH_F&Binquiries@hilton.com or visit HiltonManila.com.

Editor’s Note: This is a press release from Hilton Manila. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.